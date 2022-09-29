Read full article on original website
Will Twilight's Peter Facinelli Be Invited to Co-Star Taylor Lautner's Wedding? He Says...
Watch: BEST "Twilight" Moments at the People's Choice Awards. There's a whole lot to celebrate in the Cullen family these days. Shortly after E! News confirmed Kristen Stewart was engaged to Dylan Meyer in November, Taylor Lautner announced his successful proposal to Tay Dome. As the two Twilight stars begin...
How Hilarie Burton Morgan's Husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan Taught Her the Power of Saying No
Watch: Hilarie Burton Morgan Talks FUN Moments From One Tree Hill. Welcome to E!'s Tales From the Top, our series on women who are leaders in their fields and masters of their craft. Spanning industries and experiences, these powerhouse women answer all the questions you've ever had about how they got to where they are today—and what they overcame to get there. Read along as they bring their resumés to life.
Gigi Hadid Called Kanye West A "Bully" And A "Joke" After He Attacked A Fashion Journalist On Instagram
“You wish u had a percentage of her intellect. You have no idea haha….If there’s actually a point to any of your sh*t she might be the only person that could save u."
Gabrielle Union's Daughter Kaavia Channels The Little Mermaid After Being Inspired by Halle Bailey
Watch: Halle Bailey Talks Pressure of Becoming Disney's Ariel. On Oct 1, Gabrielle Union posted a heartwarming video of her daughter Kaavia sporting the most epic Little Mermaid costume. Channeling her inner Ariel, the 3-year-old is seen posing up a storm in a long red wig, purple shell top and an iridescent green finned bottom. In one standout moment, as the song "Under The Sea" plays, Kaavia dances with her dad Dwayne Wade near the ocean.
This Trailer Is Your Invite to Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel's Shotgun Wedding
Watch: Inside Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Georgia Wedding: PHOTOS. Sure Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's wedding may have been a fairy tale, but not all brides can say the same of their big day. And, as it turns out, sometimes J.Lo can't either. In the first trailer for her...
Adam Levine Returns to the Stage After Cheating Scandal With Support From Wife Behati Prinsloo
Watch: Adam Levine Returns to Stage for First Time After Cheating Scandal. Adam Levine hit the stage for his first show since responding to an Instagram model's allegations that she'd had an affair with the Maroon 5 frontman. The 43-year-old performed with his band on Oct. 1 at The Event, an annual fundraising gala, at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas. Spotted backstage: His wife, Behati Prinsloo, who appeared to be in great spirits.
Why Shaquille O'Neal Is Publicly Supporting Adam Levine Amid His Scandal
Watch: Shaq Talks Origin of Aaron Carter's Hit Song "That's How I Beat Shaq" In the wake of Adam Levine's scandal, Shaquille O'Neal isn't putting his friendship with the singer on the sidelines. Over the weekend, the Maroon 5 frontman hit the stage at the NBA star's fundraising gala on...
Love Is Blind's Iyanna Officially Files for Divorce From Jarrette
Watch: Love Is Blind Season 2 Stars Iyanna & Jarrette Are Divorcing. Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones could not make their love last outside the pods. Nearly two months after the Love Is Blind stars announced their split, Iyanna officially filed for divorce in Chicago, according to court documents obtained by E! News.
Bachelorette’s Garrett Yrigoyen Is Engaged to Alex Farrar 2 Years After Becca Kufrin Breakup
Garrett Yrigoyen and Alex Farrar took a sail on the love boat and... got engaged!. The Bachelor Nation alum revealed the romantic way he popped the question to the yoga instructor on Instagram, sharing a series of snaps of himself getting down on one knee on a boat in San Diego and his new fiancée showing off her ring. "Our engagement was exactly how I imagined it," he captioned the Oct. 2 post. "I love you so much Alexandra. I can't wait to spend forever with you lil Al."
