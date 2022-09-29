ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Citrus County Chronicle

Arrests from Sept. 23 to Oct. 2

James Benjamin Bucko, 38, Homosassa, arrested Sept. 23 for DUI, battery on LEO/firefighter/EMS provider/public transit employee and resist officer with violence. Bond $7,000. Christopher Benton Groom, 39, Inverness, arrested Sept. 23 for seven counts of failure to appear. No bond. John Finlayson Boyd, 44, Floral City, arrested Sept. 23 for...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Seeing Beyond l Citrus County has been spared yet again

Hallelujah! Despite dire predictions of catastrophic damage to come to the county’s doorstep, Hurricane Ian decided to make its landing much farther to the south, devastating the Fort Meyers area and leaving Citrus County with just a little wind and rain. This is reminiscent of the many times when...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Beverly Hills clean-up will take place — without deputies

The Beverly Hills Civic Association and the sheriff’s office were unable to work out a way for three deputies to help volunteer for the upcoming community clean-up program. Despite that, the event will take place as scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon, Oct. 21, Civic Association President Mike Belkin said.
BEVERLY HILLS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Come see the beauty of nature

The Citrus County Audubon Society has a variety of events planned during the month of October. All are open to the public and anyone interested in birding is welcome to attend.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL

