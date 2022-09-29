ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore magazine

The Best Apple Cider Destinations Around Baltimore

Move over pumpkin spice—it’s apple season. The burnt-orange blend often gets all of the credit as the top fall flavor, but, as the air gets cooler, we’re suckers for crunchy leaves, cozy crackling fires, and, best of all, crisp local apples. This time of year, Maryland orchards and farms are dotted with the tart fruits, which, of course, bring apple cider in all forms—hot, cold, boozy, slushified, or even baked into warm, sugar-coated donuts.
Baltimore magazine

Ninth Annual Baltimore Deviled Egg Pageant Gets Crackin’ This Weekend

When it comes to fan-favorite hors d’oeuvres, there are people who love deviled eggs. And then, there’s Martine Richards—who can’t seem to get enough of them. “The amount of deviled eggs I want to eat when they’re at parties is just rude,” quips the instructional technologist from Remington. “You can eat like two, or maybe three when no one’s looking, but it’s just rude to eat more than a couple. And every time I see them, I want more than a couple.”
Baltimore magazine

Open & Shut: The Local Oyster; Chachi’s; Piccola Allora; Vida Taco Bar

The Local Oyster: Fans of The Local Oyster’s fresh shucks and massive shrimp salad sandwiches will be happy to hear this news. The homegrown seafood spot, headquartered inside Mount Vernon Marketplace, has debuted its new two-story location in Locust Point on the corner of Fort Avenue and Lawrence Street. Along with staples like the Chesapeake Club and Nick’s Grandma’s Crab Soup, diners can expect new dishes like oysters imperial and a smash burger piled high with crab dip. The restaurant—operated by farmer-shucker-chef trio Patrick Hudson, Nick Schauman, and Zack Mills of True Chesapeake Oyster Co.—will also serve favorites from their Hampden spot of the same name, including the crab mac and cheese and Caesar salad tossed with smoked oyster dressing and fried oyster croutons.
Baltimore magazine

Now That Adnan Syed Has Won His Release, What Comes Next?

Convicted of killing his former girlfriend in 1999 when he was 17 years old, Baltimore County native Adnan Syed was sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years. The controversial case—which largely rested on the testimony of an acquaintance of Syed’s who claimed to have helped him bury the body of Woodlawn High School classmate Hae Min Lee in Leakin Park—became the first subject of the pioneering true crime podcast, Serial.
Baltimore magazine serves as a user’s guide to the region, both in print and online. Through world-class design, bold photography, and captivating writing, we point you to the best in food, drink, arts, culture, fashion, and more. We also introduce you to Baltimore’s most fascinating people and dig deep on the subjects that matter most to our readers. We passionately chronicle and celebrate this complicated, wonderful, vibrant city we all love. We know everything about this town. And soon you will, too.

 https://www.baltimoremagazine.com

