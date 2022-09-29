Read full article on original website
Related
WJTV.com
What to know before going to Mississippi State Fair
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 163rd Mississippi State Fair will kick off on Thursday, October 6 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson. Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson wants to remind fairgoers of several items to “Know Before You Go.”. The Mississippi State Fair opens at...
WAPT
Stokes wants state to clear abandoned tire shop
JACKSON, Miss. — Ward 3 Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes wants the state to intervene and clear an abandoned tire shop. Stokes said the site at Holmes Avenue and Medgar Evers Boulevard is an environmental hazard. Stokes claims tires are covering at least an acre around the property. "We...
WLBT
Corps of Engineers award $221 million for Pearl River Flood Control Project
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Army Corps of Engineers announced that $221 million is being set aside for the Pearl River flood control project. The project, formerly known as the One Lake Plan, would widen the Pearl River and make bigger levees to help remove congestion that causes upstream flooding.
WLBT
A church outside Miss. designates $1M to JSU to assist students with water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University is getting a generous out-of-state gift to offset costs relating to the ongoing water crisis in Jackson. Alfred Street Baptist, in Alexandria, Virginia, has designated $1 million to Jackson State University. Nearly $400,000 of the donation will be earmarked to help replenish the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
“The water situation just decimated us”: Babalu closes in Fondren
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson water crisis has impacted thousands of residents, but businesses also suffered and experienced an economic shock. For Babalu in Fondren, the water crisis was the last straw for the restaurant. The owners of Babalu, which has been in the Fondren neighborhood for more than a decade, said the decision […]
vicksburgnews.com
Horse Rescue asking public for information on horse injured in Vicksburg
[Editor’s note: The photo attached at the bottom of the post may be too graphic for some readers.]. A horse was taken into care by Mississippi Horse Rescue after supposedly being hit by a car in Warren County. According to a Facebook post by the organization, they were alerted...
WLBT
Natural gas leak, mold contamination leads to shutdown of Regency Hotel and Conference Center
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Regency Hotel and Conference Center is officially shut down as a result of noncompliance, including mold infestation. Code enforcement officers put up several condemnation cards around the property just before noon Monday. The city of Jackson’s interim director of planning said, according to the judge’s...
Utilities assistance event to help Jackson neighbors
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clergy of Prison Reform and the Davis Temple Church of God will host a utilities assistance event for Jackson residents. The event will take place on Saturday, October 1 and will be held at Davis Temple Church of God on 1700 Dalton Street. The event will start at 11:00 a.m. […]
WLBT
Fondren restaurant says hiring challenges, water leads to closure
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A popular Fondren restaurant has closed its doors permanently, citing hiring and water challenges. Babalu announced that it was ceasing operations, effective Friday, September 30. “It is with a heavy heart we announce the closure of Babalu Jackson,” the sign reads. “Due to multiple challenges, including...
Woman’s body found near Yazoo City boat ramp
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A homicide investigation is underway after a 40-year-old woman’s body was found near a boat ramp in Yazoo City. Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers said the woman was found on Saturday, October 1 at the end of Levee Street near the Yazoo River. The woman was identified as Stacy Lynn […]
umc.edu
Progress mounts on Asylum Hill
In a milestone for the years-long Asylum Hill Project, a team of archaeologists should begin exhuming human remains this month on the campus of the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Clearing the way for this next step of the undertaking was last month’s removal of trees on a section of...
WAPT
Hinds County public works employees pack supervisors meeting, but leave empty-handed
JACKSON, Miss. — A meeting of the Hinds County Board of Supervisors was packed Monday with public works employees who want a raise in pay. Supervisor David Archie had four motions on the agenda for pay raises, including $300 more a month beginning Nov. 1 for public works employees. For a second time, the board voted down the proposal, 3-2.
Weekend guide: Here’s the events in Mississippi Sept. 30-Oct. 2
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (September 30 through October 2) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Tucka, Willie Clayton & Ms. Jody – Friday – Jackson There’s still time to purchase tickets for this […]
breezynews.com
Man’s Body Discovered in a Creek in Leake County Today
Leake County Sheriff, Randy Atkinson has confirmed that a man’s body was found in a creek near the Leake-Attala County line. Deputies and an ambulance were dispatched to Center Crossing Road when they received a call at 11:13 a.m. about a vehicle that was upside down and submerged in water.
WLBT
Parkinson’s Moving Day hosts event to inspire, empower those with the disease
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “I just think it is the importance of community and the importance of being in it together,” Elizabeth Rich said, whose father has Parkinson’s disease. People living with Parkinson’s and their caregivers believe that support is what gets them through the tough times....
WLBT
Fallen fighters remembered at memorial service in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The sound of bagpipes echoed through downtown Jackson during the annual Fallen Firefighter’s Memorial service at the Central Fire Station Saturday afternoon. “Men and women who leave their homes, their families so that they might go to work to save the lives of people who...
WAPT
Alcorn celebrates 150 years with gala
JACKSON, Miss. — Alcorn State University celebrated 150 years with a gala on Saturday. The event was held at the Jackson Convention Complex. Funds raised from the event benefit scholarships, staff and students, as well as research and programming. 16 WAPT's Troy Johnson emceed the event. R&B singer Charlie...
‘If you don’t stand up for it and say something, nobody else will.’ Flood compels Mississippi farmer to act, becomes the face of a movement.
Victoria Darden Garland never intended to become the face of a social and political movement, but that’s exactly where she found herself in 2019 during the Yazoo Backwater Flood. A fifth-generation Onward resident who has devoted herself to farming alongside her father, Garland said she began that year as...
WAPT
Threat against Rankin County students leads to school lockdown
FLOWOOD, Miss. — A threat led to a lockdown Monday at Northwest Rankin middle and high schools. "There was an incident which involved a student from another school which had made comments toward NWR students," the Flowood Police Department said on Facebook. Flowood police and the Rankin County Sheriff's...
3 Great Steakhouses in Mississippi
If you happen to live in Mississippi and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing restaurants in Mississippi that are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion. All of these steakhouses are well-known for their outstanding food and service.
Comments / 0