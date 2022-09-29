New model for cancer risk assessment of air pollution based on in vitro testing of collected environmental samples

Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Large US study confirms that mRNA boosters extend COVID-19 protection but wane over time
A nationwide U.S. study of more than 893,000 adults provides solid evidence confirming that mRNA booster immunizations extend protection against moderate and severe COVID for four to five months. These findings, published in The BMJ, provide a more complete understanding of the effectiveness and durability of third and fourth doses of the mRNA vaccines, informing policymakers and providing individuals with confirmation of the importance and value of boosters.
MedicalXpress
New research, set in China, suggests that using masks for health reasons also leads people to behave more ethically
Since 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a global increase in the number of people wearing masks to limit the spread of illness. Now, new research co-authored by MIT scholars suggests that, in China at least, wearing masks also influences how people act. The research, conducted across 10 studies...
MedicalXpress
Adding COVID-19 to 'designated diseases' could boost vaccine uptake among children
My research includes the moral and legal aspects and policy implications of childhood vaccination. COVID-19's effects on children has an impact on that research. And these effects appear to be changing, making the need for widespread COVID-19 vaccine uptake among children more urgent. Early in the pandemic, evidence suggested children...
MedicalXpress
Incidence of myocarditis/pericarditis following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination among children, younger adults in the US
In a population-based surveillance published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, the authors found that myocarditis/pericarditis 0 to 7 days after mRNA vaccination in persons aged 5 to 39 years occurred in approximately 1 in 200,000 doses after the first dose and 1 in 30,000 doses after the second dose of the primary series, and 1 in 50,000 doses after the first booster. The incidence varied markedly by age and sex, however, with a disproportionate number of cases occurring in male persons, notably among adolescents after dose 2 and first boosters.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedicalXpress
Blood thinning drugs before removing a clot in stroke patients improves mortality rates at 90 days, study finds
A new systematic review and meta-analysis by an international group of researchers has found giving a blood thinning drug (thrombolysis) before treatment to remove a clot from the brain—known as thrombectomy procedure—to stroke patients, improved mortality rates at 90 days, compared with just thrombectomy procedure alone. The research...
MedicalXpress
Psychological factors contribute to biological aging: Evidence from the aging rate in Chinese older adults
Aging clocks are statistical models that enable measurements of biological age, as opposed to chronological age. While the latter is determined by one's date of birth, the former depends on the intensity of aging processes and can be affected by genetics, life choices, and the environment. Most commonly, such aging clocks are regressors, trained to predict a person's chronological age based on a vector of input parameters, such as clinical blood test results, gene expression levels, or DNA methylation intensities.
MedicalXpress
New computational technique reveals changes to lung function post COVID-19 infection
As a respiratory disease, COVID-19 infection mainly affects the lungs. While most people recover completely, a significant number of individuals experience symptoms that can persist for weeks or months post COVID infection, sometimes referred to as "long COVID." It remains unclear whether these symptoms are associated with any long-term damage that reduces the function of the lungs and respiratory system.
MedicalXpress
Which grains you eat can impact your risk of getting heart disease earlier
In one of the first studies to examine the relationship between different types of grain intake and premature coronary artery disease in the Middle East, researchers found a higher intake of refined grain was associated with an increased risk of premature coronary artery disease in an Iranian population, while eating whole grains was associated with reduced risk. The study will be presented at the American College of Cardiology (ACC) Middle East 2022 Together with the 13th Emirates Cardiac Society Congress, taking place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 7-9, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MedicalXpress
Higher body temperature alters key protein in autoinflammatory disorder
A new study from the Garvan Institute of Medical Research shows how rises in core body temperature may trigger the inflammatory flares in people with a rare genetic autoinflammatory disease. The recessive disorder, called mevalonate kinase deficiency (MKD), is caused by mutations in the gene for mevalonate kinase, an essential...
