ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

WeAreSC On3 9/29/22: The Neilon Nudge, Matthews Unofficially Retires, and Cix's Big Day

By Adam Bradford
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t7I1D_0iFMUMTU00
Liam Jimmons, Brett Neilon and Andrew Vorhees of the USC offensive line (Photo via ACScottPhotography)

WeAreSC On3 is a daily three-point briefing recapping news and notes surrounding USC Athletics. Today, we take a look at the Neilon Nudge going viral, former USC linebacker Clay Matthews III unofficially retiring from the NFL, and a big day for a young USC fan named Cix.

The Neilon Nudge

With the game hanging in the balance on Saturday, USC center Brett Neilon came through in the clutch.

When quarterback Caleb Williams was initially stopped short of the line to gain on a fourth down scramble, Neilon stepped in and pushed him forward enough for a first down. The play quickly went viral on social media by the name of the Neilon Nudge, a spinoff on the Bush Push 17 years prior.

Seeking to capitalize off of his newfound fame, Neilon is currently signing his trading cards with a special message to commemorate the play.

Yet another example of something cool that would not have been possible prior to the NIL era.

Matthews Unofficially Retires

In a recent interview with The Packers Wire, former USC linebacker Clay Matthews III confirmed that he has unofficially retired from the NFL.

Despite hailing from the decorated Matthews family, Matthews III arrived at USC as an unheralded walk-on in 2004. He did not start until his redshirt senior season at USC in 2008. After a strong year, however, the Green Bay Packers made Matthews a first round selection in the 2009 NFL Draft.

Matthews would go on to play for ten seasons in Green Bay. During that time, the star linebacker won a Super Bowl and made six Pro Bowls. He then played what would prove to be his final NFL season with the Los Angeles Rams in 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j74at_0iFMUMTU00
Former USC linebacker Clay Matthews III has unofficially retired from the NFL. (Photo by Dustin Snipes/Icon SMI/Icon Sport media via Getty Images)

Cix’s Big Day

At USC’s home game against Fresno State two weeks ago, a young Trojan fan named Cix Greene was treated to the experience of a lifetime. A recent survivor of heart surgery, Greene was given the opportunity to watch the game from the sideline through USC’s Trojan Outreach program.

Stories like Cix’s are a large part of what make sports so amazing.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Broncos place Williams on IR, sign Latavius Murray

The Denver Broncos have signed veteran running back Latavius Murray off the New Orleans Saints' practice squad and placed dynamic second-year rusher Javonte Williams on IR with a season-ending torn ACL.  The Broncos also placed outside linebacker Randy Gregory on IR. He needs knee surgery and will miss at least a month and maybe longer. Murray is a 10th-year pro who has appeared in 128 career NFL games with the Raiders, Vikings, Ravens and Saints. He ran 11 times for 57 yards and a touchdown in the Saints'...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
On3.com

Updated Coaches Poll Top 25 released following action-packed Week 5

When the dust settled on Week 4, all eyes turned towards Week 5. When last week’s rankings were revealed, the action-packed slate for this past weekend was obvious. The action certainly didn’t disappoint, with plenty of upsets and tight finishes for teams throughout the rankings. Following Saturday’s games in Week 5, the USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll has been revealed, featuring significant movement and plenty of teams that weren’t included in last week’s top 25.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Paul Finebaum predicts Georgia quarterback controversy, recalibration on offense

Paul Finebaum has gone from championing Stetson Bennett as a Heisman contender to predicting a quarterback controversy in Georgia‘s future. Evidently, the SEC Network host hasn’t been impressed with the Bulldogs signal caller’s performance over two close victories against Kent State and Missouri. Now, Finebaum is turning his eye to potential replacements at quarterback if Bennett can’t figure things out quick.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clay Matthews
On3.com

Paul Finebaum expects Lance Leipold to exit Kansas as star continues to rise

Lance Leipold has become one of the coaching stars of the college football season with an undefeated record at Kansas. After a 2-10 first season, Leipold has the Jayhawks off to their first 5-0 start since 2009. While plenty wish to think this is the start of great things to come in Lawrence, others realize this means he won’t be with the program much longer.
LAWRENCE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#Matthews Family#Packers#American Football#Usc Athletics
On3.com

AP Top 25 Poll overhauled following Week 5 of college football

It’s a good week to have been a team sitting just outside of the top 25. Week 5 of college football featured five matchups between ranked teams, resulting in five ranked teams picking up losses. Additionally, five ranked teams lost to unranked opponents, meaning ten ranked teams were defeated over the weekend. That has resulted in some major changes in the latest AP Top 25 Poll, which was revealed and overhauled on Sunday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Heisman hot board after Week 5: Two different QBs at top of lists

Heisman voters Matt Zenitz and Mike Huguenin provide weekly updates on who leads the Heisman race for them. Here is how each has the Heisman field after Week Five. 1. Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker: In 15 starts for Tennessee in the past two seasons, Hooker has 45 total touchdowns with only two interceptions, including 11 TDs and zero interceptions in four games this season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Gamecocks in the NFL: Week 4 recap

Another week of NFL action closed out on Monday night with a pair of Gamecocks squaring off. Here’s a look at how some of the former South Carolina Gamecocks in the league did this past weekend. Hayden Hurst – BENGALS. Hurst hauled in three receptions for 27 yards,...
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
70K+
Followers
74K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy