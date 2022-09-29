ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dune Prequel Series at HBO Max Adds Emily Watson to 'Sisterhood'

Two-time Oscar nominee Emily Watson is among the first to be cast in HBO Max’s Dune prequel series. Ordered to series way, way back in June 2019 — before HBO Max even had a name! — Dune: The Sisterhood, a female-led spinoff of the film franchise, is intended to act as a companion series to the new Dune films as it portrays the events of the Frank Herbert novels through the eyes of the Bene Gesserit, a mysterious order of women. Dune: Part One premiered in theaters last October, while Dune: Part Two is set to be released on Nov. 17,...
Chris Hemsworth
Darren Aronofsky
What the $58 Million Success of the ‘Avatar’ Re-Release Says About Who Will See ‘Way of Water’

The Na’vi have gained a foothold with younger generations, and there’s a global demand to see James Cameron’s sequel in 3D. The success of the re-release of “Avatar” these past two weekends isn’t necessarily a guarantee that its upcoming sequel, “The Way of Water” will be a global hit this Christmas. But the younger-skewing demographics and the overwhelming majority of 3D moviegoers for the re-release are certainly a reason for Disney, 20th Century Studios and movie theaters worldwide to have hope.
Jonás Cuaron to Direct Bad Bunny in Sony’s ‘El Muerto’ From ‘Blue Beetle’ Writer Gareth Dunnet Alcocer (Exclusive)

Jonás Cuarón (“Desierto”) is on board to direct Sony Pictures’ “El Muerto” starring Grammy Award-winner and mega recording artist Bad Bunny, also known as Benito A Martínez Ocasio, TheWrap has exclusively learned. Additionally, Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer (“Blue Beetle”) is writing the script, which is in early development.
Chris Pratt’s Mario Teased in First Look at Animated ‘Super Mario Bros.’ Movie; Trailer to Debut Wednesday

Our first look at Chris Pratt’s Super Mario has arrived. Kind of. Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures on Tuesday released the first poster for “Super Mario Bros.,” the highly anticipated (and secretive) new animated adaptation of the beloved video game characters. And the first teaser trailer for the film will arrive on Wednesday, giving us a first look at this thing in action.
