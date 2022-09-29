The Wolfpacker Podcast: NC State vs. Clemson preview

(Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

After going through the non-conference slate with a perfect 4-0 record, NC State football is preparing for the ACC slate. The Wolfpack’s first test? Preseason ACC favorite and No. 5 Clemson. The game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff and will be televised nationally on ABC. An alternate telecast led by Pat McAfee can be seen on ESPN2.

With host Justin H. Williams, The Wolfpacker duo of Matt Carter and Ethan McDowell dive into the NC State-Clemson game from multiple angles in our weekly opponent preview podcast episode, which can be seen and heard below.

Among the many topics discussed:

• The Wolfpacker staff skipped the weekly “Upon Further Review” segment in favor of diving right into Saturday’s showdown at Clemson.

• Where does this game rank among the biggest in recent history for NC State football? Newcomer to the staff Ethan noted this was the first game he circled on the schedule.

• Upon time of recording this podcast, the forecast was still calling for heavy rains Saturday at Clemson, so the trio did a deep dive on who that would favor: NC State or the Tigers. Two suggested Clemson, while another picked the Wolfpack.

(Note: since recording of the podcast, the forecast has improved for gameday and conditions now look to be drier for kickoff.)

• Who are some important players for NC State in this game Saturday, and what to expect from the Tigers’ side. Did the Wolfpack get a blueprint on how to attack Clemson’s vaunted defense from Wake Forest last Saturday when the Demon Deacons lost in double overtime?

• Some predictions and why the staff members were making those picks. Once again, 2 picked Clemson and 1 went with NC State.

• The potential impact of a win for the Wolfpack and some guesses of how much that would bump up NC State football in the polls if they do emerge from Clemson triumphantly.

• And much more!

Each week, The Wolfpacker will preview the upcoming opponent for a podcast that will be released on Thursday, and then will have the postgame reflections episode Sundays following the contest. The exception will be for the Virginia Tech game that is played on Thursday, Oct. 27.

All episodes are available wherever you find your favorite podcasts, and video recordings are also uploaded onto The Wolfpacker’s YouTube channel.

Videos of NC State head coach Dave Doeren’s media availabilities Monday and Thursday will also be uploaded onto the YouTube page.

The Wolfpacker Podcast: NC State Football Vs. Clemson Preview

Watch The Wolfpacker Podcast On YouTube