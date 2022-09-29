ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn State-Northwestern review: TE Brenton Strange playing like one of college football’s best

During ESPN’s Penn State-Northwestern broadcast, color commentator Dan Orlovsky claimed that Georgia has the best tight end room in the sport. It’s hard to argue with him. Brock Bowers, the national champions’ leading receiver in 2021, ranks as Pro Football Focus’ third-best tight end through five games. His teammate, Darnell Washington, holds the top spot among players with at least 10 targets.
