Minnesota State

Luke Bryan’s 13th Annual Farm Tour Ends, Thousands Donated to Farming Communities

By Alex Falls
 5 days ago
Luke Bryan wrapped up his 13th annual Farm Tour Saturday night, ending a run of six shows across family farms in Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Nebraska, Iowa, and Minnesota. The tour brought the musical stage to the fields of farmers in small towns across the country. Also featured on the country music bill alongside Bryan were Riley Green, Jameson Rodgers, the Peach Pickers, and DJ Rock as special guests.

Bryan launched Farm Tour back in 2009 as a way to give back to rural communities like the one in which he grew up in Leesburg, Georgia.

More than 100,000 fans have attended the tour each year since its inception. Bryan gives back to the farmers by awarding college scholarships to students from farming families who are attending the local college or university near the tour stops. To date, tour proceeds have granted 78 scholarships.

Luke Bryan’s Farm Tour Raised Thousands for Farmers

Bryan partnered with several organizations including the National Pork Board, Fendt, and Bayer. Since 2015, Bayer has used the Farm Tour to help fight hunger through its #HerestotheFarmer campaign. Which asks fans to share the hashtag on social media to show their gratitude to America’s farmers.

“Every time you thank a farmer with the hashtag, #HerestotheFarmer we’ll donate a meal to a hungry family in need through Feeding America. It’s what farmers do every day, and it’s the least we can do to thank them. So y’all use the hashtag. Then come see us out on the farm,” Bryan said in a video he posted to Instagram.

Through Oct. 31 for every share, Bayer will provide one meal to a person in need through Feeding America. Since the partnership’s inception, 6 million meals have been donated and more than $180,000 has gone to Feeding America member food banks and local farmers at each of the tour cities.

Bryan also partnered with the National Pork Board in their ongoing campaign to dispel common misconceptions about modern pig farming. They, in turn, partnered with Farmland, a brand of Smithfield Foods, to donate a truckload of protein to local food banks in each of the states that hosted the six Farm Tour stops. Farmland also donated $9,000 to each state’s FFA Association.

Farm Tour sponsor Fendt also created Luke Bryan’s Boldly Grown Popcorn, and through proceeds donated $25,000 to the National FFA Organization.

The 2022 Farm Tour may have come to an end, but Bryan isn’t done playing shows this year. He’s still in the middle of his Raised Up Right tour which kicked off back in June and continues through October. Check out the dates to see if he’s playing anywhere near you.

