NBC Connecticut
3 Former CT Residents Cleaning Up After Florida Homes Damaged by Hurricane Ian
People across Southwest Florida continue to assess damage after Hurricane Ian's devastating impact. Among those cleaning up are three former Connecticut residents who are now living in the same North Port neighborhood. Gail Comstock, Kim Desjardins and Stella Bresh live within walking distance from each other. Each of their homes...
NBC Connecticut
Dayville Wireless Zone Sends Mobile Trailer to Florida
“We’re trying to just group ourselves around our family,” District Manager Bethany LePage said. The Dayville Wireless Zone, a Verizon authorized retailer, is helping its colleagues in Florida. "They don’t have a store to work out of at all. So, that trailer is going down to Florida and...
NBC Connecticut
Family-Friendly Halloween Events in Connecticut in 2022
Halloween will be here soon and there are lots of fun Halloween events across Connecticut that the whole family can attend and enjoy. Sept. 17-Oct. 31: Pumpkintown U.S.A., East Hampton. Pumpkintown U.S.A. is for all ages. See 100 Pumpkinhead people and their pets. It is open daily, 10 a.m. to...
NBC Connecticut
Man Accused of Killing His Mom on Cape Cod Dies After Jail Cell Emergency, Officials Say
A man arrested Friday night in the grisly killing of his mother on Cape Cod has died after a medical emergency in his jail cell, officials say. Adam Howe was rushed to St. Luke's Hospital in New Bedford where he was pronounced dead this weekend, the Bristol County Sheriff's Office said.
NBC Connecticut
If Hurricane Ian Left Your Home Flooded, Submit Insurance Claims Now: FEMA
Florida residents whose homes were flooded by Hurricane Ian, and who have federal flood insurance, should file a claim now, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency. That also applies to those who evacuated and have not returned home. They should begin the process, even if they only suspect damage...
NBC Connecticut
Food Assistance Program Expands to Thousands of More CT Residents
The Connecticut Department of Social Services (DSS) has changed its eligibility rules as of Oct. 1, expanding its Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. At grocery stores, prices are soaring and across the state, many residents are in need of assistance. The Department of Social Services said help is on the way for roughly 44,000 more Connecticut residents through an expanded Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
