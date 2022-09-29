Read full article on original website
‘Werewolf by Night’ rumored to drag the MCU into a monstrous new era
We’re just days away from Werewolf by Night debuting on Disney Plus, and the first Marvel Studios Special Presentation has already been singled out as perhaps the cinematic universe’s biggest gamble yet. After all, a black-and-white standalone feature that runs for less than an hour and is deliberately...
Is that huge ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ trailer reveal all it seems to be?
The latest trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is here, but the big tease at the end isn’t who we think it is, according to many fans. Just over a month out from its release, the big question around who will take on the heroic mantle of Black Panther looks to be solved. Looks to be. However after the trailer finally showcased a Black Panther, which is widely assumed to be Shuri, fans think we’re in for some classic Marvel trickery when it is finally revealed.
If the Multiverse Saga needs a Tony Stark-like figurehead, there’s only one hero who can answer the call
Almost every major plot beat threaded throughout the Infinity Saga tied back to Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark in one form or another, which was admittedly to be expected given that he was the superhero who introduced the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the masses, and served as its biggest and most popular star for a decade.
A supremely underappreciated superhero sequel avoids eradication on Netflix
It goes without saying that Stephen Norrington’s Blade deserves to be held up as one of the most important superhero movies ever made, one that paved the way for the boom at the turn of the millennium that shows no signs of stopping. And yet, Blade II never gets talked about anywhere near as much, which is a travesty.
A nightmarish drug-fueled horror takes a psychedelic trip on the streaming charts
Filmmaker Gaspar Noé has built his entire career and reputation on pushing the boundaries of cinematic acceptability, drumming up just as much controversy as acclaim in the process. 2018’s Climax is far from the most incendiary, contentious, or polarizing movie he’s ever made, but that doesn’t mean it’s not packing his signature stylistic and thematic punch.
What Namor’s power of flight could mean for ‘Wakanda Forever’
The latest trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has revealed that not only does Tenoch Huerta’s Namor have an advantage underwater — owing to being the ruler of the sub-aquatic realm of Talocan — but he may also have the upper hand in the skies, as well. This is due to the fact that Namor, like in the comic books, has winged feet, allowing him to fly. But what could this mean for the action that plays out in the film and will it prove to be a tactical advantage for Namor’s rivalry with Wakanda?
Chris Evans had a fiery reaction to the new ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ trailer
A new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has put the spotlight on Wakanda’s grieving but powerful people, and in response, Chris Evans has shared his feelings about the upcoming blockbuster using a single emoji. Evans, an integral part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, passed the baton ⏤ er,...
Netflix users lost in the fog of an Oscar-winning supernatural fable that doesn’t skimp on the blood
Given the Tim Burton’s stylistic sensibilities and longtime status as Hollywood’s favorite mainstream outsider, it’s strange to remember that Sleepy Hollow writer Andrew Kevin Walker originally penned the script back in 1993 as a low budget slasher. Naturally, when Burton came aboard the project gained an entirely...
Latest ‘Star Wars’ news: Should the Jedi Order ever be restored and what’s the deal with the whole Force Ghost thing?
The future of Star Wars on the big screen remains unclear, particularly as Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron doesn’t have a release date and isn’t filming anytime soon. Taika Waititi’s adventure into a galaxy far, far away will likely be our next big screen adventure, though that might not land until 2024/25. It’s a frustrating state of affairs, particularly with stars like Christian Bale itching to appear in the greatest of all cinematic universes (sorry Marvel, but you know it’s true).
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ release date and cast
Phase Four is now officially about to wrap up, but not before dropping its final movie, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which could very well turn out to be one of the finest entries in this era of the MCU. Everything we’ve seen so far about the sequel to the Oscar-nominated...
Latest Marvel News: Kevin Feige calls dibs on everything since 1998 while Ant-Fans fear the worst
Another day, and another myriad of murmurings revolving around the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been capturing the attention and imagination of fans everywhere. An interesting thought ponders if every Marvel movie to release since Blade is technically part of the MCU, while a leaked Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer strikes fear into Scott Lang supporters everywhere, and another 20th Century Fox alumni voices their interest in Deadpool 3.
Darth Maul’s reasons for not using Force lightning come under hilarious scrutiny
Complain about the Star Wars prequel trilogy to your heart’s discontent, but even the most feral of its detractors have to admit that not everything in The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, and Revenge of the Sith was irredeemably squandered. The final battle in Phantom Menace, for instance, could have been infinitely more anticlimactic if Darth Maul had whipped out some Force lightning at any point.
‘WandaVision’ star making unexpected comeback for ‘Coven of Chaos’ spinoff
Marvel’s WandaVision captured the world’s attention when it released during the earlier days of the COVID-19 pandemic. It proved to be a runaway hit, a spinoff is already in the works, and now an original star says she will be returning for it. Emma Caulfield revealed the news...
Ryan Reynolds doesn’t want ‘Deadpool 3’ to ‘mess with the zeitgeist,’ and he’s not the only one
If there’s one thing that sums up modern fandom in microcosm, it’s the announcement of Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Seeing the actor team up with BFF Ryan Reynolds in the superhero genre has been a dream for a huge number of fans ever since X-Men Origins completely ruined it for everyone, while having the longtime Logan board the Marvel Cinematic Universe was near the top of the wish-list for virtually every mutant supporter.
The internet is losing their minds over Dream’s face reveal
It isn’t too often today that YouTubers still hide their faces, many gamers who had previously hidden behind the gameplay came out to expose themselves a while back, with the big gamers who pull in the most views usually including their face in the corner of their videos to capture their reactions to the gameplay. For the longest time, one of the biggest and most popular streamers of the gaming phenomenon Minecraft had retained his anonymity calling himself Dream, but that’s all just changed.
The 10 best and worst gadgets in James Bond movies
To celebrate 60 years of James Bond movies, Amazon is adding the entire back catalog of 25 action-packed outings of agent 007 to its Prime Video service across various territories, from the Sean Connery beginnings all the way through to the modern Daniel Craig era. Albeit a little more sparse...
Nintendo releases ‘Mario’ movie poster ahead of trailer with Pratt performance and fans are shook
Next year, a movie centered around everyone’s favorite fictional Mario is coming. It stars the notably non-Italian Chris Pratt, a trailer is coming later today and, with a teaser poster out now, legions of Twitter users still do not know what to think about it all. Nintendo posted the...
A pretentious sci-fi that flopped hard pleads an unwarranted case for reevaluation
There’s no rule that says everyone has to agree with the consensus on a movie, but trying to state the case for a project that was deemed underwhelming at the very least by any measurable metric is a tough task. Despite boasting an impressive roster of talent and a sky-high concept, 2004’s forgotten sci-fi thriller The Final Cut falls firmly into that camp.
Marvel fans shockingly declare they don’t want Harrison Ford in the MCU
Last week dropped the mind-blowing rumor that pointed to the MCU acquiring perhaps its most legendary star yet. With the role of General Ross now vacant following the death of William Hurt earlier this year, the story went that Marvel is eyeing up Harrison Ford to take over as the character for the Thunderbolts movie, which will allegedly see Ross finally transform into Red Hulk.
‘Star Wars’ fans take a deep dive into Anakin Skywalker’s emotional weak spots
Star Wars‘ Jedi Order could have used a couple of emotional support counselors on staff. In the prequel trilogy, we were repeatedly told that Jedi should suppress their emotions, cut all ties with their families, and avoid romance at all costs. These rules make sense for real-world monks, but then real-world monks aren’t at risk of becoming all-powerful galactic conquerors.
