NBA broadcaster Mike Breen, family safe after fire destroys Long Island home

NBA broadcaster Mike Breen Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

It's been a difficult 2022, in some respects, for Hall of Fame sportscaster Mike Breen. In the spring, the 61-year-old was forced to miss Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat, as well as the first two games of the NBA Finals between the Celtics and Golden State Warriors, after a nearly two-week long battle with COVID-19.

With the 2022-2023 NBA regular season on the horizon, Breen and his family have now recently suffered a loss in the form of a devastating housefire over last weekend. Fortunately, nobody was physically harmed in the incident.

According to a report by Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post, the Manhasset-Lakeville Fire Department arrived on the scene at 4:03 a.m. ET on Sunday.