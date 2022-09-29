ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 56

Stanford Griffin
5d ago

she deserve everything she got!!! I could remember when I was locked up ,and she was a corrections officer she would walk singing the song locked up won't let me!! I wonder if she still singing the song

Reply(16)
23
JoJo Smith
4d ago

please stop with the mentally ill card...evil and ill are not the same like diabetes and epilepsy aren't the same...you can have either or both but one doesn't cause the other...she is evil if she would intentionally drive her car into another car and cause someone else to die...not ill.

Reply
13
pretty greeneyes
4d ago

the system sucks she gets out early because the judge has a kind heart ❤️? the system failed she needs to stay in jail for life. she couldn't have been that mentally ill on the force for 17 years

Reply(6)
9
Related
Register Citizen

Danbury woman receives probation for role following 2020 skate park stabbing

DANBURY — The city woman accused of helping two young men avoid police following a deadly altercation at the Danbury City Center Skate Park in 2020 was sentenced last week. Shalina Tallman, 39, received a suspended 364-day jail sentence plus three years probation on Sept. 29 at state Superior Court in Danbury.
DANBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Tips, video and confession led to arrests in Bridgeport double-homicide at gas station, warrants show

BRIDGEPORT — Everton Brooks knew something was wrong when an unknown, masked man approached him and Jahmir Daniel on July 10. The man told Brooks and Daniel that Kazzmaire Dorsey, 18, was at a gas station across the street. Unable to explain why, Brooks said he drove a white scooter from a park on Fairfield Avenue toward the Atlas Gas Station where several people gathered with their ATVs and dirt bikes for a meet-up. Daniel then pointed his gun directly at Dorsey and opened fire, according to Brooks' confession to police and surveillance footage in his arrest warrant.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily News

Gang member who did time for manslaughter arrested for shooting fellow ex-con to death in Brooklyn

A gang member who did time for manslaughter has been arrested for shooting a fellow ex-con to death in Brooklyn, police said Tuesday. Harvey French was picked up at his home in the Brownsville Houses and charged with murder and criminal use of a firearm for the April shooting of 56-year-old James Huff. French was also charged with drug possession for a large twist of crack found when he was ...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corrections Officer#Boston#Prison#Violent Crime#Superior Court#Supreme Court
bkreader.com

NYC Man found Not Guilty in J’Ouvert Killing of Cuomo Aide

An accused gang member who dodged murder charges in the 2015 killing of an aide to former Gov. Cuomo scored another court victory Monday when a jury acquitted him of federal gun possession charges connected to the fatal shooting. Stanley Elianor, 31, was found not guilty after a week-long trial...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Register Citizen

Police: Waterbury man charged with robbing Wolcott gas station at knifepoint

WOLCOTT — A Waterbury man was taken into custody Tuesday after police say he used a knife to rob a gas station in Wolcott last month. Damian Bond, 31, was charged with first-degree armed robbery, fourth-degree larceny and second-degree breach of peace. He appeared in state Superior Court in Waterbury Tuesday and is being held on a $100,000 bond, the Wolcott Police Department said in a Facebook post.
WOLCOTT, CT
Yale Daily News

Police release photos of alleged York Street hate crime assailants

The New Haven Police Department has released photos of five individuals who they believe were witnesses or suspects in an alleged hate crime that took place outside Davenport College in early September. This move comes after police hit an apparent dead end in a month-long investigation that was initially marred...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Cashing $9.7K In Fraudulent Checks In Westport

A man has been charged after investigators found that he cashed more than $9,700 in fraudulent checks in Fairfield County. Police received a report on April 29 from a People’s Bank Financial investigator about potentially fraudulent banking activity that occurred in Westport in December of 2021, the Westport Police Department announced on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
yonkerstimes.com

Man Released from Jail for 90 Day Pro-Life Illegal Tresspass Charged Again

First Incident in Westchester; Second on Long Island. Christopher Moscinski, left, upon his release from jail in September, was arrested for the same crime again days later. Days after serving a 90-day sentence for illegal tresspass of a Westchester health clinic in an abortion protest, Christopher Moscinski was charged on Long Island for a similar crime. Below is the release from the US Attorney, Eastern District.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Daily Voice

Man Sentenced For Killing Wife During Dispute At Home In Mount Vernon

A man has been sentenced for stabbing his wife to death during a dispute at her Westchester home. Kirk Fisher, age 60, of the Bronx, was sentenced on Thursday, Sept. 29, to 20 years in state prison for killing his wife Kaya Green, at her Mount Vernon home, said Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah.

Comments / 0

Community Policy