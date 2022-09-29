ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Hilarie Burton Morgan's Husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan Taught Her the Power of Saying No

Watch: Hilarie Burton Morgan Talks FUN Moments From One Tree Hill. Welcome to E!'s Tales From the Top, our series on women who are leaders in their fields and masters of their craft. Spanning industries and experiences, these powerhouse women answer all the questions you've ever had about how they got to where they are today—and what they overcame to get there. Read along as they bring their resumés to life.
E! News

Gabrielle Union's Daughter Kaavia Channels The Little Mermaid After Being Inspired by Halle Bailey

Watch: Halle Bailey Talks Pressure of Becoming Disney's Ariel. On Oct 1, Gabrielle Union posted a heartwarming video of her daughter Kaavia sporting the most epic Little Mermaid costume. Channeling her inner Ariel, the 3-year-old is seen posing up a storm in a long red wig, purple shell top and an iridescent green finned bottom. In one standout moment, as the song "Under The Sea" plays, Kaavia dances with her dad Dwayne Wade near the ocean.
E! News

Adam Levine Returns to the Stage After Cheating Scandal With Support From Wife Behati Prinsloo

Watch: Adam Levine Returns to Stage for First Time After Cheating Scandal. Adam Levine hit the stage for his first show since responding to an Instagram model's allegations that she'd had an affair with the Maroon 5 frontman. The 43-year-old performed with his band on Oct. 1 at The Event, an annual fundraising gala, at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas. Spotted backstage: His wife, Behati Prinsloo, who appeared to be in great spirits.
E! News

Love Is Blind's Iyanna Officially Files for Divorce From Jarrette

Watch: Love Is Blind Season 2 Stars Iyanna & Jarrette Are Divorcing. Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones could not make their love last outside the pods. Nearly two months after the Love Is Blind stars announced their split, Iyanna officially filed for divorce in Chicago, according to court documents obtained by E! News.
E! News

Bachelorette’s Garrett Yrigoyen Is Engaged to Alex Farrar 2 Years After Becca Kufrin Breakup

Garrett Yrigoyen and Alex Farrar took a sail on the love boat and... got engaged!. The Bachelor Nation alum revealed the romantic way he popped the question to the yoga instructor on Instagram, sharing a series of snaps of himself getting down on one knee on a boat in San Diego and his new fiancée showing off her ring. "Our engagement was exactly how I imagined it," he captioned the Oct. 2 post. "I love you so much Alexandra. I can't wait to spend forever with you lil Al."
E! News

See Miss USA 2022 Contestants in Their State Costumes

On Oct. 2, 51 contestants vying for the title of Miss USA 2022 showed off their state pride during the beauty pageant's costume competition. Hosted by reigning Miss USA Elle Smith and FYI correspondent Christian Murphy, the runway show featured extravagant looks that paid homage to the 50 states and the District of Columbia.
E! News

Devon Sawa Reacts to Christina Ricci Calling Her Casper Acting "Terrible"

Watch: Devon Sawa REACTS to Christina Ricci's Casper Critique. Devon Sawa totally gets Christina Ricci's embarrassment over her acting in Casper. After Ricci recently revealed she thinks her performance in the beloved '90s film is "terrible," her former co-star is weighing in on her criticism of herself. In fact, Sawa says he definitely can relate to her sentiments.
E! News

Is Jason Gaskell Leaving Below Deck Mediterranean? His Season 7 Fate Revealed

Watch: What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck" Looks like it's anchors aweigh for Below Deck Mediterranean's Jason Gaskell. The show's Sept. 26 episode concluded with a heated conversation between Jason and bosun Storm Smith regarding his behavior with the rest of the crew. And in Bravo's sneak peek at the series' Oct. 3 episode, Jason makes up his mind about his future on the boat.
E! News

All the Off-Screen Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Drama to Catch Up on Before the Finale

Watch: Dorit Kemsley & Husband PK Address RHOBH Affair Rumors. On Real Housewives, the drama continues long after the cameras stop rolling. Take The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, for example. Season 12 of the Bravo series saw Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Kathy Hilton, Diana Jenkins and Sheree Zampino deliver plenty of memorable moments on the show, but also a fair share off-screen in the form of shady tweets and off-handed remarks in interviews.
E! News

HBO Defends Dark Lighting in Recent House of the Dragon Episode

Watch: House of the Dragon: Season 1 FINALE Cast Reactions!. The most recent House of the Dragon episode was, to quote Game of Thrones, "dark and full of terrors." During the Oct. 2 episode of the Game of Thrones spinoff, Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) and Daemon (Matt Smith) finally got together, but viewers had trouble seeing it due to the episode's dark lighting.
E! News

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

Watch: RHOSLC's Whitney Rose Talks RIFT With Heather Gay. With every new Real Housewives season comes new drama, new relationships, and most importantly, new taglines. After months of waiting, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City returned for season three on Sept. 28. And if the women's brand-new taglines prove anything, it's that fans are in for quite the intense season with stars Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose and Jen Shah.
