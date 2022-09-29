BRIDGEPORT — Everton Brooks knew something was wrong when an unknown, masked man approached him and Jahmir Daniel on July 10. The man told Brooks and Daniel that Kazzmaire Dorsey, 18, was at a gas station across the street. Unable to explain why, Brooks said he drove a white scooter from a park on Fairfield Avenue toward the Atlas Gas Station where several people gathered with their ATVs and dirt bikes for a meet-up. Daniel then pointed his gun directly at Dorsey and opened fire, according to Brooks' confession to police and surveillance footage in his arrest warrant.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 7 HOURS AGO