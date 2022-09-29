WeAreSC On3 9/29/22: The Neilon Nudge, Matthews Unofficially Retires, and Cix's Big Day

Liam Jimmons, Brett Neilon and Andrew Vorhees of the USC offensive line (Photo via ACScottPhotography)

WeAreSC On3 is a daily three-point briefing recapping news and notes surrounding USC Athletics. Today, we take a look at the Neilon Nudge going viral, former USC linebacker Clay Matthews III unofficially retiring from the NFL, and a big day for a young USC fan named Cix.

The Neilon Nudge

With the game hanging in the balance on Saturday, USC center Brett Neilon came through in the clutch.

When quarterback Caleb Williams was initially stopped short of the line to gain on a fourth down scramble, Neilon stepped in and pushed him forward enough for a first down. The play quickly went viral on social media by the name of the Neilon Nudge, a spinoff on the Bush Push 17 years prior.

Seeking to capitalize off of his newfound fame, Neilon is currently signing his trading cards with a special message to commemorate the play.

Yet another example of something cool that would not have been possible prior to the NIL era.

Matthews Unofficially Retires

In a recent interview with The Packers Wire, former USC linebacker Clay Matthews III confirmed that he has unofficially retired from the NFL.

Despite hailing from the decorated Matthews family, Matthews III arrived at USC as an unheralded walk-on in 2004. He did not start until his redshirt senior season at USC in 2008. After a strong year, however, the Green Bay Packers made Matthews a first round selection in the 2009 NFL Draft.

Matthews would go on to play for ten seasons in Green Bay. During that time, the star linebacker won a Super Bowl and made six Pro Bowls. He then played what would prove to be his final NFL season with the Los Angeles Rams in 2019.

Former USC linebacker Clay Matthews III has unofficially retired from the NFL. (Photo by Dustin Snipes/Icon SMI/Icon Sport media via Getty Images)

Cix’s Big Day

At USC’s home game against Fresno State two weeks ago, a young Trojan fan named Cix Greene was treated to the experience of a lifetime. A recent survivor of heart surgery, Greene was given the opportunity to watch the game from the sideline through USC’s Trojan Outreach program.

Stories like Cix’s are a large part of what make sports so amazing.