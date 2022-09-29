OPINION: You’re not entitled to your own facts

I can understand those who say they would rather “push a Ford than drive a Chevy.” And it is acceptable that some prefer Coke to Pepsi. There’s even space for those misguided souls who would rather have a Big Mac than a Whopper. Those are personal preferences and subject to personal opinion.

But as the late Daniel Patrick Moynihan, former ambassador, senator and advisor to four presidents famously said, “Everyone is entitled to his own opinion, but not his own facts.”

That’s why the response I received from my recent piece, “Will the losers concede defeat?” was so baffling. I obviously turned over a hornet’s nest, judging by how many swore to me that the 2020 election was stolen and swore at me for claiming otherwise.

Here are three responses: Susie wrote, “Please stop spreading your lies that the 2020 election was one [sic] fair and square. There is NO WAY in hell that mushroom beat MY president by 80,000,000 votes [note: actual margin was 7 million]. You obviously didn’t watch DT in Wilmington last Thursday night. Your mushroom of a leader can’t draw 1000th of that many people so get over it. Trump won and you know it.”

I snidely asked what flavor of the Kool-Aid she preferred? Denying any taste for the drink, she added that the left was, “destroying everything Trump put in place.” I took the bait, asking Susie to list his great accomplishments. Her response: “There’s not enough time in the day. If you can’t figure it then you’re hopeless. Guess I’ll just send you my gas and food bills.” Susie, if I don’t pay them will that be Biden’s fault?

Concerning Biden’s win Roberta wrote “…In fact, we have overwhelming evidence that he did not win:

“-We have the confession in the Time magazine article that the Dems “reinforced” the election for Biden.

“-We have the confession (with documentation to prove) that Zuckerburg [sic] gave over 400 million to Democratic districts.

“-We have the report from Justice Gablemen [sic] in Wisconsin recommending that Wisconsin decertify the 2020 election.

“-We have the movie “Rigged 2020” as well as “2000 mules” which proves drop box stuffing.”

Knowing it was pointless, I felt compelled to respond: “Please present all this overwhelming evidence to the courts. So far, 60 of them have thrown out all these assertions because they are not factual. Facts still matter. If you have provable facts, bring it on.” Not to be denied, this obvious denier responded, “You are mistaken. The courts have not looked at the evidence. I don’t drink Kool-Aid — I have researched the election thoroughly. It is not possible to get an accurate picture watching only mainstream media. I hope you will look at sights such as Revolver.news. War room (on rumble.com), Epoch Times, but I believe you are not open-minded enough to do this.”

I’ll put my open-mindedness against anyone’s, so I accepted the challenge. The headlines on Revolver.news read, “Was the fake boobs teacher a hoax?”, a columnist writing, “The CIA is not your friend.” Another headline, “FBI raids home of Catholic pro-life speaker, author with guns drawn as his terrified kids watch.” Where were Lester Holt, Norah O’Donnell and David Muir when these compelling stories were revealed?

Next, I visited Rumble.com. The feature on the home page from “Louder Crowder” was “Wrong! Italy’s new PM is not a fascist.” Scrolling down the page I saw stories like, “The Dem’s diabolical history,” “Would you give up your finances for a better society?” And I had to stop at “Creepy Satanic Imagery is infecting our music and freaking people out.”

My open-mindedness was closing fast, but I ventured onto The Epoch Times and quickly learned they wanted me to subscribe to their “independent, truthful and unbiased reporting.” I wasn’t willing to spend $99 for 12 months, but sneaked a peak at their “truthful and unbiased journalists” including Sean Hannity, Glenn Beck, Dr. Sebastian Gorka and Carrie Sheffield, who I Googled and learned formerly worked for Robert Novak, The Washington Times and defended the Tea Party movement.

Gary said he felt sorry for me, “because you are obviously living in the past.” He continued that, “traditional sources of news and information are no longer neutral and truthful purveyors of the facts. Yes, all mainstream media and most major universities are biased against Conservatives, Christians, our Constitution, and our Bill of Rights. Will you ever open your eyes and ears to the truth that the 2020 election was stolen?… You yourself are a fraud sir, for writing your stupid editorial denying the truth about the 2020 election. I’m flabbergasted that you really believe what you wrote. Are you deaf, dumb and blind?”

Here’s my spin: Civility appears to be just an antiquated notion these days. Can’t we disagree without name calling, angry and bombastic responses?

And where is the “silent majority” today? Why aren’t they just as vocal in espousing their opinions? Do they think that by taking the high ground and sitting by quietly, watching this circus, that they will somehow prevail against those making their own facts? With their polite, politically correct manners, these modern-day Neroes may wake up Nov. 6, 2024, to learn they won a moral victory but lost the country.

Tom Campbell is a Hall of Fame North Carolina Broadcaster and columnist who has covered North Carolina public policy issues since 1965. He recently retired from writing, producing and moderating the statewide half-hour TV program NC SPIN that aired 22 ½ years.

