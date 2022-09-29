Back in the saddle! Zara Tindall braves the wet weather to take part in the Osberton International and Young Horse Championships in her first outing since the Queen's funeral

Zara Tindall braved the wet weather as she took part in the Osberton International and Young Horse Championships on Thursday - in her first outing since the Queen's funeral.

The 41-year-old daughter of Princess Anne donned her classic horse-riding uniform and helmet, in white and navy tones, as she galloped on a gray horse, Classicals Euro Star.

Zara grinned as she rode around the Osberton Estate near Worksop, Nottinghamshire.

At one point a drizzle appeared to get in her eyes, but the niece of King Charles III was not to be deterred and soldiered on.

Zara Tindall showed off her impressive equestrian skills as she today took part in the Osberton International and Young Horse Championships

The daughter of Princess Anne, 41, donned her classic horse-riding uniform and helmet, in white and navy tones, as she galloped on a Grey horse

The annual event is one of the most celebrated in the equestrian world, featuring dressage, cross country sections and show jumping. This year it is scheduled to go on from September 28 to October 2.

Zara, who won a silver medal during the London 2012 Olympics as part of the British Equestrian team, is expected to be taking part in the event over the next few days.

Earlier this month the royal cut a dignified figure as she was joined by her husband Mike Tindall to say a final goodbye to her grandmother.

The Queen's first-born granddaughter opted for all black as she arrived at Westminster Abbey for Her late Majesty's funeral.

She looked sombre as she sported a black fascinator and dress coat, while husband Mike opted for a traditional mourning jacket and his medals.

At one point a drizzle appeared to get in her eyes, but the niece of King Charles III (pictured left and right) was not to be deterred and soldiered on

Zara cut a professional figure as she today rode a gray horse during an equestrian event on the Osberton Estate

It comes as Mike today admitted he 'hates' wearing medals to formal royal engagements after coming under fire for sporting his honours at the Queen's funeral events.

The ex-England rugby ace wore his MBE and Diamond and Platinum Jubilee medals as he joined his wife at the Queen's state funeral.

He faced some criticism online from people who questioned why he was wearing medals when he hadn't served time in the military.

Speaking on The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcast he admitted he 'hates' wearing them but he 'can't control it'.

He said: 'It has been an interesting one, we've had this discussion on the fact that I hate wearing them anyway. I think you would be the same because you class medals as a military honour.

Zara - who is an Olympian in the sport - grinned as she rode around the Osberton Estate earlier today

Zara donned her equestrian uniform as she today took part in the Osberton International and Young Horse Championships at the Osberton International Horse Trials

'Any serviceman, I am deeply appreciative of your service and I have not served anywhere and actually haven't done anything to achieve those medals apart from being in the family.

'So the Jubilee medals, obviously I got married in 2011, so 2012 was her Diamond Jubilee and you get a medal if you're part of the family.

'The people who work in her household get a medal, and if you've been serving in the armed forces for five years, and you're actively in service you get one too.

'So it's harder for [people in the] military to actually get a Jubilee medal unless they served for a long time. There's been a lot more as you get a lot more celebrations later in life, so 50, 60, 70, that's where I got one, and the other one was my MBE.'

After his fellow podcast hosts James Haskell and Alex Payne raised the topic of the online controversy surrounding the medals Mike said it was 'unnecessary' because there is a 'strict dress code' and he 'can't control it.'

He said: 'I did get a lot of unnecessary... you don't have to shout at me on social media by the way. You can just ask and if you just ask I'll probably reply to you, as one person did.

Zara arrived at the Committal service with her husband Mike Tindall, who was holding his daughter Lena's hands, with her niece Savannah Phillips and Isla Phillips

Mike previously reflected on his relationship with the Queen in a special episode of his podcast

'I can't control it, you get a uniform list and it says the dress code is strict, you wear a morning suit unless you're military.'

In a previous episode he spoke of how the Royal Family 'came together overnight' following the death of the Queen.

Mike also admitted he is 'full of regret' for not asking the Queen more questions during his time with her.

He said: 'It's been sad, emotional but happy. In some ways amazing. To see the family come so close together overnight. You never predict it. A 96-year-old lady, you know it's going to happen but you're never ready for when it does.

'Watching what Zara had to go through, obviously she loved the Queen beyond everything else. Their connection with horses, they had a real bond around that. It's like the world has lost its grandmother in some way.'

He continued: 'I also have loads of regrets about not asking her so many more things… Having nervousness when you sit there... get that lucky seat of being sat next to her.

'Going back through history and everything she's possibly seen; 15 prime ministers, I don't know how many presidents. To go through everything when she's meeting dictators she has to stay neutral she has to perform her duty.'