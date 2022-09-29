NBA broadcaster Mike Breen, family safe after fire destroys Long Island home
It's been a difficult 2022, in some respects, for Hall of Fame sportscaster Mike Breen. In the spring, the 61-year-old was forced to miss Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat, as well as the first two games of the NBA Finals between the Celtics and Golden State Warriors, after a nearly two-week long battle with COVID-19.
With the 2022-2023 NBA regular season on the horizon, Breen and his family have now recently suffered a loss in the form of a devastating housefire over last weekend. Fortunately, nobody was physically harmed in the incident.
According to a report by Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post, the Manhasset-Lakeville Fire Department arrived on the scene at 4:03 a.m. ET on Sunday.
"Breen, the longtime Knicks and ESPN NBA play-by-play voice, and his family lost all of their possessions in the fire," Glasspiegel wrote. "Fire department officials said they were alerted to the blaze both by an alarm from the home and by calls from Breen’s neighbors. The cause of the fire is under investigation."
