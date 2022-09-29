WATCH: Notre Dame football recruiting show with Mike Singer

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman (Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In a new weekly YouTube live show at Blue & Gold, recruiting insider Mike Singer gives the latest on Notre Dame’s recruiting efforts with host Trey Yanity.

Notre Dame fired out a couple new class of 2023 offers on Wednesday, and there’s movement on the running back board in general. The guys discuss that as well as Phoenix Pinnacle offensive tackle Elijah Paige‘s decommitment from the Irish.

Singer also takes questions from the live YouTube chat. It is not a show to miss for Fighting Irish fans!

Notre Dame 2023 recruiting class info

Here is a timeline of the Irish pledges in this class:

June 29, 2021 — Four-star DE Brenan Vernon, Mentor (Ohio) High

Aug. 15, 2021 — Four-star S Adon Shuler, Irvington (N.J.) High

Sept. 1, 2021 — Four-star TE Cooper Flanagan, Concord (Calif.) De La Salle

Nov. 3, 2021 — Four-star LB Drayk Bowen, Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean

Jan. 1, 2022 — Four-star S Peyton Bowen, Denton (Texas) Guyer

Feb. 11, 2022 — Four-star ATH/LB Preston Zinter, Lawrence (Mass.) Central Catholic

April 19, 2022 — Four-star WR Braylon James, Round Rock (Texas) Stony Point

April 25, 2022 — Four-star OL Sam Pendleton, Pfafftown (N.C.) Reagan

April 27, 2022 — Four-star DL Boubacar Traore, West Roxbury (Mass.) Catholic Memorial

May 7, 2022 — Four-star DL Devan Houstan, Hagerstown (Md.) St. James School

May 13, 2022 — Four-star OL Sullivan Absher, Belmont (N.C.) South Point

May 26, 2022 — Four-star RB Jayden Limar, Lake Stevens (Wash.) High

June 7, 2022 — Three-star OL Joe Otting, Topeka (Kan.) Hayden

June 30, 2022 — Four-star OT Charles Jagusah, Rock Island (Ill.) Alleman

July 1, 2022 — Four-star CB Micah Bell, Houston The Kinkaid School

July 3, 2022 — Four-star WR Rico Flores Jr., Folsom (Calif.) High

July 4, 2022 — Four-star CB Christian Gray, St. Louis De Smet

July 15, 2022 — Four-star WR Jaden Greathouse, Austin (Texas) Westlake

Aug. 4, 2022 — Four-star LB Jaiden Ausberry, Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab

Aug. 5, 2022 — Three-star S Ben Minich, Cincinnati Lakota West

Aug. 6, 2022 — Four-star RB Dylan Edwards, Derby (Kan.) High

Aug. 24, 2022 — Three-star DL Armel Mukam, Woodberry Forest (Va.) High

2024 recruiting class info

April 23, 2022 — Four-star DL Brandon Davis-Swain, West Bloomfield (Mich.) High

May 16, 2022 — Four-star DL Owen Wafle, Princeton (N.J.) Hun School

June 9, 2022 — Four-star QB CJ Carr, Saline (Mich.) High

June 24, 2022 — Four-star TE Jack Larsen, Charlotte (N.C.) Catholic

June 29, 2022 — Four-star WR Cam Williams, Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard South

Aug. 6, 2022 — Four-star OL Peter Jones, Malvern (Pa.) Prep