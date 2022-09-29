ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

USS Gonzalez returned to Naval Station Norfolk Sept. 28

By Courtney Ingalls
 5 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Gonzalez returned to Naval Station Norfolk on Thursday.

According to a press release, Gonzalez deployed on January 23 as part of a surge deployment of five destroyers before joining the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group in the Mediterranean Seas as part of the destroyer squadron.

    The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) returns to Naval Station Norfolk after a regularly scheduled deployment in the U.S. 5th Fleet and U.S. 6th Fleet areas of operations, Sept. 28. Gonzelez was deployed as part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group in support of theater security cooperation efforts and to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 2nd Class Nathan T. Beard)
    The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) returns to Naval Station Norfolk after a regularly scheduled deployment in the U.S. 5th Fleet and U.S. 6th Fleet areas of operations, Sept. 28. Gonzelez was deployed as part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group in support of theater security cooperation efforts and to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 2nd Class Nathan T. Beard)
    A Sailor, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Gonzalez (DDG 66), embraces a family member upon returning to Naval Station Norfolk after a regularly scheduled deployment in the U.S. 5th Fleet and U.S. 6th Fleet areas of operations, Sept. 28. Gonzelez was deployed as part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group in support of theater security cooperation efforts and to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 2nd Class Nathan T. Beard)
    A Sailor, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Gonzalez (DDG 66), embraces their partner upon returning to Naval Station Norfolk after a regularly scheduled deployment in the U.S. 5th Fleet and U.S. 6th Fleet areas of operations, Sept. 28. Gonzelez was deployed as part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group in support of theater security cooperation efforts and to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 2nd Class Nathan T. Beard)

The ship traveled throughout the regions and participated in many bilateral and multi-lateral training opportunities.

These trainings provided the opportunity to enhance relationships with European allies and partners.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