MedicalXpress
Federal surveys missing as many as 43% of individuals with disabilities, study finds
To better understand the prevalence of disability in America and to address health disparities, the Affordable Care Act mandated that federal health surveys collect data to identify people with disabilities. But new research from the University of Kansas has found that the two most common sets of disability questions used in federal surveys are missing as many as 43% of individuals who should be counted, especially those with psychiatric disabilities or chronic health conditions.
MedicalXpress
Heart risk factors, not heart disease itself, may increase odds of COVID-19 death
Seeking to clarify connections between pre-existing heart disease and COVID-19, a study of critically ill patients has found their risk of dying from COVID-19 may stem not directly from heart disease, but from the factors that contribute to it. People with heart disease have been, and continue to be, at...
MedicalXpress
The UK government's pandemic response was often not 'guided by the science.' Yet now scientists are under fire
The UK COVID-19 Inquiry, an independent inquiry set up to examine the country's response to and the impact of the COVID pandemic, has officially begun. Along with issues including pandemic preparedness and the health care system, one part of the inquiry, the second module, will examine political decision-making. The inquiry...
MedicalXpress
Misinformation about vaccine safety drives reluctance to vaccinate children, study finds
As of late September 2022, nearly 78% of U.S. adults but only 31% of children ages 5 to 11 had completed the primary set of vaccinations against COVID-19, according to health authorities. In an open-access article published in the journal Vaccine, researchers from the Annenberg Public Policy Center (APPC) of...
MedicalXpress
A simple online calculator detects liver cirrhosis patients at high risk for clinical complications
Researchers at CeMM, the Medical University of Vienna (MedUni Vienna), and the Ludwig Boltzmann Institute for Rare and Undiagnosed Diseases (LBI-RUD) joined efforts to use their expertise in machine learning and management of patients with cirrhosis to develop a non-invasive algorithm that can help clinicians to identify patients with cirrhosis at highest risk for severe complications.
MedicalXpress
Hot summer nights bad for health: Climate change causes hotter nights, reducing sleep quality
A survey of residents from the city of Nagoya in central Japan has provided evidence of the negative impact of warmer nighttime summer temperatures on population health. In total, more than 1,200 residents filled out a sleep quality questionnaire over the summers of 2011 and 2012. The results showed that sleep disturbance at night increased when the daytime temperature rose above 24.8 degrees Celsius.
MedicalXpress
Little has changed in four decades of dementia care, study finds
A new study has found ineffective co-ordination of services and fragmented care plans in England has resulted in very little improving for dementia caregivers in forty years. The review also shows the persistent emphasis on "cure over care" in dementia strategy has rendered policy recommendations limited when it comes to improvements at a local community level.
MedicalXpress
Initiative reduces pressure injuries from noninvasive oxygen delivery devices
A short-term effort to prevent facial pressure injuries quickly demonstrated the potential impact of the initiative and led to institution-wide adoption of different types of noninvasive oxygen delivery devices. "Preventing Medical Device-Related Pressure Injuries due to Noninvasive Ventilation Masks and Nasal Cannulas" details the results of a quality improvement initiative...
MedicalXpress
Smartwatches could help detect and track COVID. Here's what the research shows
Wearable technologies such as smartwatches and activity trackers have attracted lots of interest over the past few years around their potential to monitor our health. During the pandemic, attention has turned to whether these wearable devices could detect physiological changes that might indicate a COVID infection. This in turn could help with early isolation and testing, reducing the spread of the virus.
MedicalXpress
Expert offers perspective on experimental Alzheimer's disease drug
According to drugmakers Eisai and Biogen, a Phase 3 clinical study on a potential new Alzheimer's disease drug shows promise. The study findings show that the drug, lecanemab, reduced clinical decline of people with Alzheimer's disease by 27% compared with a placebo after 18 months of treatment. "This is very...
MedicalXpress
Study is first to show role of genomic changes in specific brain cells in Alzheimer's disease
New research—which studied genomic changes in different types of brain cells—has yielded a potentially surprising result: many of the changes in Alzheimer's disease are in brain cells other than neurons, the cells that actually die as the disease progresses. The cutting-edge research also revealed a number of new genes not previously implicated in dementia, which could be targets for future drug development.
Comments / 0