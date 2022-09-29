Read full article on original website
Joe Basla
4d ago
bad choice. houcle tax and spend makes nys the highest taxed state with higher crime. our mayor can look in his own city. crime is way up.
10
Alla Moyseyuk
4d ago
How will you take care of the nursing shortage I wonder? Walsh is a Malsh:/ I don’t like this guy because of his way of handling Syracuse! He could’ve fought for us… they all don’t give a crap… it’s not them that are suffering or struggling… their pockets are lined with millions in taxpayer money:(
9
Brian Roxey
4d ago
Ben Walsh might say independent but he has always been on the democrat side. He has done nothing for us
12
