UFC light heavtweight and analyst Anthony Smith thinks Sean O’Malley got one of the best possible matchups in his quest for gold. O’Malley meets former bantamweight champion Petr Yan on Oct. 22 at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi. Competing on the same night as champion Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw, O’Malley (15-1 MMA, 7-1 UFC) expects to be next in line for a title shot with a win over Yan (16-3 MMA, 8-2 UFC) – and Smith agrees.

UFC ・ 2 HOURS AGO