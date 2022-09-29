Hurricane Ian Is a Reminder for All Homeowners to Check Their Insurance Coverage for Natural Disasters

Read full article on original website
Dangers Continue, in Some Areas Worsen, After Hurricane Ian
People kayaking down streets that were passable just a day or two earlier. Hundreds of thousands are without power. National Guard helicopters flying rescue missions to residents still stranded on Florida’s barrier islands. Days after Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction from Florida to the Carolinas, the dangers...
DeSantis to meet with Biden on Wednesday, brief him on Hurricane Ian in Florida
President Joe Biden will meet with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis when he travels to Florida on Wednesday to survey damage done by Hurricane Ian, the White House said Tuesday.
Bidens to Visit Florida, Puerto Rico This Week in Wake of Hurricanes
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will visit both Florida and Puerto Rico this week after strong hurricanes devastated both regions in recent weeks. The White House announced the Bidens will visit Puerto Rico on Monday, Oct. 3, and Florida on Wednesday, Oct. 5. No additional details were provided on the upcoming trip at this time.
See Satellite Images of Ian's Destruction Across Florida
Days after Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction from Florida to the Carolinas, the dangers continued, and even worsened in some places. It is clear that the road to recovery from this massive storm will be long and painful in some of the hardest-hit areas. The remnants of Ian...
Florida immigrant group hits DeSantis over migrant flights
A Florida immigrant-centric political advocacy group is launching an ad campaign attacking GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis over his administration’s treatment of migrants. Florida Immigrant Coalition Votes (FLIC Votes) is spending six figures on two bilingual digital ads. One hits DeSantis over his policy of flying migrants from Texas to sanctuary jurisdictions, and the other criticizes the Florida governor for reducing temporary care for unaccompanied migrant children.
Stuart Varney: Americans are paying for Biden’s ‘green dreams’
FOX Business' Stuart Varney discusses the price Americans have to pay for the Democrats' energy politics as gas prices surge nationally and OPEC eyes production cut.
How Polio Came Back to New York for the First Time in Decades, Silently Spread and Left a Patient Paralyzed
An unvaccinated adult suffered paralysis in June from polio, the first case in New York since 1990. Wastewater surveillance later found the virus had been spreading silently in the New York City area for months. The origin of the virus is still under investigation, but samples in New York are...
