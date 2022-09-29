ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Two ex-cons arrested in connection with hotel murder (VIDEO)

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – Two men have been arrested for the Sunday morning murder of a man at a Route 9 hotel in the Town of Poughkeepsie. Both of the men arrested are convicted felons. The account of the shooting and long-term police activity at the Courtyard by Marriott...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Monticello, NY
Monticello, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Town police in standoff with barricaded man

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – Just hours after a Sunday morning shooting a few hundred yards away, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police were once again using special tactics to deal with a barricaded subject along the Route 9 corridor. On Sunday evening, several Town of Poughkeepsie police officers were investigating...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Man who terrorized former girlfriend sentenced to prison

GOSHEN – A Newburgh man who broke into his former girlfriend’s home on three occasions in violation of an order of protection, was sentenced in Orange County Court on Monday to 11 years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision. Ricardo Mendoza, 28, had been convicted...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Police investigating active shooter at Poughkeepsie hotel (VIDEO)

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – Multiple police agencies responded to a Route 9 hotel early Sunday morning for a report of an active shooter. Police recovered one victim with multiple gunshot wounds. Police, fire, and EMS personnel responded to the Courtyard by Marriott hotel on South Road (Route 9) just...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Heroin arrest from traffic stop in Livingston

Livingston, New York – On September 26, 2022, the New York State Police from the Livingston barracks arrested Paul C. Kozlowski, age 33, of Livingston, for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd degree, a class B felony, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 4th degree, a class C felony, Bail Jumping in the 3rd degree, and two counts of Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia, both class A misdemeanors, and Shannon Caston, age 34, of Kingston, NY, for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th degree, a class A misdemeanor.
LIVINGSTON, NY
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
WBRE

Pike County child reported missing now found safe

PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Pike County 12-year-old was reported missing to state police on October 1. Officials say Kiana Simon, 12 years old from Palmyra Township, left her home in the 100 block of Tanglewood Drive in the Tanglewood Lakes Community sometime between 9:30 am and 10:00 am on October 1. Investigators […]
PIKE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

15-year-old girl missing out of Wayne County

LEHIGH TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police in Wayne County are asking for public help in locating a 15-year-old girl who ran away with another teen. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday, around 10:00 p.m., Jillian Dunaway ran away from her mother’s house in the 900 block of Millcreek Road in Newfoundland. PSP states […]
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