Jesse Williams Granted Visitation With Kids During New York Broadway Run
Watch: Jesse Williams Is Here for a Jackson & April Grey's Anatomy Spin-off Jesse Williams' latest legal request has been granted amid a public custody battle with his ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee. According to court documents obtained by E! News, the Grey's Anatomy star was awarded his requested custodial visits with...
See Miss USA 2022 Contestants in Their State Costumes
On Oct. 2, 51 contestants vying for the title of Miss USA 2022 showed off their state pride during the beauty pageant's costume competition. Hosted by reigning Miss USA Elle Smith and FYI correspondent Christian Murphy, the runway show featured extravagant looks that paid homage to the 50 states and the District of Columbia.
Devon Sawa Reacts to Christina Ricci Calling Her Casper Acting "Terrible"
Watch: Devon Sawa REACTS to Christina Ricci's Casper Critique. Devon Sawa totally gets Christina Ricci's embarrassment over her acting in Casper. After Ricci recently revealed she thinks her performance in the beloved '90s film is "terrible," her former co-star is weighing in on her criticism of herself. In fact, Sawa says he definitely can relate to her sentiments.
Velma Is Officially A Lesbian In "Trick Or Treat Scooby-Doo!," And FINALLY
Scooby-Doo fans are ecstatic that Velma is finally being outright portrayed as a lesbian: "I never thought I'd live to see the day when Velma is very clearly having gay thoughts on-screen."
Is Jason Gaskell Leaving Below Deck Mediterranean? His Season 7 Fate Revealed
Watch: What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck" Looks like it's anchors aweigh for Below Deck Mediterranean's Jason Gaskell. The show's Sept. 26 episode concluded with a heated conversation between Jason and bosun Storm Smith regarding his behavior with the rest of the crew. And in Bravo's sneak peek at the series' Oct. 3 episode, Jason makes up his mind about his future on the boat.
Go Inside Tay Dome’s Floral Bridal Shower Before Wedding to Taylor Lautner
Watch: Taylor Lautner's Soon-To-Be Wife Will Also Be Named Taylor Lautner. Forget werewolves: She's shapeshifting into a bride. Before tying the knot with Taylor Lautner, Tay Dome celebrated their upcoming nuptials with a stylish floral-themed bridal shower. On Oct. 3, the registered nurse posted several photos to Instagram from the...
Nia Long Shares Message on Mental Health Amid Fiancé Ime Udoka's Scandal
Watch: Nia Long SPEAKS OUT After Ime Udoka's Boston Celtics Suspension. Nia Long doesn't owe anyone an explanation. Nearly two weeks after her fiancé, Ime Udoka, was suspended as head coach of the Boston Celtics for violating team policies, the Best Man actress, 51, returned to social media, sharing a quote about mental health.
All the Off-Screen Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Drama to Catch Up on Before the Finale
Watch: Dorit Kemsley & Husband PK Address RHOBH Affair Rumors. On Real Housewives, the drama continues long after the cameras stop rolling. Take The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, for example. Season 12 of the Bravo series saw Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Kathy Hilton, Diana Jenkins and Sheree Zampino deliver plenty of memorable moments on the show, but also a fair share off-screen in the form of shady tweets and off-handed remarks in interviews.
HBO Defends Dark Lighting in Recent House of the Dragon Episode
Watch: House of the Dragon: Season 1 FINALE Cast Reactions!. The most recent House of the Dragon episode was, to quote Game of Thrones, "dark and full of terrors." During the Oct. 2 episode of the Game of Thrones spinoff, Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) and Daemon (Matt Smith) finally got together, but viewers had trouble seeing it due to the episode's dark lighting.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
Watch: RHOSLC's Whitney Rose Talks RIFT With Heather Gay. With every new Real Housewives season comes new drama, new relationships, and most importantly, new taglines. After months of waiting, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City returned for season three on Sept. 28. And if the women's brand-new taglines prove anything, it's that fans are in for quite the intense season with stars Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose and Jen Shah.
18 Tweets That Rightfully Went Viral This Week Because They're Hysterical
"What if they faked the queen’s death just so they could have the most shocking Masked Singer reveal ever?"
