Daytona Beach, FL

fox35orlando.com

Heart of Florida United Way: Apply for $300 Walmart e-gift card

Update (10/4): Heart of United Way said it received over 1,000 applications within a few hours, and has temporarily suspended submissions for processing and "to ensure available dollars do not outpace requests." People are encouraged to check back on Wednesday. Original story. Heart of Florida United Way is allowing people...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Daytona Beach Shores left with severe damage after Ian

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Volusia County officials are asking all beachgoers to avoid compromised structures near the water. Officials say Hurricane Ian caused significant damage in Daytona Beach Shores. They say many locations along the beach, including piers and sea walls, were...
click orlando

St. Johns River expected to rise in DeLand, flooding neighborhoods

DELAND, Fla. – The St. Johns River, which has already exceeded flood stage where it passes through DeLand, is predicted to rise more than five inches in the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. Some homes along the river are already inundated with water, while others...
DELAND, FL
WESH

Central Florida highway blocked due St. Johns river swelling

As the St. Johns River continues to rise from the historic rainfall brought on by Ian, it’s blocking several key highways throughout Central Florida. One highway affected is State Road 46 which is right on the edge of Volusia and Brevard counties. Heading west from Brevard, signs across the...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
florida-backroads-travel.com

DRIFTERS RIVERFRONT BAR & GRILL

Drifters Riverfront Bar & Grill is in Astor on the west bank of the St. Johns River where State Road 40 crosses over on its way from Ormond Beach to Ocala through the Ocala National Forest. This quiet river crossing is a slice of Old Florida, and so is this...
ASTOR, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Palm Coast Storm Debris and Tree Questions Answered

Palm Coast – As the City of Palm Coast continues to recover from Hurricane Ian, there are still a lot of downed trees and debris, so please drive with extra caution. City crews have been working around the clock to remove debris from the roadways, remedy wastewater issues, and clean up the City following the storm.
PALM COAST, FL
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
daytonatimes.com

Center soon will bear the Cherry name

‘The Cherrys are probably the most consequential civil rights couple in the history of Daytona Beach when you look at all the things that they have done. Many are unmatched. They deser ve this honor.’. – Percy Williamson. The Midtown the Midtown Cultural & Educational Center at 981 George W....
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Racing News

Daytona International Speedway flooding photo goes viral

An update on Daytona International Speedway following Hurricane Ian. Daytona Beach, Florida is home to the NASCAR headquarters as well as the famed Daytona International Speedway. The area receives an average of 51 inches of rain per year. View the viral Daytona flooding photo below. On Wednesday September 28th, the...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Skydiver dead after parachute malfunction in DeLand

DELAND, Fla. — A skydiver died Monday in DeLand, officials say. DeLand police said they were responding to the Deland Airport. Police say a male skydiver died following a parachute malfunction and hard landing. This is a developing story.
DELAND, FL
10NEWS

Despite wishes for Hurricane Ian to take out Orlando's 'I-4 Eyesore,' the construction site still stands

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — In Central Florida, there are a few certainties during hurricane season. Long checkout lines at Publix, sweating away half your body weight while boarding up your house, and being constantly reminded to not turn on a generator indoors come to mind, but longtime residents of the Orlando area know they get to look forward to another: poor wishes to Orlando's most unsightly attraction, the "I-4 Eyesore."
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Daytona Beach shopping plaza torn apart by Hurricane Ian

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A South Atlantic avenue Daytona Beach plaza was nearly torn to shreds after Hurricane Ian ripped through the coastal city Thursday morning. Gov. Ron DeSantis will give an update at 8:45 a.m. Friday on recovery efforts in Florida. You can watch in the live player above.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

