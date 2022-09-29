ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m an interior design pro – how to decorate for fall without making your home look tacky

By Ivana Xie
 5 days ago

AN interior design expert has shared 10 tips for decorating your home for the fall season without making it look tacky.

Bella Vigilanti shared her simple hacks on Youtube to help transform your home for the fall and Halloween seasons without making it corny and tacky.

Bella Vigilanti revealed easy tips to make a fall-themed cozy home Credit: YouTube/Bella Viglianti
Vigilanti said glass materials are better than plastic materials Credit: YouTube/Bella Viglianti

Vigilanti first tip is all about using the right color palette.

"Bring in a fall color palette as opposed to actual fall theme items.

"So this time of year, I really gravitate towards crimsons, and rust and mustard and olive tones.

"Any sort of deep earth tones that you can kind of mimic from what's going on outside and bring those into your home," she said.

She explained that it's an easy and subtle way to make your home feel cozy without being so literal and putting up a sign that names the season.

The next tip Vigilanti suggested is updating your textiles.

"Curtains, bedding, pillows, throw blankets, rugs even...but I do tend to alternate my textiles twice a year.

"This time of year I really like incorporating velvets, flannels, things that are a little bit more ornate," she said.

Vigilanti also recommended avoiding plastic and going for organic materials, like wood or glass, for a more elevated look.

Although pumpkins are usually set right outside the porch, Vigilanti found a way to make it look good inside the house.

"I think that when a lot of people think pumpkins they think they have to be bright orange...

"if that doesn't suit you, and bring in some beautiful white and blush and sage and olive tones inside," she said.

It's important to determine whether you're into the fall season or the Halloween theme, Vigilanti said.

She said Halloween decor can be hard to style, so it's important to be strategic about where you place these items.

"I don't really think it's in the bedroom, a dining room maybe, an entryway maybe," she said.

Vigilanti suggested that earthier toned pumpkins are easier for the eyes to handle rather than the typical bright orange pumpkins Credit: YouTube/Bella Viglianti

