ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Back in the saddle! Zara Tindall braves the wet weather to take part in the Osberton International and Young Horse Championships in her first outing since the Queen's funeral

By Elmira Tanatarova For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Zara Tindall braved the wet weather as she took part in the Osberton International and Young Horse Championships on Thursday - in her first outing since the Queen's funeral.

The 41-year-old daughter of Princess Anne donned her classic horse-riding uniform and helmet, in white and navy tones, as she galloped on a gray horse, Classicals Euro Star.

Zara grinned as she rode around the Osberton Estate near Worksop, Nottinghamshire.

At one point a drizzle appeared to get in her eyes, but the niece of King Charles III was not to be deterred and soldiered on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Doj6q_0iFMVzZ600
Zara Tindall showed off her impressive equestrian skills as she today took part in the Osberton International and Young Horse Championships
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34W3AM_0iFMVzZ600
The daughter of Princess Anne, 41, donned her classic horse-riding uniform and helmet, in white and navy tones, as she galloped on a Grey horse

The annual event is one of the most celebrated in the equestrian world, featuring dressage, cross country sections and show jumping. This year it is scheduled to go on from September 28 to October 2.

Zara, who won a silver medal during the London 2012 Olympics as part of the British Equestrian team, is expected to be taking part in the event over the next few days.

Earlier this month the royal cut a dignified figure as she was joined by her husband Mike Tindall to say a final goodbye to her grandmother.

The Queen's first-born granddaughter opted for all black as she arrived at Westminster Abbey for Her late Majesty's funeral.

She looked sombre as she sported a black fascinator and dress coat, while husband Mike opted for a traditional mourning jacket and his medals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cN83A_0iFMVzZ600
At one point a drizzle appeared to get in her eyes, but the niece of King Charles III (pictured left and right) was not to be deterred and soldiered on
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PXu01_0iFMVzZ600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RfjGL_0iFMVzZ600
Zara cut a professional figure as she today rode a gray horse during an equestrian event on the Osberton Estate 

It comes as Mike today admitted he 'hates' wearing medals to formal royal engagements after coming under fire for sporting his honours at the Queen's funeral events.

The ex-England rugby ace wore his MBE and Diamond and Platinum Jubilee medals as he joined his wife at the Queen's state funeral.

He faced some criticism online from people who questioned why he was wearing medals when he hadn't served time in the military.

Speaking on The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcast he admitted he 'hates' wearing them but he 'can't control it'.

He said: 'It has been an interesting one, we've had this discussion on the fact that I hate wearing them anyway. I think you would be the same because you class medals as a military honour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qykhe_0iFMVzZ600
Zara - who is an Olympian in the sport - grinned as she rode around the Osberton Estate earlier today
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27UaGS_0iFMVzZ600
Zara donned her equestrian uniform as she today took part in the Osberton International and Young Horse Championships at the Osberton International Horse Trials

'Any serviceman, I am deeply appreciative of your service and I have not served anywhere and actually haven't done anything to achieve those medals apart from being in the family.

'So the Jubilee medals, obviously I got married in 2011, so 2012 was her Diamond Jubilee and you get a medal if you're part of the family.

'The people who work in her household get a medal, and if you've been serving in the armed forces for five years, and you're actively in service you get one too.

'So it's harder for [people in the] military to actually get a Jubilee medal unless they served for a long time. There's been a lot more as you get a lot more celebrations later in life, so 50, 60, 70, that's where I got one, and the other one was my MBE.'

After his fellow podcast hosts James Haskell and Alex Payne raised the topic of the online controversy surrounding the medals Mike said it was 'unnecessary' because there is a 'strict dress code' and he 'can't control it.'

He said: 'I did get a lot of unnecessary... you don't have to shout at me on social media by the way. You can just ask and if you just ask I'll probably reply to you, as one person did.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ze8vo_0iFMVzZ600
Zara arrived at the Committal service with her husband Mike Tindall, who was holding his daughter Lena's hands, with her niece Savannah Phillips and Isla Phillips 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YgPlX_0iFMVzZ600
Mike previously reflected on his relationship with the Queen in a special episode of his podcast 

'I can't control it, you get a uniform list and it says the dress code is strict, you wear a morning suit unless you're military.'

In a previous episode he spoke of how the Royal Family 'came together overnight' following the death of the Queen.

Mike also admitted he is 'full of regret' for not asking the Queen more questions during his time with her.

He said: 'It's been sad, emotional but happy. In some ways amazing. To see the family come so close together overnight. You never predict it. A 96-year-old lady, you know it's going to happen but you're never ready for when it does.

