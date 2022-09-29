Read full article on original website
Apple Experts Agree: You Should Turn This Setting Off ASAP For A Faster Phone
When it comes to getting a faster iPhone, how much is actually within your control? That all depends. The truth is: there’s only so much you can control if you have an old phone or your battery is getting up there in years. There may come a time when it’s in your best interest to replace your device or, at the very least, look into whether you could use a new battery. But for now, if you suspect something else is going on that is stalling your phone and making your user experience less than stellar, it’s time to consider your settings. Tech Expert Jimmy Huh, CEO and founder of JH SEO, offers suggestions for settings you can turn off that can help you get a faster phone.
Every iPhone owner urged to check for huge change in the next week
CALLING all iPhone owners – an important new update may be on the way. Details of a mysterious new update have appeared online, and it could be just days away. We're currently using iOS 16.0.2 – a newer version of iOS 16 – that was released last month.
Phone Arena
Internal Apple memo leaks; major issue affects the Apple Watch Series 8 and Watch Ultra
An internal Apple memo obtained by MacRumors indicates that the tech giant is aware of a bug that has been affecting users of the Apple Watch Series 8 and the Apple Watch Ultra. Because this bug affects the microphone, the memo mentions that users might not be able to get Siri to hear them, and recording voice memos could also be problematic. Phone calls are also an issue since whatever the Apple Watch user says won't be heard by the party on the other end of the call.
CNET
iPhone Battery Meter in iOS 16: Why Apple Is Making a Change
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's latest mobile software update for the iPhone -- iOS 16 -- is chockful of cool new features, but nobody's perfect. iOS 16 also comes with new changes that some users have found annoying, like the Search button on the home screen.
CNET
After You Install iOS 16, Do 3 Things on Your iPhone Immediately
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's latest mobile software update, iOS 16, landed on compatible iPhones last week. While some may prefer to wait to upgrade, there are a host of cool new features you'll get when you do, like unsending and editing text messages and easily removing people and objects from photos.
These 10 iPhone apps are actually adware, so delete them now
We often write about malicious Android apps on Google’s Play Store, but Apple’s App Store is typically more secure. Of course, that doesn’t mean that it’s impenetrable, as we’ve noted in the past. Dangerous apps do occasionally sneak through Apple’s app review process, and HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research team discovered ten such apps this month. Delete them ASAP if you’ve downloaded any iPhone apps on this list.
Your old iPhone could be worth $5,000 on eBay – but it’s all down to the model
A SELECT number of iPhone models are selling for more than eight times their original value on eBay. Some aging iPhones that were the industry's best a few years ago could now be worth thousands. That's because throwback Apple products – even those that don't compute like the latest models...
Top Apple Deals for September 2022: Get a 2021 iPad for $279, AirPods for $99, Apple Watch 7 for $299
Table of Contents The Best Apple Deals on MacBooks Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on iPads Best Apple TV Deals Get 4 Months of Apple Music for Free Best Deals on iMacs Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers – $668.76 Best Beats Studio Deals Believe it or not, we’re already at the end of summer, and with kids heading back to school, the deals have been in abundance. While Apple doesn’t tend to host huge sales, all the big retailers are constantly competing to offer the best Apple deals. Between Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and...
CNBC
Tim Cook says there are 4 traits he looks for in Apple employees: ‘It’s been a very good formula for us’
Tim Cook doesn't spend his days reviewing resumes — but in his 11-year stint as Apple's CEO, he's determined what it takes to thrive at the company. At University of Naples Federico II's commencement ceremony this week, Cook told graduates from the Naples, Italy, university that he noticed Apple's success depends on its culture and who it hires. For instance, the company typically seeks out employees with four shared skills: the ability to collaborate, creativity, curiosity and expertise.
3 iPhone Settings You Should Always Have Turned On For A Longer-Lasting Battery
It’s the age-old question when you have an iPhone: how can I get my battery to last longer without having to constantly stop and charge it? Depending on the age of your device, the answer may just be that you need a new battery. But before you drop money, text experts suggest spending a little time enabling and disabling certain iPhone settings, which can actually help your battery run faster. Some settings are so taxing on your phone that they take a major toll on your device and will significantly reduce battery power. These are the three iPhone settings you should turn on (or off) for a longer-lasting battery.
You can control your Apple Watch from your iPhone and my mind is blown
The Apple Watch Ultra is the talk of the town, even if it’s not necessarily a new Apple wearable that appeals to you. But that’s not the only exciting thing happening on the Watch now that the watchOS 9 update is available to users. The Apple Watch supports a brand new Screen Mirroring feature that lets you control the wearable from the iPhone.
CNBC
Analysts at two major Wall Street firms are optimistic about Amazon. Here's why we are, too
A pair of positive Wall Street notes on Club holding Amazon (AMZN) hit the tape Tuesday, with analysts maintaining their long-term optimism despite an uncertain macroeconomic outlook. We're encouraged by the research.
Is Your iPhone Showing an Orange Dot? Apple Says It's About 'Transparency and Control'—Here's What You Need To Know
Apple has been full of surprises lately—there are new features on the iPhone 14 Pro, exciting updates on the Apple Watch and AirPods Pro, and even the new ability to unsend iMessages! And one other thing that has had many people talking has to do with the mysterious appearance of an orange dot on iPhones.
CNBC
Streaming bundles are forming, but don't expect a cable TV-like package any time soon
There are several obstacles standing in the way of putting all the streaming services into a cable-TV-style bundle. While a mega bundle would likely limit the rate subscribers cancel, it would probably also cut down on the amount of revenue companies make per user. NBCUniversal executives have held talks about...
WhatsApp will soon let you block screenshots of ‘View Once’ messages
Last year, WhatsApp added disappearing photos and videos to chats. Copying a trend from Snapchat – and other Meta-owned apps –, the application would only warn users whether someone took a screenshot of a photo that should have disappeared. Now, the company is finally readying a feature to prevent users to record content that should only be seen once.
CNBC
Why Kim Kardashian’s $1.26 million SEC settlement over her crypto promo matters—especially for millennial and Gen Z investors
Reality TV superstar Kim Kardashian has agreed to pay $1.26 million to the Securities and Exchange Commission for promoting a crypto asset without disclosing that she had been paid to do so. The charges against the billionaire influencer stem from a post she made in June 2021 promoting EthereumMax's crypto...
daystech.org
Apple no longer signing iOS 16.0 and 16.0.1, blocking downgrades
IOS 16 was officially released to the public on September 12 after three months of beta testing. Since then, Apple has launched two minor updates: iOS 16.0.1 and iOS 16.0.2. Now, the corporate has stopped signing each iOS 16.0 and iOS 16.0.1, which implies customers can now not downgrade from iOS 16.0.2.
CNBC
What Cramer is watching Tuesday — October rally; Wall Street likes banks, mixed on tech
Second day rally? U.S. stock futures point to a higher open after the first trading day of the new month and quarter got off to a roaring start. The S&P 500, which closed Friday at its lowest level since November 2020, jumped more than 2.5% on Monday. Investors are hoping to put September's terrible market behind them, bidding up stocks as recently spiking bond yields continue to drop.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Credit Suisse, Tesla, Myovant Sciences and more
Tesla (TSLA) – Tesla dropped 5.7% in the premarket after announcing deliveries of over 343,000 vehicles during the third quarter. That number was a record high for Tesla and up 42% from a year ago, but below forecasts. ViaSat (VSAT) – ViaSat rallied 5.9% in premarket trading after the...
CNBC
How the pandemic shifted how Boeing and airlines think about air cargo
During the pandemic, the air cargo market boomed as prices around the world hit historical highs and more consumers turned to e-commerce giants like Amazon to shop from home. Cargo's share of airline revenue almost quadrupled between 2016 and 2021, going from 11.4% to 40.3% of total revenue. Airplane manufacturer Boeing expects an 80% increase in the air cargo fleet through 2041. But as the economy slows, it raises tough questions about whether those growth rates are sustainable.
