Fabiana Parker, a teacher of English for speakers of other languages at Thornburg Middle School in Spotsylvania County, is Virginia’s 2023 Teacher of the Year. Gov. Glenn Youngkin made the announcement Thursday evening, during a ceremony that also included remarks by Aimee Guidera, secretary of education; Dan Gecker, president of the state Board of Education; Jillian Balow, superintendent of public instruction; and Daphne Fulson, the 2022 Virginia Teacher of the Year.

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA ・ 5 HOURS AGO