Former Oklahoma QB Says 2022 a ‘Failed Season Already’

View the original article to see embedded media. There was a fair amount of panic when Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma for USC this past offseason and some fans are already throwing in the towel after a 3–2 start to the year. Former Sooners quarterback Trevor Knight has joined in and was critical of new coach Brent Venables during a recent podcast appearance.
Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. Making Debut This Week vs. Titans?

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. is one step closer to returning to the field and making his NFL debut. The third-round pick from Alabama landed on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) List after being shot in late August. It's been a wild road for Robinson, but the Commanders revealed that they have a plan for him.
