Read full article on original website
Related
Inter vs Barcelona: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Inter vs Barcelona in the Champions League, with team news, TV channel & live stream details, predicted lineups & score prediction.
Transfer rumours: Ronaldo granted January transfer; Barcelona play down Messi return
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and more.
Premier League goals of the week: Gameweek 9
The best goals from Gameweek 9 of the 2022/23 Premier League season.
Europa League fixtures this week: How to watch, biggest matches and predictions - 6 October
How to watch every Europa League fixture on TV this week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Liverpool vs Rangers LIVE: Champions League team news and line-ups as Darwin Nunez starts
It’s an all-British affair in the Champions League tonight as Liverpool host Rangers in Group A. The Reds bounced back from their opening matchday defeat to Napoli with a 2-1 victory against Ajax - thanks to Joel Matip’s 89th minute winner - and sit second in the group ahead of this evening’s clash.Rangers, meanwhile, have lost both of their first two fixtures in Europe’s top competition conceding seven goals across ties with Napoli and Ajax. It’s been a bruising return to the Champions League for the Scottish side, but they’ll take some confidence into this fixture thanks to a...
PSG predicted lineup vs Benfica - Champions League
Predicting the PSG lineup to face Benfica in the Champions League.
UEFA・
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Rangers - Champions League
Predicting the Liverpool lineup to face Rangers in the Champions League.
MLS Week 33 best players - ranked
The final week of the 2022 MLS regular season is upon us. Week 33 sorted out a lot of issues, with LAFC lifting the Supporters Shield, a few more teams making the playoffs, and giants like the Seattle Sounders and Atlanta United being eliminated from contention. As always, there were...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phil Neville counting himself 'fortunate' to have Gonzalo Higuain at Inter Miami
He's come in for plenty of stick during his time in Fort Lauderdale but, right now, Gonzalo Higuain is carrying Inter Miami to the MLS Cup Playoffs. The veteran Argentine striker scored the late winner in a vital 1-0 victory away at Toronto FC on Friday night, leaving the Herons on the cusp of sealing their post-season spot.
MLS golden glove: Who has the most saves & clean sheets?
Check in throughout the season to see which MLS goalkeepers lead the way for saves and clean sheets.
MLS chances created: Who are the top playmakers?
Keep track of the top playmakers in Major League Soccer throughout the 2022 season.
Leah Williamson ruled out of England games against USA & Czech Republic
Leah Williamson withdraws from England squad for friendlies against USA & Czech Republic.
LA Galaxy clinch 2022 playoff berth, but expect more as 'best club in MLS'
The LA Galaxy have clinched a 2022 MLS Cup playoffs berth. The team’s 1-1 draw with Real Salt Lake on Saturday at Dignity Health Sports Park secured a fourth place slot on the Western Conference table and their ticket to the postseason, ending a two-year playoff drought. Head coach...
Euro 2022 improved the perception of women's football
UEFA has released a report detailing the positive impact of Women's Euro 2022, from improved perceptions to record crowds & social/economic boosts.
UEFA・
MLS successful dribbles: 2022 season
Keep track of the top 10 dribblers in Major League Soccer throughout the 2022 season.
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Eintracht Frankfurt - Champions League
Tottenham Hotspur will look to put their north London derby disappointment in the rear-view mirror with a Champions League group stage victory at Eintracht Frankfurt.
Jurgen Klopp holds 'long talks' with Darwin Nunez after slow Liverpool start
Jurgen Klopp speaks about Darwin Nunez after the forward's struggles to find form since joining Liverpool in club record deal.
How Bayern Munich poached Jamal Musiala from Chelsea
Bayern Munich technical director Marco Neppe has spoken about the club's move to sign Jamal Musiala from Chelsea in 2019.
Chelsea pursuing Christopher Nkunku & Josko Gvardiol deals
Chelsea are looking to strike a double deal to sign RB Leipzig duo Christopher Nkunku & Josko Gvardiol.
Douglas Luiz stalls on signing new Aston Villa contract
Steven Gerrard says there has been no progress on a new contract at Aston Villa for Douglas Luiz, who is a target for Arsenal.
90min
865
Followers
10K+
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0