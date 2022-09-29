ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose police raid 2 brothels in residential areas; 1 arrested

By CBS San Francisco
 5 days ago

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose broke up two brothels this week being operated out of residential areas, the department announced Thursday.

The investigation began after police received multiple tips from community members about the brothels. Police said on was located on the 90 block of Bassett St. just north of downtown between Coleman Ave. and N. First Street. The second was operated out of a residence on the 500 block of Winterberry Avenue between Moorpark Avenue and Interstate Highway 280 in West San Jose.

Police said the two brothels, about 12 miles apart, are believed to be associated with one another.

On September 27th, the police department's Human Trafficking Task Force executed search warrants at both locations. Four suspected commercial sex workers were found at the sites and provided with resources, police said.

Two suspected brothel operators, both male, were also contacted and identified; one was arrested on an outstanding warrant for an unrelated commercial sex trafficking offense. Police said numerous pieces of evidence were recovered from the two residences and additional charges may be filed.

Anyone with information about this case was asked to contact Detective Badal #4437 at the San José Police Department Human Trafficking Task Force at 4437@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 537-1224.

