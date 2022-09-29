Read full article on original website
Dune Prequel Series at HBO Max Adds Emily Watson to 'Sisterhood'
Two-time Oscar nominee Emily Watson is among the first to be cast in HBO Max’s Dune prequel series. Ordered to series way, way back in June 2019 — before HBO Max even had a name! — Dune: The Sisterhood, a female-led spinoff of the film franchise, is intended to act as a companion series to the new Dune films as it portrays the events of the Frank Herbert novels through the eyes of the Bene Gesserit, a mysterious order of women. Dune: Part One premiered in theaters last October, while Dune: Part Two is set to be released on Nov. 17,...
‘House of the Dragon’ Showrunner Ryan Condal, Beyoncé Producers Nova Wav Join TheGrill
“House of the Dragon” creator and showrunner Ryan Condal has joined TheGrill 2022 for a Spotlight Conversation about the unique challenges and experiences involved with expanding the beloved “Game of Thrones” franchise on HBO. Earlier this year, the premiere of “House of the Dragon” drew nearly 10...
‘Dahmer’ Enters Netflix’s All-Time Top 10 Most Popular Shows List
In its second week atop the Netflix Top 10, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” has cracked the streamer’s English language Most Popular List and has become the second most-watched English language series in a week, after only “Stranger Things 4.”. The controversy-riddled limited...
‘SNL': Miles Teller and Jon Hamm Roast New Cast and Show’s Lazy Trump Bits in Season Premiere (Video)
“Saturday Night Live” started Season 48 on an extremely meta note, with a cold open sketch that roasted the recent cast turnover, and did some pretty funny mockery of the show’s frustrating reliance on lazy Trump-centered political parodies. The bit, which basically acknowledged almost all criticism of the...
What the $58 Million Success of the ‘Avatar’ Re-Release Says About Who Will See ‘Way of Water’
The Na’vi have gained a foothold with younger generations, and there’s a global demand to see James Cameron’s sequel in 3D. The success of the re-release of “Avatar” these past two weekends isn’t necessarily a guarantee that its upcoming sequel, “The Way of Water” will be a global hit this Christmas. But the younger-skewing demographics and the overwhelming majority of 3D moviegoers for the re-release are certainly a reason for Disney, 20th Century Studios and movie theaters worldwide to have hope.
Disney Restores Networks to Dish/Sling TV After Reaching Handshake Deal
ABC stations and networks including ESPN and FX are back on Dish and Sling TV after 48 hours of removal
Jonás Cuaron to Direct Bad Bunny in Sony’s ‘El Muerto’ From ‘Blue Beetle’ Writer Gareth Dunnet Alcocer (Exclusive)
Jonás Cuarón (“Desierto”) is on board to direct Sony Pictures’ “El Muerto” starring Grammy Award-winner and mega recording artist Bad Bunny, also known as Benito A Martínez Ocasio, TheWrap has exclusively learned. Additionally, Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer (“Blue Beetle”) is writing the script, which is in early development.
Will Smith’s ‘Emancipation’ Gets Trailer Ahead of Oscar-Qualifying December Release (Video)
The thriller premieres in theaters Dec. 2, on Apple TV+ Dec. 9
What’s Leaving HBO Max in October 2022
"Nathan for You," "Key and Peele" and a number of other Comedy Central shows are departing the streaming service
Chris Pratt’s Mario Teased in First Look at Animated ‘Super Mario Bros.’ Movie; Trailer to Debut Wednesday
Our first look at Chris Pratt’s Super Mario has arrived. Kind of. Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures on Tuesday released the first poster for “Super Mario Bros.,” the highly anticipated (and secretive) new animated adaptation of the beloved video game characters. And the first teaser trailer for the film will arrive on Wednesday, giving us a first look at this thing in action.
Chris Martin battling 'serious lung infection;' Coldplay 'forced to postpone' series of concerts in Brazil
Coldplay announced Chris Martin was battling a "serious lung infection" that forced the band to postpone upcoming shows in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo.
Abbi Jacobson Says They’re Still ‘Waiting to See’ on a ‘League of Their Own’ Season 2 Renewal
In a spoiler-filled conversation with TheWrap, the co-creator and star also talked about which film cast members she'd like to have in future seasons
Velma Is Officially A Lesbian In "Trick Or Treat Scooby-Doo!," And FINALLY
Scooby-Doo fans are ecstatic that Velma is finally being outright portrayed as a lesbian: "I never thought I'd live to see the day when Velma is very clearly having gay thoughts on-screen."
Bruce Willis and Russian AI Company Deny Reports of a Deal to Create ‘Digital Twin’
Both sides tell the BBC that they have "no partnership or agreement"
‘Riches’: The Richards Family Finds a Boss in Prime Video Drama (Video)
The family dynasty drama from Abby Ajayi premieres in December
‘The Rings of Power’ Star Ismael Cruz Córdova Dives Deep Into Filming the Southlands Battle
Plus, the actor explains what it meant for his character, Arondir, to finally come face-to-face with Galadriel
Willem Dafoe Thriller ‘Inside’ Lands at Focus Features for Early 2023 Release
The movie, from debut director Vasilis Katsoupis, is slated to come out in March
Abigail Disney’s Fork Films Shuts Down
Fewer than 10 roles were eliminated at the documentary and feature company behind "The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales" and "Crip Camp"
Lionsgate Extends Contract for TV Group Chair and Chief Content Integration Officer Kevin Beggs
Lionsgate has formed a new long-term employment deal with Kevin Beggs, the studio’s Television Group chair and chief content integration officer. Terms of the new contract were not disclosed. Beggs and Lionsgate Television Group president Sandra Stern have led LGTV for 20 years, making them together one of the...
Richard Linklater’s ‘Hitman’ Adds Retta and Molly Bernard as Filming on the Action-Comedy Begins
Production is underway on filmmaker Richard Linklater’s next film “Hitman” in New Orleans, and Retta (“Good Girls”), Molly Bernard (“Younger”) and Austin Amelio (“The Walking Dead”) have been added to the ensemble opposite Glen Powell and Adria Arjona (“Morbius”).
