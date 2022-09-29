CLARION, Pa. – Hat tricks from Seanna VanAlstine and Rylie Belsole helped Elk County Catholic win a 9-4 shootout at Clarion. All three of VanAlstine’s goals came after halftime to help the Lady Crusaders expand on a 4-1 lead at the break while Belsole got the scoring started for ECC in the second minute before adding a goal with about 7:30 to play in the first half and then another late in the second half.

CLARION, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO