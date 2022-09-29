ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse.com

Comments / 19

Joe Basla
4d ago

bad choice. houcle tax and spend makes nys the highest taxed state with higher crime. our mayor can look in his own city. crime is way up.

Reply
10
Alla Moyseyuk
4d ago

How will you take care of the nursing shortage I wonder? Walsh is a Malsh:/ I don’t like this guy because of his way of handling Syracuse! He could’ve fought for us… they all don’t give a crap… it’s not them that are suffering or struggling… their pockets are lined with millions in taxpayer money:(

Reply
9
Brian Roxey
4d ago

Ben Walsh might say independent but he has always been on the democrat side. He has done nothing for us

Reply
12
Related
Syracuse.com

Julie A. Cecile: Vote for me for Onondaga County Family Court Judge

Editor’s note: On Nov. 8, two candidates are competing for one seat on the Onondaga County Family Court bench. Family court judges hear matters involving children and families. Family court judges serve 10-year terms. The annual pay is $xxx,xxx. To help voters make an educated choice, we invited the candidates to submit a letter to voters explaining why they think they are the best person for the job. Here is the letter by Julie A. Cecile, of Syracuse, the Democratic and Working Families Party candidate for Family Court judge.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
theberkshireedge.com

ALAN CHARTOCK: So what happened to Andrew Cuomo?

Not all that long ago, Andrew Cuomo was the heir apparent to all of New York State politics. After all, his father had been governor of New York for three four-year terms, and as it turned out, Andrew was to match but not exceed his father’s record. So what happened? Why was Andrew’s political career apparently (up to now) cut short? Why isn’t he a presidential contender?
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Politics Local#Politics State#Election Local#Election State#Democrat
CBS New York

The Point: Should Hochul and Zeldin debate in the governor's race?

The Point Sunday on "The Point," Marcia Kramer discussed the New York governor's race with members from both sides of the aisle: former New York Gov. David Paterson, a Democrat, and Republican Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman.  Watch their entire conversation here or in the video player above.  Exclamation Point In an exclusive segment on CBS News New York, Kramer asked Paterson and Blakeman if former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who resigned amid allegations of sexual misconduct, deserves "political forgiveness" as he looks to reenter politics.  Point of View Basil Smikle, director of the public policy program at Hunter College, and Javier Lacayo, a Democratic political consultant, joined "The Point" to sort out the latest in New York politics.  Your Point We asked New York voters, should Gov. Kathy Hochul and Rep. Lee Zeldin participate in a debate before Election Day? "The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for an extended conversation in the "Exclamation Point." 
POLITICS
Syracuse.com

Judge dismisses Syracuse cop’s lawsuit; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 4)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. OH MY GOURD: A Western New York farmer has set a new record for the largest pumpkin in North America. Scott Andrusz of Williamsville, N.Y., weighed his locally grown pumpkin at the Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence on Saturday. The massive pumpkin weighed 2,554 pounds, a new state record, and broke the previous U.S. record. (Provided photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Political ploy of moving migrants from Texas to liberal strongholds is not new

Editor’s note: This story is a collaboration between palabra, the digital news site by the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and the Texas Observer. Early in the morning of Sept. 15, two buses full of migrants arrived near Vice President Kamala Harris’s residence in Washington, D.C., sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. The day before, about 50 migrants came to Martha’s Vineyard on flights originating from Texas, but chartered by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. These were the latest in a series of headline-grabbing provocations by three Republican governors, led by Abbott, who have sent thousands of migrants to liberal strongholds around the country.
TEXAS STATE
94.3 Lite FM

New York State Shares Shocking Info on Gun Violence, Shootings

New York officials shared shocking gun violence numbers for the Hudson Valley and New York State. This week, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced an additional $50 million in state funding that is expected to help increase public safety in the Empire State. Gov. Hochul Announces New Investments To Increase...
Hudson Valley Post

Wheel of Fortune Coming To 4 New York Towns For 1st Time Ever

The first-ever Wheel of Fortune live tour will be spinning across New York State. Residents will be able to play the popular game show in four hometowns in the Empire State. Are you ready to play Wheel of Fortune? Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, an all-new theatrical experience, is touring across North America. The game show is making four stops in New York State, including in the Hudson Valley.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Two Shockingly Hidden Laws in New York State

Believe it or not, there are new laws that are proposed and either passed or never get off the ground in the State of New York. There are many obstacles that a potential new law needs to get through in order to be signed into law. Most people know the...
POLITICS
104.5 The Team

Wood Stove And Fireplace Ban Looms In New York State

Note from the editor: This story has been updated with a statement from the New York State Department of Environment Conservation. Please see below under "Statement from the NYS DEC." Are the days of having your home heated with a wood furnace going away in New York State? There's a...
POLITICS
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
65K+
Followers
50K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy