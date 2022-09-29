Read full article on original website
72-Yr Old Florida Man Dies While Draining His Pool During Hurricane IanPool MagazineDeltona, FL
72 Year Old Man Dies Going Out into Hurricane Ian To Drain His PoolTyler Mc.Deltona, FL
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersOrmond Beach, FL
Great escapes in Florida: Flagler Beach, U.S. Highway 1 and scenic State Road A1AJoAnn RyanFlagler Beach, FL
WESH
Daytona Beach Shores plaza in shambles, forcing business to temporarily shutter
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — So many areas of Volusia County have been impacted by the storm, including the business community. While recovery won't be easy, most are determined to come back as quickly as possible. Dozens of businesses in Daytona Beach and Daytona Beach Shores were hit hard by...
fox35orlando.com
Heart of Florida United Way: Apply for $300 Walmart e-gift card
Update (10/4): Heart of United Way said it received over 1,000 applications within a few hours, and has temporarily suspended submissions for processing and "to ensure available dollars do not outpace requests." People are encouraged to check back on Wednesday. Original story. Heart of Florida United Way is allowing people...
mynews13.com
Daytona Beach Shores left with severe damage after Ian
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Volusia County officials are asking all beachgoers to avoid compromised structures near the water. Officials say Hurricane Ian caused significant damage in Daytona Beach Shores. They say many locations along the beach, including piers and sea walls, were...
wmfe.org
In East Central Florida, Hurricane Ian’s rain fell heaviest on Volusia County
Ponce Inlet in Volusia County received 21 inches of rain during Hurricane Ian, according to data from the National Weather Service. That’s the most among the locations reported in East Central Florida between 8 a.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. Friday. Fire Chief Dan Scales is not surprised Ponce Inlet...
Officials: Stay out of the ocean on Flagler Beaches
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. Though much of Northeast Florida is returning to normal after Hurricane Ian, Flagler County officials say it is still not save to swim in the Atlantic Ocean on Flagler's Beaches. They are urging...
click orlando
St. Johns River expected to rise in DeLand, flooding neighborhoods
DELAND, Fla. – The St. Johns River, which has already exceeded flood stage where it passes through DeLand, is predicted to rise more than five inches in the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. Some homes along the river are already inundated with water, while others...
Here’s when Central Florida schools expect to reopen after Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, many Central Florida schools released updated information about when students will return to the classroom. Eyewitness News is monitoring Central Florida school districts and will update information as it comes into our newsroom. We put together the following county-by-county list.
Florida HBCU closed due to damage from Hurricane Ian
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla — A Florida HBCU is closed for the rest of the week due to damage from Hurricane Ian. The storm caused flooding, took down trees and damaged buildings on the Bethune-Cookman University campus in Daytona Beach. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Officials say no...
WESH
Central Florida highway blocked due St. Johns river swelling
As the St. Johns River continues to rise from the historic rainfall brought on by Ian, it’s blocking several key highways throughout Central Florida. One highway affected is State Road 46 which is right on the edge of Volusia and Brevard counties. Heading west from Brevard, signs across the...
florida-backroads-travel.com
DRIFTERS RIVERFRONT BAR & GRILL
Drifters Riverfront Bar & Grill is in Astor on the west bank of the St. Johns River where State Road 40 crosses over on its way from Ormond Beach to Ocala through the Ocala National Forest. This quiet river crossing is a slice of Old Florida, and so is this...
fox35orlando.com
2 workers hurt by electric shock while trying to restore power in New Smyrna Beach
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - Two linemen working to restore power knocked out by Hurricane Ian in the Venetian Bay neighborhood in New Smyrna Beach are hurt from potential electric shock, according to city officials. Shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday, units of the New Smyrna Beach fire department responded to...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Palm Coast Storm Debris and Tree Questions Answered
Palm Coast – As the City of Palm Coast continues to recover from Hurricane Ian, there are still a lot of downed trees and debris, so please drive with extra caution. City crews have been working around the clock to remove debris from the roadways, remedy wastewater issues, and clean up the City following the storm.
daytonatimes.com
Center soon will bear the Cherry name
‘The Cherrys are probably the most consequential civil rights couple in the history of Daytona Beach when you look at all the things that they have done. Many are unmatched. They deser ve this honor.’. – Percy Williamson. The Midtown the Midtown Cultural & Educational Center at 981 George W....
fox35orlando.com
Woman visiting Florida killed after being pulled into ocean by storm surge wave from Hurricane Ian
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A woman from Kentucky visiting family in Florida was killed after being pulled into the ocean by a big wave during Hurricane Ian this week. She is the third storm-related fatality in Volusia County. Authorities say the victim, whose age was not immediately known, was killed...
Daytona International Speedway flooding photo goes viral
An update on Daytona International Speedway following Hurricane Ian. Daytona Beach, Florida is home to the NASCAR headquarters as well as the famed Daytona International Speedway. The area receives an average of 51 inches of rain per year. View the viral Daytona flooding photo below. On Wednesday September 28th, the...
VIDEO: Florida Chuck E. Cheese ‘completely destroyed’ by Hurricane Ian
A Chuck E. Cheese in Port Orange was among the many buildings in Florida turned to rubble by Hurricane Ian after it tore a path of destruction through the Peninsula.
WESH
Skydiver dead after parachute malfunction in DeLand
DELAND, Fla. — A skydiver died Monday in DeLand, officials say. DeLand police said they were responding to the Deland Airport. Police say a male skydiver died following a parachute malfunction and hard landing. This is a developing story.
Volusia County rebuilds, restores power after widespread damage from Hurricane Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County beaches are experiencing significant erosion, with piers and dunes damaged. Homes and businesses are destroyed and thousands of people are still without power. In Daytona Beach Shores, the damage was widespread, but the recovery is underway. Ian’s powerful storm impacts caused major flooding....
10NEWS
Despite wishes for Hurricane Ian to take out Orlando's 'I-4 Eyesore,' the construction site still stands
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — In Central Florida, there are a few certainties during hurricane season. Long checkout lines at Publix, sweating away half your body weight while boarding up your house, and being constantly reminded to not turn on a generator indoors come to mind, but longtime residents of the Orlando area know they get to look forward to another: poor wishes to Orlando's most unsightly attraction, the "I-4 Eyesore."
fox35orlando.com
Daytona Beach shopping plaza torn apart by Hurricane Ian
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A South Atlantic avenue Daytona Beach plaza was nearly torn to shreds after Hurricane Ian ripped through the coastal city Thursday morning. Gov. Ron DeSantis will give an update at 8:45 a.m. Friday on recovery efforts in Florida. You can watch in the live player above.
