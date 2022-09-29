Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
d9and10sports.com
Oct. 3, 2022 Soccer: ECC, Bradford, Fairview Girls Get Big Wins; Brockway, KC Boys Triumph
CLARION, Pa. – Hat tricks from Seanna VanAlstine and Rylie Belsole helped Elk County Catholic win a 9-4 shootout at Clarion. All three of VanAlstine’s goals came after halftime to help the Lady Crusaders expand on a 4-1 lead at the break while Belsole got the scoring started for ECC in the second minute before adding a goal with about 7:30 to play in the first half and then another late in the second half.
d9and10sports.com
IUP Enters DII Top 25 Rankings; Penn State Moves Into Top 10, Carnegie Mellon Holds Steady in Respective Polls
WACO, Texas – After its big win over Slippery Rock on Saturday, IUP made a leap into the AFCA Division II Top 25. The Crimson Hawks went from unranked to No. 18 with their 20-12 win over SRU, which fell from No. 8 to No. 20 with the loss. IUP travels to Cal on Saturday, while Slippery Rock hosts Mercyhurst.
d9and10sports.com
Clarion’s Kerle wins D9 2A Girls’ Golf Title; Moniteau, Bradford Win Team Titles at Coudy Country Club Powered by Hunter’s Station Golf Club
COUDERSPORT, Pa. – Clarion’s McKayla Kerle rolled to the District 9 Class 2A girls’ golf individual title at Coudersport Country Club Monday, while Moniteau (2A) and Bradford (3A) won team titles. Team Scores • Individual Scores. Kerle shot an 83 putting her 12 shots ahead of...
d9and10sports.com
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast DuBois/Warren Volleyball; Clarion/ECC Girls Soccer Monday
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the Warren at DuBois girls’ volleyball game and the Elk County Catholic at Clarion girls’ soccer game Monday, Oct. 3. Andy Close will have the call of the volleyball match, which will start between 7 and 7:30...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
d9and10sports.com
Cochranton Cancels Week 7 Football Game Against Reynolds
COCHRANTON, Pa. – Cochranton has canceled Friday’s Region 1 football game against Reynolds due to safety concerns amid low numbers. The Meadville Tribune was the first to report the story. The Cardinals, the defending D10 Class 1A runner-ups, have been battling a number of injuries amid the low...
d9and10sports.com
Brookville’s Zimmerman Named Week Six 2022 District 9 Jim Kelly POW Powered by the Allegheny Grille
WARREN, Pa. – Jackson Zimmerman became a workhorse like none scene most likely in Brookville history, and the result was an upset win for the Raiders over St. Marys Friday night, 22-19. Zimmerman carried the ball for what might be a Brookville record 37 times while gaining 235 yards and scoring two touchdowns in the victory and is the Week 6 2022 YDL Sports Network D9and10Sports.com Player of the Week powered by the Allegheny Grille in Foxburg.
d9and10sports.com
Watch Live: ECC at Clarion Girls Soccer
CLARION, Pa. – Watch live as Elk County Catholic takes on Clarion in girls’ soccer action from Clarion High School. Chris Rossetti has the call of the action. The game can be viewed above or below or on any of our social media channels.
d9and10sports.com
Oct. 1 D10 Football: Reynolds Rolls, Grove City Holds off Greenville
HERMITAGE, Pa. – A week after breaking the Mercer County single-game rushing record, Reynolds’ Jalen Wagner scored three touchdowns on the ground as the Raiders improved to 5-1 with a 50-6 win over Kennedy Catholic. Haydin McLaughlin and Brayden McCloskey also had big games. McCloskey threw a 41-yard...
RELATED PEOPLE
d9and10sports.com
Farrell’s Smith Named Week 6 2022 District 10 Jim Kelly POW Powered by the Allegheny Grille
WARREN, Pa. – When you break a school record, chances are your team had a pretty good week. That’s exactly what Farrell quarterback Kabron Smith did, completing 16-of-19 passes for a school-record 400 yards and 400 yards in a 42-13 win over Wilmington. Smith broke the old mark set by Isaac Clarke in 2017 of 365.
d9and10sports.com
Clarion’s Kerle, Bradford’s Franz Win D9 Boys Individual Golf Titles Powered by Hunter’s Station Golf Course
KANE, Pa. – Clarion’s Kameron Kerle and Bradford’s Jake Franz won District 9 individual golf titles Saturday at the Kane Country Club. Kerle took home the Class 2A crown with a two-day total of 152 a shot ahead of Moniteau’s Jacob Felsing, while Franz won the District 8/9 3A title with a two-day total of 150, nine shots better than Allderice’s Benito Taromina.
d9and10sports.com
District 10 Individual Golf Champions Crowned Powered by Hunter’s Station Golf Club
MEADVILLE, Pa. – Defining PIAA champion Josh James of Union City was one of four District 10 golfers to claim individual D-10 titles at the Country Club of Meadville on Saturday. In the two-round event, James (Class 2A boys), Cathedral Prep’s Breckin Taylor (Class 3A boys), North East’s Anna...
Comments / 0