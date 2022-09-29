ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA broadcaster Mike Breen, family safe after fire destroys Long Island home

By Victor Barbosa
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2404U7_0iFMVinz00
NBA broadcaster Mike Breen Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

It's been a difficult 2022, in some respects, for Hall of Fame sportscaster Mike Breen. In the spring, the 61-year-old was forced to miss Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat, as well as the first two games of the NBA Finals between the Celtics and Golden State Warriors, after a nearly two-week long battle with COVID-19.

With the 2022-2023 NBA regular season on the horizon, Breen and his family have now recently suffered a loss in the form of a devastating housefire over last weekend. Fortunately, nobody was physically harmed in the incident.

According to a report by Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post, the Manhasset-Lakeville Fire Department arrived on the scene at 4:03 a.m. ET on Sunday.

"Breen, the longtime Knicks and ESPN NBA play-by-play voice, and his family lost all of their possessions in the fire," Glasspiegel wrote. "Fire department officials said they were alerted to the blaze both by an alarm from the home and by calls from Breen’s neighbors. The cause of the fire is under investigation."

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Ime Udoka's Affairs Reportedly Involved Him Sleeping With The Wife Of A Celtics' Minority Owner

The Ime Udoka cheating scandal has been one of the biggest talking points around the NBA world in recent days. The Boston Celtics coach was expected to take another step after leading the team to the Finals in his first season but finds himself suspended instead. While there was quite a bit of support for Udoka in the beginning from certain people, that has since dried up thanks to multiple people suggesting that the matter is worse than it seems.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Breen
Daily Mail

Former ESPN sportscaster Rachel Nichols claims she was SPIED on in hotel room when live feed kept running and she was caught on hot mic saying Maria Taylor took over NBA Finals coverage because she is black

Rachel Nichols made her first public appearance on Showtime since her departure from ESPN and said 'at least one person' decided to spy on her after she left new recording equipment on. Nichols, 48, was recorded mid-conversation with Adam Mendelsohn, an advisor to many athletes like LeBron James, saying she...
NBA
The Spun

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Makes Opinion On Kyrie Irving Very Clear

It's safe to say that legendary NBA big man Kareem Abdul-Jabbar isn't the biggest fan of Kyrie Irving. The legendary Los Angeles Lakers star sounded off on the Brooklyn Nets point guard this week. Abdul-Jabbar is clearly frustrated by how many young fans look up to Irving. "Let’s make sure...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Nba Finals#The Boston Celtics#The New York Post#Fire Department#Espn
Washington Square News

A guide to the New York Knicks’ 2022-23 season

For Knicks fans, watching their team miss the playoffs is nothing new, as the team has made the playoffs just once since the 2012-13 season. However, their shocking playoff appearance two seasons ago in 2020-21 gave the fan base new life. Unfortunately, the Knicks’ success was short-lived, and they missed the postseason spot the next season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Pistons open practice: Cade, Killian and hints at a starting lineup

The Detroit Pistons had their open practice in front of a sizable crowd at Little Caesar’s Arena and the vibes were good. I was unable to attend since I live overseas and do not currently own a private jet, but I had a few moles on the inside and was able to glean some details from their feedback as well as some of the Pistons’ beat writers.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

The Lakers Fans Booed Their Team In The First Preseason Game As They Lost By 30 Points Against The Sacramento Kings

The new season tends to bring about hope of greater things to come for teams around the league and the Los Angeles Lakers were no different. With new head coach Darvin Ham now at the helm, there seemed to be a different feeling about them as compared to last season and fans were starting to believe that they were going to turn things around after that disastrous 2021-22 campaign.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

43K+
Followers
39K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy