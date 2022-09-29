ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

CBS Denver

Broncos place Williams on IR, sign Latavius Murray

The Denver Broncos have signed veteran running back Latavius Murray off the New Orleans Saints' practice squad and placed dynamic second-year rusher Javonte Williams on IR with a season-ending torn ACL.  The Broncos also placed outside linebacker Randy Gregory on IR. He needs knee surgery and will miss at least a month and maybe longer. Murray is a 10th-year pro who has appeared in 128 career NFL games with the Raiders, Vikings, Ravens and Saints. He ran 11 times for 57 yards and a touchdown in the Saints'...
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

Steelers Name Kenny Pickett As New Starting Quarterback

View the original article to see embedded media. On Tuesday, the Steelers officially announced that Kenny Pickett is the team’s new starting quarterback. Up to this point, Mitch Trubisky was the starter for Pittsburgh. Trubisky was pulled from Sunday’s game against the Jets and Pickett went on to rush...
PITTSBURGH, PA
#Bills#American Football
Tri-City Herald

Giants Have an Unlikely Group of Saviors Keeping the Offense Afloat

At the start of training camp, one could have hardly blamed the New York Giants coaching staff if they were just a little bit giddy over the thought of what the passing offense could be with receivers Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard, and Kadarius Toney leading a group that included Collin Johnson, rookie Wan’Dale Robinson, Richie James, David Sills V, and Darius Slayton.
NFL
Tri-City Herald

Former Oklahoma QB Says 2022 a ‘Failed Season Already’

View the original article to see embedded media. There was a fair amount of panic when Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma for USC this past offseason and some fans are already throwing in the towel after a 3–2 start to the year. Former Sooners quarterback Trevor Knight has joined in and was critical of new coach Brent Venables during a recent podcast appearance.
NORMAN, OK
Tri-City Herald

Patriots Bill Belichick Bold Statement on Tua Tagovailoa Concussion Controversy

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is hinting that he might've dealt with the Tua Tagovailoa situation differently than the Dolphins did it. Belichick used his weekly appearance on WEEI to address the NFL's most pressing issue: Tagovailoa, the quarterback for New England's division rivals from Miami, was removed from his Thursday contest in Cincinnati on a stretcher five days after suffering what was reported as a back injury in another game against Buffalo. The Dolphins claimed that he passed the league-mandated concussion protocol but have been criticized for allowing Tagovailoa to play against the Bengals after he was noticeably off-balance during the Buffalo game.
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Tri-City Herald

Broncos Need to Shake Up O-Line Before it’s Too Late

The Denver Broncos' offensive line has struggled this season, especially with getting things going on the ground. Javonte Williams running the ball has helped hide the O-line's issues with his ability to break through tackles and make something from nothing, but he's out for the rest of the season. The...
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

Melvin Gordon Exits Presser in Tears After Raiders Fumble

The Denver Broncos fell to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, 32-23. It was Denver's fifth-straight loss to its hated division rival. It was another Broncos performance replete with self-inflicted wounds. Of those plays where the Broncos stepped on a rake, perhaps none were as glaring or detrimental as Melvin Gordon's second-quarter fumble that was scooped up by Amik Robertson, and returned to the house for a Raiders touchdown.
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

Hornets Allow Qualifying Offer to Miles Bridges Expire

The Charlotte Hornets allowed Miles Bridges $7.9 million qualifying offer expire, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. What does this mean exactly? The Hornets can still work out a new deal with Bridges at a later date if they choose to and he will remain a restricted free agent.
NBA
Tri-City Herald

Pelicans Have Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum On First Injury Report

The New Orleans Pelicans have listed Brandon Ingram (toe) and CJ McCollum (ankle) on the injury report leading into the team's first preseason game on the road against the Chicago Bulls. Regardless, ticket prices for the exhibition going for up to three times their face value due to the anticipation surrounding Zion Williamson's first NBA game in 519 days.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Tri-City Herald

Broncos List Two Starters as Inactive, Elevate OG Netane Muti

The Denver Broncos face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders sit at 0-3 on the season but currently own a four-game winning streak over the Broncos. If the Broncos are going to put this wounded animal out of its misery, they'll need as many of...
DENVER, CO

