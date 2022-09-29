Billy Napier confirms safety Trey Dean is out against Eastern Washington

(Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Florida head coach Billy Napier announced that safety Trey Dean will not play in Saturday’s game versus Eastern Washington due to injury.

“No he’s injured, Trey is injured and won’t be available for the game this week,” Napier said.

Dean is out with an unspecified lower-body injury, and the severity of the injury is unclear, as Dean did not leave the Gator’s previous matchup against Tennessee at any moment.

Florida is hoping that Dean’s injury is not severe, as he is one of the most experienced players on the Gators defense as well as one of their vocal leaders. Through four games Dean leads the Gators in tackles with 36 on the season, along with 2.5 tackles for loss and half a sack from his safety spot.

According to Pro Football Focus, Dean has been on the field more than any other player on Florida’s team so far this season taking 94.4% of their defensive snaps. Hopefully, they can take care of business without him this weekend, as they’re currently 29-point favorites, and get him back soon for the bulk of their SEC schedule.

Napier was asked if Kamari Wilson or Donovan McMillon could be seen in Dean’s safety spot for the Gators this weekend against the Eagles.

“Yeah I think we have those guys bracketed at that position so you can anticipate to see both players,” Napier said.

Whoever starts in Dean’s place will earn their first career start for the Gators, as both will likely have a great opportunity to prove themself in the most extended playing time they’ve seen in their collegiate careers this weekend.

Billy Napier elaborates on just how much Hurricane Ian has impacted the Gators

Billy Napier is trying to win a football game amid the chaos of Hurricane Ian.

With the storm expected to hit in the next 24 hours, the Gators have already moved their game against Eastern Washington back one day to Sunday. During Wednesday’s SEC Coaches Teleconference, Napier elaborated on how much the storm has impacted his team.

“There’s no question here, moving the game to Sunday, a lot of people in our thoughts and prayers here as we get ready to deal with the hurricane,” began Napier. “Certainly Eastern Washington’s travel was inhibited a little bit. A lot of the people that help us operate on gameday, as well. So we’re kind of moving things up a little bit from a scheduling standpoint to get home earlier. We’re preparing for tomorrow — tonight and tomorrow.”

“… The focus is on preparing for the storm and staying safe. Once the storm passes, we’ll focus on what gameday looks like.”

Additionally, Napier heaped praise on the Condron Facility, which gives the Gators the opportunity to practice inside while the weather is rough, prior to the arrival of the storm.

Continuing, about 15 players families could be majorly affected by the storm, the Florida leader revealed. Napier added that the Gators will be ready to help if needed, as they’re always there for their players.

Hopefully Hurricane Ian comes and goes with minimal damage, but the thoughts and prayers of the college football world will be with all involved as the storm hits.