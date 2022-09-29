Marine girls punch ticket to Sectionals

LUXEMBURG, Wis.—In July, there were questions if there would even be a girls golf team for Marinette High School in 2022.

On a cold September afternoon on Wednesday, the Marines proved that hard work and perseverance pays off.

With the top four team advancing to Sectionals, the Marines just made the cut after squeaking past Fox Valley Lutheran by five strokes, as Marinette took fourth at the WIAA Division 2 Regionals at Northbrook Golf Course.

Marinette finished with a combined score of 473, just enough to push past the Foxes, who missed the cut with a 477.

“There was a time over the summer when we weren’t sure if we’d even have a team, and here we are making it to Sectionals. I don’t have words to describe just how proud of them I am. They deserve the praise and recognition for their hard work to make this season happen,” Marinette coach Taylor Pedersen said. “This is a really special group.”

Seymour won the Regional crown with a 401, well ahead of runner-up Oconto Falls, who carded a 449. Bonduel claimed the final Sectional spot after finishing third with a 459.

This will be Marinette’s 14th trip to Sectionals in the last 15 years. Starting in 2008, the Marines have advanced to Sectionals every season except for 2019, when Marinette missed the cut by one stroke.

“Our girls golf program has been pretty constant over the years, but we knew that we would have to battle in order to qualify for Sectionals this year,” Pedersen said. “The girls had fire in their eyes today. Northbrook plays tough for them, so our biggest focus was keeping the ball in play and not letting a blow up hole turn into multiple blow up holes. The girls kept their heads down and pushed through some really tough situations.”

Kennedy Polomis led Marinette with 104, good for fifth overall individually. Camryn Ferm turned in a 116, with Regan Hermanson close behind with 119. Olivia Henriksen shot 134 to round Marinette’s scorecard.

Ferm and Hermanson’s scores ultimately proved to be the difference between Marinette and FVL, with four of the Foxes’ five scores all above 120.

CJ Woosley was FVL’s top golfer with a 108, but her teammates struggles proved costly. The scores of Marley Gutekunst (122), Julie Gutekunst (123) Myah Loberger (124) and Elliot Kreiwaldt (148) weren’t enough to push the Foxes ahead of the Marines.

“We knew that if we could beat FVL and L-C, then we would make the cut. Those are two good teams that beat us earlier in the season, so our girls knew that they had their work cut out for them,” Pedersen said. “The whole day, we kept flipping in and out of the fourth qualifying spot but when we made the turn, we knew that if every girl could hang with our beat the FVL girl, that it would be enough to make it.”

Sectionals take place Tuesday at Broadlands Golf Club in North Prairie, Wis. Tee times will be announced in the coming days.

Team scores — Seymour 401, Oconto Falls 449, Bonduel 459, Marinette 473, Fox Valley Lutheran 477, Luxemburg-Casco 481, Freedom 486, Oconto 546.

Individual scores (Marinette) — Polomis 104, Ferm 116, Hermanson 119, Henriksen 134