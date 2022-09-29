Read full article on original website
Genshin Impact 3.2 Release Date, Rumors, Banners, Events
Genshin Impact 3.2 is the next Genshin Impact update, and is expected to continue the story of Sumeru and introduce us to new characters. Officially, very little is known about Version 3.2 at this stage, but there are a few rumors circulating based on reports from the 3.2 beta test.
Dead Space Remake Reveal Set for October 4, 2022: Here Is How to Watch the Livestream
The highly anticipate, and arguably one of the most popular horror survival titles, gets its first remake on January 27, 2023. Recently we learned that Dead Space Remake found God of War as an inspiration and inculcated a one-shot experience with no cuts or loading screens. As we reach closer to the release date, a game reveal prior to that is imminent and it arrives on October 4, 2022.
Missile Command: Recharged - Official Trailer
Missile Command: Recharged releases on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and Atari VCS on November 1, 2022. Watch the trailer to see gameplay and more from Missile Command: Recharged, a new and updated version of the classic arcade game, featuring more inbound enemies, 32 new challenge levels, a final challenge in the form of a massive boss battle, visual overhaul, new original soundtrack, and co-op across all game modes.
Need For Speed 2022 Reveal Officially Confirmed For October 6; All You Need To Know
This just in, all the prayers have been answered and the next Need for Speed title has been officially confirmed. Just about an hour ago, the Need for Speed official Twitter account posted that the NFS 2022 reveal has been scheduled for October 6, 2022. It seems that the Need for Speed 2022 reveal is going to be livestreamed, so interested players can join in by tuning into their official YouTube account on October 6, 2022, at 8:30 PM IST. Check out the link embedded below:
Feed Me - Official Trailer
Following the death of his wife, a broken man spirals into an abyss of night tremors and depression and finds himself in the home of a deranged cannibal who convinces him to take his own life in the most horrific way imaginable. Check out the unsettling trailer for Feed Me, the upcoming horror movie starring Christopher Mulvin, Neal Ward, Hannah Al Rashid, and Samantha Loxley.
Black Ant Armor
This page features information about the Black Ant Armor set in Grounded including how to craft each piece, individual stats, and intrinsic perks gained while wearing each piece. Scroll down further to learn more about each individual piece of the Black Ant Armor set as well as the Gear Set Bonus gained when wearing all three pieces.
Flowstone Saga - Steam Next Fest Trailer
Take a look at the world, characters, enemies, and puzzle-battle system of Flowstone Saga, an upcoming 16-bit, JRPG-inspired adventure game. A demo for the game is available now on Steam. Flowstone Saga launches on Steam and Nintendo Switch in 2023.
PlayStation Leak Reveals Multiple Games in Development Including Death Stranding 2 and Horizon Zero Dawn Remaster
PlayStation fans were recently rocked with some major news about Guerrilla Games providing more Horizon content with a remastered version of the franchise's hit 2017 title. While Horizon Zero Dawn released around five years ago, it seems like Guerrilla and PlayStation are keen on updating its remake/remastered lists following the recent release of The Last of Us Part 1. Moreover, there have also been some rumblings about a multiplayer title in the works as well.
A House of the Dragon Survival Just Changed Game of Thrones History
Warning: Full spoilers for House of the Dragon's seventh episode, "Driftmark," follow. You can check out our review, too!. It's said that when you play the Game of Thrones, you win or you die. Well, the most recent episode of House of the Dragon, "Driftmark," introduced a new, third thing. You fake your own death, leaving your family, the realm, and history to believe you've brutally perished.
Wakanda Forever: New Trailer Offers a Glimpse at Ironheart and the New Black Panther
Marvel has released a new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and it gives us a look at the suits for both the new Black Panther and Ironheart. The new trailer shows is a more action-packed look at the movie than the emotive first reveal. Most notably, we get a look at the new suit for a female Black Panther (who we believe we know the identity of after a toy leak). The suit clearly inherits T'Challa's kinetic force absorption, but is more ornate, with gold armour accents across the length of the suit.
Pokemon Go Raids October 2022
Pokemon Go Raids provide a challenging combat experience for great rewards. Be sure to equip your best Pokemon into the team to have a chance of surviving the onslaught. This page breaks down the Pokemon ready to confront in the various tiers of October Raids in 2022. October 2022 Raids.
Weapon Skins
In Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, the ability to equip different types of weapons has been altered from the previous game. Now each character has their own main weapon, and can instead choose to swap out different Weapon Skins (that have only cosmetic differences), while equipping Sparks now change your abilities in each battle.
Soul Survivors - Announcement Trailer
Here's your look at Soul Survivors, an upcoming dark fantasy time-survival roguelite game coming to Early Access in Q1 2023. Watch the announcement trailer to see the hordes of enemies you'll fight against. A new demo for the game is available now as part of Steam Next Fest.
Drill Knight Final Boss Guide
Now that you've trekked through the various worlds in Shovel Knight Dig, all that's left to do is defeat the sticky-fingered menace, Drill Knight and retrieve your hard-earned loot. Unfortunately, this is easier said than done. Featuring three distinct phases, various moves, and the Omega Saw, defeating Drill Knight can be arduous without some assistance.
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 Starts Filming in the United Kingdom
Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has started production on its next season, as the series gears up to release its final episode on October 14. According to The Hollywood Reporter, filming has begun in Bray Studios located in Water Oakley near Bray, Berkshire, which is nearly an hour away from London, England.
Destroy All Humans! 2 Reprobed - Challenge Accepted Trailer
Check out the latest Destroy All Humans! 2 Reprobed trailer, showing off the new post-launch DLC that adds four challenge modes from the first game to this one, including Race, Rampage, Armageddon, and Abduction. Each mode is playable in local splitscreen co-op, and players can experiment with new Mutators that let you change the rules of the game.
Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon - 26 Minutes of Gameplay
Watch as one of the developers behind the upcoming first-person open-world RPG Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon walks you through 26 minutes of gameplay. It is in development for PC.
Dead Space Remake Shows Off Its First Gameplay
EA Motive has unveiled a new trailer for its Dead Space remake, teasing some of the nightmarish horrors that await players in the sci-fi survival horror game. The terrifying teaser follows Dead Space protagonist Isaac Clarke as he navigates the eerie, echoing corridors and workspaces aboard the mining ship, USG Ishimura, where something has gone horribly wrong. He is shown sidling around the vessel to investigate the situation while fighting off any Necromorphs that come into his seemingly treacherous path.
Modern Warfare II Preorder Bonuses, Vault Edition and More Details
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the most ambitious project of Activision to date, is all set to release this month on October 28, 2022. Before the game releases, the developers have already held 2 beta weekends to let the players experience the title before release and also to iron out any bugs or issues plaguing the game. Call of Duty has come out and outlined the changes that will be made to the game post beta.
Our Best Guesses at What The Heck is Going on in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
It’s been more than three years since The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was announced. And in that time we’ve seen a handful of trailers that show a little, but tease a whole lot. In this video we run through what we know, what we think we know and what we’re probably way off about, but are excited to take a punt on anyway.
