Anthony Smith: Sean O’Malley is facing ‘definitely a winnable fight’ vs. Petr Yan at UFC 280

UFC light heavtweight and analyst Anthony Smith thinks Sean O’Malley got one of the best possible matchups in his quest for gold. O’Malley meets former bantamweight champion Petr Yan on Oct. 22 at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi. Competing on the same night as champion Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw, O’Malley (15-1 MMA, 7-1 UFC) expects to be next in line for a title shot with a win over Yan (16-3 MMA, 8-2 UFC) – and Smith agrees.
Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. Making Debut This Week vs. Titans?

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. is one step closer to returning to the field and making his NFL debut. The third-round pick from Alabama landed on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) List after being shot in late August. It's been a wild road for Robinson, but the Commanders revealed that they have a plan for him.
Lakers: Can Jay Huff Become A Legit NBA Center?

Second-year center Jay Huff numbers among L.A.'s intriguing young prospects that the team is taking a look at during its preseason, which has gotten underway tonight against former Lakers head coach Mike Brown and the Sacramento Kings. View the original article to see embedded media. The center, a two-way player...
Hornets Allow Qualifying Offer to Miles Bridges Expire

The Charlotte Hornets allowed Miles Bridges $7.9 million qualifying offer expire, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. What does this mean exactly? The Hornets can still work out a new deal with Bridges at a later date if they choose to and he will remain a restricted free agent.
