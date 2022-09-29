Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two ex-cons arrested in connection with hotel murder (VIDEO)
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – Two men have been arrested for the Sunday morning murder of a man at a Route 9 hotel in the Town of Poughkeepsie. Both of the men arrested are convicted felons. The account of the shooting and long-term police activity at the Courtyard by Marriott...
Police: Father fatally shot in Poughkeepsie, 2 arrested and explosive material found
Two suspects are in custody after the father of a Marist College student was shot and killed during a parents' weekend this Sunday.
Poughkeepsie police say suspects in deadly hotel shooting near Marist College have gang ties
The Poughkeepsie police department says both men have gang ties and are known to law enforcement.
Police: Fishkill man arrested for firing shots into pizzeria
State police say they arrested a Fishkill man who fired shots into Antonella's Pizza on Sunday afternoon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NYSP: Kingston man ran from police with defaced gun
A Kingston man was jailed without bail Sunday night after he allegedly ran from police with a defaced gun on him.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Town police in standoff with barricaded man
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – Just hours after a Sunday morning shooting a few hundred yards away, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police were once again using special tactics to deal with a barricaded subject along the Route 9 corridor. On Sunday evening, several Town of Poughkeepsie police officers were investigating...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man who terrorized former girlfriend sentenced to prison
GOSHEN – A Newburgh man who broke into his former girlfriend’s home on three occasions in violation of an order of protection, was sentenced in Orange County Court on Monday to 11 years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision. Ricardo Mendoza, 28, had been convicted...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Police investigating active shooter at Poughkeepsie hotel (VIDEO)
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – Multiple police agencies responded to a Route 9 hotel early Sunday morning for a report of an active shooter. Police recovered one victim with multiple gunshot wounds. Police, fire, and EMS personnel responded to the Courtyard by Marriott hotel on South Road (Route 9) just...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Officials search for evidence at Poughkeepsie hotel where dad of Marist College student was killed
Police say the hotel's original plan was to close for three days, but that might change because there is more to process there.
Orange County Man Arrested for Alleged DWI After Hitting Troopers Who Just Arrested Another Drunk
When you work in law enforcement you often face the unexpected. New Yrok state police had just arrested one person, who was suspected to have been driving under the influence early Sunday morning. But that's not the story. As troopers waited in their vehicle, another suspected drunk driver was coming up the same road right behind them.
theharlemvalleynews.net
Heroin arrest from traffic stop in Livingston
Livingston, New York – On September 26, 2022, the New York State Police from the Livingston barracks arrested Paul C. Kozlowski, age 33, of Livingston, for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd degree, a class B felony, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 4th degree, a class C felony, Bail Jumping in the 3rd degree, and two counts of Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia, both class A misdemeanors, and Shannon Caston, age 34, of Kingston, NY, for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th degree, a class A misdemeanor.
Police: Intoxicated Saugerties woman resisted arrest, assaulted officer
Police say they responded to a report of physical domestic abuse and found Christine Diliberto punching a man in a car.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police respond to fatal motorcycle and car crash in Catskill
Catskill state police responded to a car and motorcycle accident in the town of Catskill. Daniel Valk, 26, of Saugerties was pronounced dead at the scene after responding troopers attempted life saving procedures.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man in town for college family weekend killed in hotel shooting (VIDEO)
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – One man is dead and two suspects were taken into custody after a shooting at the Courtyard by Marriott hotel on South Road (Route 9) in the Town of Poughkeepsie on Sunday morning. The Mid-Hudson News breaking story from the scene this morning can be...
Saugerties PD arrest man for harassment
Police investigated an alleged physical domestic dispute that took place on Cherry Lane in Saugerties. Secondary to the police investigation, Nicholas M. Canonico was arrested and charged with harassment.
Pike County child reported missing now found safe
PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Pike County 12-year-old was reported missing to state police on October 1. Officials say Kiana Simon, 12 years old from Palmyra Township, left her home in the 100 block of Tanglewood Drive in the Tanglewood Lakes Community sometime between 9:30 am and 10:00 am on October 1. Investigators […]
Paterson man arrested with guns, assortment of drugs, sheriff says
After a two-week long investigation, detectives arrested an alleged drug dealer with two guns and an assortment of drugs, according to the Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik,. Lamont D. Baker, 30, of Paterson, was charged on Thursday with numerous drugs and weapons offenses. He was arrested at his residence in...
15-year-old girl missing out of Wayne County
LEHIGH TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police in Wayne County are asking for public help in locating a 15-year-old girl who ran away with another teen. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday, around 10:00 p.m., Jillian Dunaway ran away from her mother’s house in the 900 block of Millcreek Road in Newfoundland. PSP states […]
Saugerties police arrest woman for trespassing
Police responded to a trespass complaint on September 3 at Shorty's Auto Body Shop. After an investigation, police arrested Amber Coumbes on September 29 for trespass.
NYSP: Columbia County man found with heroin during traffic stop
A Columbia County has been arrested after allegedly being found with heroin during a traffic stop. New York State Police said Paul Kozlowski, 33, of Livingston, was arrested on September 26.
Hudson Valley Post
Poughkeepsie, NY
29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0