'Watching what Zara had to go through, obviously she loved the Queen beyond everything else. Their connection with horses, they had a real bond around that. It's like the world has lost its grandmother in some way.'

He continued: 'I also have loads of regrets about not asking her so many more things… Having nervousness when you sit there... get that lucky seat of being sat next to her.

'Going back through history and everything she's possibly seen; 15 prime ministers, I don't know how many presidents. To go through everything when she's meeting dictators she has to stay neutral she has to perform her duty.'

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

'Slip of the tongue': Journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography admits error after telling American news channel that the Queen's coffin would be making its journey 'by royal train' from Scotland 'over to the UK'

The journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography has admitted making an error after telling a US news channel that the Queen's coffin would travel from Scotland 'over to the UK'. Omid Scobie, a favoured journalist of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, mistakenly appeared to suggest that Scotland is...
U.K.
seventeen.com

Prince Harry Has Changed His Plans and Will Stay in England Following the Queen's Death

Prince Harry was spotted leaving Balmoral following his grandmother the Queen's passing on September 8, but he reportedly won't be heading home to California anytime soon. Royal reporter and author Omid Scobie tweeted that "After spending the night at Balmoral, Prince Harry has left this morning to make his way back to Windsor. He will, of course, remain in the UK during this time." He also noted that King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will travel to London later today, where King Charles is expected to make a speech.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Princess Anne
Person
Zara Tindall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Horse Show#Braves#Olympics#Uk#Classicals Euro Star#British
The List

Beatrice And Eugenie's Behavior At The Queen's Funeral Has Everyone Confused

All eyes were on the royal family as they arrived at Westminster for the funeral (per CNBC). King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles were front and center, followed by other senior members of the British royal family, such as William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie aren't often at the forefront of media coverage surrounding the royal family, but they caught the public's attention with their strange behavior at their grandmother's funeral amid all the stunning star power.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Stripped of their titles: The moment Prince Andrew and Harry stare at the floor as they are excluded from a royal salute for the Queen and forced to wear morning suits for silent coffin procession

Prince Andrew and Prince Harry were both banned from saluting during the Queen's coffin procession today – while other royals including King Charles III, Prince William and Princess Anne all performed the gesture. Members of the Royal Family saluted when they passed the Cenotaph on Whitehall this afternoon on...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
The List

Why Princess Charlene Of Monaco's Appearance At The Queen's Funeral Was So Surprising

Her Serene Highness Princess of Charlene, who is married to His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco, has not had an easy time over the last year. The royal spent six months in South Africa after collapsing during a visit from a serious ear, nose, and throat infection. She was admitted to a hospital for treatment, per CNN, and underwent a few corrective surgeries related to the infection, according to People.
WORLD
The List

Guest At Queen's Funeral Doesn't Hold Back About Charlotte And George's Behavior

Many were surprised at the roles Prince George, and Princess Charlotte would play at the queen's funeral. Prince George of Wales is only nine, and his sister Princess Charlotte of Wales is seven. When news broke that the two young royals would walk behind Queen Elizabeth's coffin before the funeral, some wondered if they were too young to be involved in such a high-profile event.
CELEBRITIES
Maya Devi

Man who predicted Queen’s death issues warning about King Charles's reign

A man, who had accurately predicted Queen Elizabeth II’s death, shared a warning related to King Charles III's reign. Logan Smith, who has an account on Twitter under the name @logan_smith526, posted in July 2022 that the world’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, would pass away on September 8th, 2022.
The List

Sarah Ferguson Was The Only Exception To A Royal Rule At The Queen's Funeral

Although she was missing from the mourning services for Queen Elizabeth II, Sarah Ferguson, the former wife of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, was in attendance at Her Majesty's funeral. Clad in an all-black ensemble and wearing a brooch in the shape of a swallow — a symbol of love and mourning from the Victorian era (per the Mirror) — the Duchess of York accompanied her two daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, to the services.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Princess Kate Says Son Prince Louis, 4, Is Struggling to Understand Queen Elizabeth II’s Death: He Has ‘Lots of Questions’

A tough conversation. Princess Kate opened up about how her youngest son, Prince Louis, is coping with Queen Elizabeth II‘s death. The Princess of Wales, 40, spoke with Governor-General David Hurley of Australia during King Charles III‘s reception for dignitaries and world leaders at Buckingham Palace on Sunday, September 18, explaining that Louis, 4, hasn’t fully wrapped his head around the royal family’s loss.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

631K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy