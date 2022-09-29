ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday Morning Storm Update: Property damage at $131 million and climbing

The Volusia County Property Appraiser reported Monday property damage from Hurricane Ian was at about $131.6 million in the county. It is an ongoing assessment, though, and the total damage amounts are subject to change, according to the property appraiser. Power outages, which started at more than 200,000 in Volusia,...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

