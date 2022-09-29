It’s pumpkin season! These pumpkin patches are opening this weekend in Whatcom and Skagit

October is only a few days away, and as you’re gearing up for Halloween and carving pumpkins, we’ve found pumpkin patches you can visit starting Saturday, Oct. 1:

▪ Open from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday Sept. 30 to Oct. 31. No entry fee is listed on the farm’s Facebook page.

▪ Located at 701 McCorquedale Road, Burlington.

▪ Open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily during the month of October. No entry fee is listed on the website.

▪ Located at 15598 McLean Road, Mount Vernon.

▪ Farm open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m daily; fall festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays in October and includes a corn maze, hay rides, a pumpkin bounce house, food vendors and tractor and barrel train rides. No entry fee is listed on the website.

▪ Located at 15565 Memorial Highway, Mount Vernon.

▪ Farm open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; fall harvest event Saturdays and Sundays in October features kettle corn, a petting zoo, face painting, an apple slingshot and a sunflower field. No entry fee is listed on the website.

▪ Located at 18923 Peter Johnson Road, Mount Vernon.

▪ Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday; harvest festival opened Sept. 3 and runs to Oct. 31, features a corn maze, apple bin train rides, U-pick apples, cider doughnuts, kettle corn and a tasting room for the farm’s distillery’s spirits.

▪ No entry fee is listed on the website, and the apple bin train rides, corn maze and distillery tastings are free.

▪ Located at 6140 Guide Meridian Road, Lynden.

▪ Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday in October. It’s known for its western decor, petting zoo and wagon rides but is promising new entertainment along with its pumpkin patch this year. No entry fee is listed on the website.

▪ Located at 956 Van Dyk Road, Lynden.

▪ Farm open from noon to 5 p.m. on Fridays in October and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays in October.

▪ There is an entry fee of $4 per person, and visitors two years of age and under can enter for free. The entry fee includes parking, access to pumpkin fields, a corn maze, wagon ride, kids play area and farm animals.

▪ Located at 2093 Van Dyk Road, Everson.

Did we miss your pumpkin patch? Please send information to newsroom@bellinghamherald.com to be included.

