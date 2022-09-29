Read full article on original website
Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner tackles protester who ran onto field during game at 49ers
Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner leveled a protester who ran onto the field as his team played the 49ers in Santa Clara.
Patriots bring back ex-QB in the wake of Jones, Hoyer injuries
After losing their second quarterback in as many weeks, the Patriots turned to a familiar face that has already won a Super Bowl with the team to help bolster a QB room searching for healthy bodies. No, it’s not Tom Brady. According to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the...
Omaha Productions says Chad Powers 'ready to answer the call' for QB-needy Giants
It's been over two weeks since New York Giants legend Eli Manning went undercover as "Chad Powers," a 26-year-old walk-on who "tried out" for the Penn State football team. Since then, the Nittany Lions have begun selling "Chad Powers" merchandise and the fictional, mustached signal-caller has gained quite a following.
Former Oklahoma QB Says 2022 a ‘Failed Season Already’
View the original article to see embedded media. There was a fair amount of panic when Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma for USC this past offseason and some fans are already throwing in the towel after a 3–2 start to the year. Former Sooners quarterback Trevor Knight has joined in and was critical of new coach Brent Venables during a recent podcast appearance.
Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. Making Debut This Week vs. Titans?
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. is one step closer to returning to the field and making his NFL debut. The third-round pick from Alabama landed on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) List after being shot in late August. It's been a wild road for Robinson, but the Commanders revealed that they have a plan for him.
