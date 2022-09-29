Shane Beamer details South Carolina's adjusted schedule with early game

Wesley Hitt | Getty Images

Shane Beamer and South Carolina have had to shift gears very quickly this week. The Gamecocks went from prepping for South Carolina State on Saturday to now having to play them tonight. Hurricane Ian has changed their plans this week and it’ll also affect how Beamer’s team prepares heading into next week.

Beamer spoke about the Gamecock’s upcoming schedule during media on Tuesday. He said they’re only focused on Bulldogs for now but it’s natural that the players and program want an idea of what the days to come will look like for them.

“All we’re focused on is the game on Thursday,” said Beamer. “But they’re 18, 19, 20-year old kids. They want to know what their schedule is for the weekend as well. They’ll be off on Saturday. Our guys need a little break. Coaches too. Saturday will be a day that we’re not in the facility.”

From there, Beamer said their schedule for Friday is dependent on class schedules for that day. Weather may impact who remains in Columbia. If all goes to plan, though, they’ll evaluate their game tonight on Friday, check in on potential injuries, and then leave until Sunday.

“Friday is dependent on weather…I don’t decide if classes are canceled or not here. Depending on what the class schedule is on Friday, (that) will determine a lot based on what our guys do,” said Beamer. “Ideally, we’d have class, I’d get them here on Friday. The players would be able to put this game to bed, check injuries, and hopefully there are none, and then give them Friday night and Saturday. Then we’d be back in here on Sunday getting ready for the next game.”

This week’s disadvantage will become an advantage next week. Losing time to prepare for South Carolina State will give South Carolina some extra rest before traveling to Lexington to play Kentucky next weekend. However, the first hurdle to overcome is tonight against the Bulldogs. With what’s left of a hurricane likely coming through, everything else about the Gamecock’s schedule after tonight will be to be determined at best.