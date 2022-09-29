Read full article on original website
click orlando
Boat wreckage during Ian doesn’t rival damage done to Cocoa Village by Hurricane Irma
COCOA, Fla. – The Rockledge Public Works Department Monday removed a bench on the Indian River that workers said was in danger of falling into the water in Ian’s aftermath, minor wreckage compared to past hurricanes. Last week, one boat crashed into the rocks near Cocoa Village and...
WESH
Water rises along Seminole County lake forcing some residents to leave by boat
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Flooding remains a stubborn plague all across Central Florida, and Lake Harney is just one of several problem areas in Seminole County. Water continues to creep higher in some neighborhoods. Boats are the only way for people to get to and from their homes. "Been...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Palm Coast Storm Debris and Tree Questions Answered
Palm Coast – As the City of Palm Coast continues to recover from Hurricane Ian, there are still a lot of downed trees and debris, so please drive with extra caution. City crews have been working around the clock to remove debris from the roadways, remedy wastewater issues, and clean up the City following the storm.
click orlando
Volusia business owners scramble to clean before big events come to town
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Central Florida’s coast was rocked by Hurricane Ian, and ocean-front businesses are now left with major damage to clean up just a week before the 30th Annual Biketoberfest is slated to come to town. “We have the dive team here looking at the pilings,...
click orlando
St. Johns River expected to rise in DeLand, flooding neighborhoods
DELAND, Fla. – The St. Johns River, which has already exceeded flood stage where it passes through DeLand, is predicted to rise more than five inches in the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. Some homes along the river are already inundated with water, while others...
Officials: Stay out of the ocean on Flagler Beaches
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. Though much of Northeast Florida is returning to normal after Hurricane Ian, Flagler County officials say it is still not save to swim in the Atlantic Ocean on Flagler's Beaches. They are urging...
wmfe.org
In East Central Florida, Hurricane Ian’s rain fell heaviest on Volusia County
Ponce Inlet in Volusia County received 21 inches of rain during Hurricane Ian, according to data from the National Weather Service. That’s the most among the locations reported in East Central Florida between 8 a.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. Friday. Fire Chief Dan Scales is not surprised Ponce Inlet...
mynews13.com
Daytona Beach Shores left with severe damage after Ian
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Volusia County officials are asking all beachgoers to avoid compromised structures near the water. Officials say Hurricane Ian caused significant damage in Daytona Beach Shores. They say many locations along the beach, including piers and sea walls, were...
WESH
Daytona Beach Shores plaza in shambles, forcing business to temporarily shutter
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — So many areas of Volusia County have been impacted by the storm, including the business community. While recovery won't be easy, most are determined to come back as quickly as possible. Dozens of businesses in Daytona Beach and Daytona Beach Shores were hit hard by...
WESH
Central Florida highway blocked due St. Johns river swelling
As the St. Johns River continues to rise from the historic rainfall brought on by Ian, it’s blocking several key highways throughout Central Florida. One highway affected is State Road 46 which is right on the edge of Volusia and Brevard counties. Heading west from Brevard, signs across the...
Central Florida counties provide updates for trash collection after Hurricane Ian
Central Fla. — As Hurricane Ian damaged homes and buildings, strong winds and heavy rain paused most trash collection. We broke down the current garbage collection schedules in a county-by-county list:. Orange County:. Orlando. The city of Orlando started picking up debris and trash on Friday, Sept. 30. Residents...
wmfe.org
“How do you fight water?” One Volusia neighborhood cleans up after historic flooding
SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. — One neighborhood in Volusia County is cleaning up after flood waters from Hurricane Ian rose into homes after record-breaking rainfall drenched the region. A generator runs behind Mellisa Kipp’s South Daytona home, powering dehumidifiers and fans. Most of her furniture is at the curb —...
palmcoastobserver.com
At least seven local homes sustain major damage, over 200 have minor damage from Hurricane Ian
At least 200 homes in Flagler County have sustained minor flood and wind damage from Hurricane Ian, while at least seven have sustained major damage, Flagler County's Emergency Management director said on Monday. Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord gave county commissioners a report on the damage during an Oct. 3...
fox35orlando.com
How strong were Ian's wind gusts in Orlando and across Central Florida?
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped Southwest Florida last week, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people, and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. The Category 4 storm slammed the coast with 150 mph (241...
click orlando
New video shows extent of flooding, beach erosion in Volusia County
ORLANDO, Fla. – New video released by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office shows the extent of flooding and beach erosion in the county. The aerial views from the sheriff’s office helicopter show Osteen Maytown Road was completely submerged, with numerous pickup trucks mostly underwater. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Deputies...
click orlando
Rising water closes all lanes of SR-46 at St. Johns River near Brevard-Seminole line
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Transportation announced an emergency road closure of State Road 46 at the St. Johns River in Brevard County. The closure affects all lanes of State Road 46 at the river in Brevard County near the Seminole County line, according to the FDOT.
WESH
Police: 2 utility workers injured in Volusia County while working to restore power
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A New Smyrna Beach utility worker was critically injured Sunday while working to restore power in the Venetian Bay area. Another power company employee was also hurt. According to police, the two were in the area of North Airport Road and Casello Drive, working on...
Hurricane Ian: Video shows rough seas washing away part of Daytona Beach Sunglow Pier
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Over the past few days, we have gotten a clearer image of the damage in Daytona Beach. And one Daytona Beach pier has been changed by the impact of Hurricane Ian. Viewer Mark Bessette captured the video seen above that shows rough seas washing away...
Here are the adjusted trash and yard waste pickup schedules for Orlando and Orange County following Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian may be gone from Central Florida, but it left incredible amounts of damage and debris in its wake. Regular trash and solid waste pickups were placed on hold earlier this week as the hurricane approached, but now there are tentative makeup schedules (water levels allowing) for Orlando and greater Orange County residents. The City of Orlando begins debris pickup on Friday, Sept.. 30. Residents can assist in those efforts by placing debris on the curb, bagging and/or bundling yard waste and separating debris from building materials. Residential and commercial trash pickup covering missed pickups from Wednesday happens on Saturday, Oct. 1.
