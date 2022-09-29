ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry Reid Airport shows appreciation on National Custodian Day

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Harry Reid Airport is giving thanks to its staff on National Custodian Day. On Friday, the airport showed its gratitude by honoring each custodian with Rubbermaid's “Behind the Scenes of Clean” recognition. The program visited 15 facilities throughout the U.S to recognize those...
5 Years Stronger: One October Special

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — October 1st marks the five-year anniversary since the One October tragedy. Five years later, the city of Las Vegas is stronger than ever. Our News 3 staff shared what they felt the day of the tragedy while covering the horrific event. Watch the above videos...
Pennsylvania State
Nevada Health
The Center invites local children for Las Vegas pride

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As Las Vegas pride kicks off this month, The Center held a special event for youth identifying as LGBTQ+. The group says more young children are feeling more comfortable expressing themselves. Guest joined in on food, games, and other art activities together. Organizers say it...
More locals living paycheck to paycheck due to inflation

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Newly published reports show a growing number of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck because of inflation, while wage growth fails to keep pace. “I think that we're seeing people being squeezed at both ends right there,” says economist Mike PeQueen with Hightower Las Vegas. ”People are not making as much money as they need to, to keep up with basics. So if you don't make enough money to keep up with the basics, you have to cut the extras, and there aren't that many extras to cut. So these are very difficult conversations to have. And we're going to see that here in the next three months. Probably as we see holiday spending.”
Meet the Pattersons, bonds formed after 1 October

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegans stand united today as the community commemorates 1 October. Among those directly impacted by the tragic event are the Patterson's, recalling their pain and continued healing on this five-year anniversary. After speaking with the family, we discovered a connection between the family and...
Pop up food drive opens for 1 October anniversary

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — News 3 joined the community in remembering five years after 1 October. In honor of the 5th anniversary, News 3 partnered up with The Just One Project for a pop-up food drive at Eldorado high school. The Just One Project works e to ensure local...
Celebrate International Day of the Girl with Discovery Children's Museum

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Discovery Children Museum celebrated International Day of the Girl. Sunday morning, kindergarten through 8th-grade students joined their families in stem learning experiences. A number of free workshops were available including introductions to coding, 3D printing, engineering challenges, and much more. To learn how to get...
2 survive emergency plane landing in Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two survivors were reported after an emergency plane landing in Lake Mead, authorities said. On Saturday, at about 8:30 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration received reports of a small plane that made an emergency landing in the water near Boulder City. According to authorities, the...
Second Mormon Temple coming to Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints announced they are building a second Mormon Temple here in Southern Nevada. According to a statement made by the church, the second temple will be located in the northwest part of the valley, near the Lone Mountain area.
Dementia
Health
Health Services
Local music schools celebrate 7th annual Kids Music Day

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Children are invited to grab their instruments and rock out for this week's musical spectacular. The first week of October kicks off the 7th annual Kids Music Day. Keep Music Alive is teaming up with music schools throughout the nation to provide instruments, lessons, and...
One October Sunrise Remembrance Ceremony

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County and Metro Police co-hosted a One October Sunrise Remembrance Ceremony at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater. Community members were able to get together to remember those lost five years ago. Gov. Sisolak, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, and members of the Clark...
Construction crews to top off new Durango Resort in southwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Construction crews at Durango Casino & Resort are set to top off the 15-story, 318-foot tower with the final beam and pour the last floor of the hotel October 7. Leaders from Station Casinos and William A. Richardson Builders alongside, Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones...
Lockdown at Cheyenne High School after incident with several students

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — According to school administrators, a brief lockdown occurred on Monday at Cheyenne High School. Principal Anthony Nunez said the lockdown occurred due to an altercation involving several students. Nunez sent the families of the students the following email. Dear Cheyenne High School Families,. This is...
Boulder City hosts community event, National Night Out

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Boulder City Police Department is inviting the community to a night of family fun!. On Tuesday, October 4 locals can join in on arts and crafts, food trucks, rock climbing, and more. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Local music schools celebrate 7th annual Kids...
Suspect in PnB Rock's murder to be extradited to Los Angeles

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A suspect in the murder of rapper PnB Rock made his first appearance in a Las Vegas courtroom on Monday after recently being arrested here. A judge signed off on Freddie Trone’s extradition to Los Angeles during a quick hearing. Trone blocked his face...
Metro releases 911 call that helped police find an escaped inmate

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A newly released 911 call reveals the caller who tipped police off to find an escaped innate was initially hesitant to dial police. "He's acting so natural, thoughI was very afraid to just call,” Gabriel Delgadillo told the 911 dispatcher. The 8:36 minute call was released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Delgadillo seeming hesitant because of the uncertainty it was the escaped inmate, Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, who broke out from Southern Desert Correctional Center in Indian Springs on Friday, September 23, according to the Governor’s Office.
