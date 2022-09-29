ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-star DL Johnny Bowens sets Oregon visit

By Keegan Pope
 5 days ago
Chad Simmons/On3

Converse (Texas) Judson four-star defensive lineman Johnny Bowens will visit Oregon this weekend, he announced on Thursday.

The trip comes a week after Bowens, a one-time Texas A&M commit, visited Oklahoma.

The 6-foot-2, 254-pounder is making his third trip to Eugene in the past seven months after visiting the Ducks in early March and then again. At that time, he was a member of the Aggies’ class. But he opted to decommit in late June after his visit to Oregon.

Bowens is the No. 267 overall prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 37 defensive lineman and the No. 49 senior recruit in the state of Texas.

After three expert picks last month in the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM), Texas A&M is considered a heavy favorite to add him back into its class. The Ducks though, are looking to add him to an impressive line haul that features four commits currently, three of whom are ranked as four-star prospects.

