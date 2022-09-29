ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
Augusta Free Press

All in the family: Tax credit refund would encourage more adoptions

New legislation aims to support lower-income families seeking to adopt by making the federal tax credit fully refundable. The legislation also addresses the number of children aging out of the foster care system, according to a press release. The Adoption Tax Credit Refundability Act is sponsored by 25 Senators, including...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy