Read full article on original website
Related
Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner tackles protester who ran onto field during game at 49ers
Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner leveled a protester who ran onto the field as his team played the 49ers in Santa Clara.
Tri-City Herald
Patriots Plan, Please: More Bailey, No Brian - Rookie Zappe Should Replace Mac Jones
Of Bailey Zappe. And, yes, of Brian Hoyer. When Mac Jones recovers from his sprained ankle, he's still the starting quarterback of the New England Patriots. But until that happens, the job should belong to not the 14-year veteran but rather the rookie with 10 drives of NFL experience. Hoyer...
Broncos place Williams on IR, sign Latavius Murray
The Denver Broncos have signed veteran running back Latavius Murray off the New Orleans Saints' practice squad and placed dynamic second-year rusher Javonte Williams on IR with a season-ending torn ACL. The Broncos also placed outside linebacker Randy Gregory on IR. He needs knee surgery and will miss at least a month and maybe longer. Murray is a 10th-year pro who has appeared in 128 career NFL games with the Raiders, Vikings, Ravens and Saints. He ran 11 times for 57 yards and a touchdown in the Saints'...
Tri-City Herald
Steelers Name Kenny Pickett As New Starting Quarterback
View the original article to see embedded media. On Tuesday, the Steelers officially announced that Kenny Pickett is the team’s new starting quarterback. Up to this point, Mitch Trubisky was the starter for Pittsburgh. Trubisky was pulled from Sunday’s game against the Jets and Pickett went on to rush...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys Trending: A Rarity for Ezekiel Elliott and Running Game in Win Over Washington
There have been few, if any, certainties when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys in the new century, but the combined prescience of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard in the rushers' room often ensures at least a profitable day on the ground. Often for the Cowboys, that's a necessity rather...
Tri-City Herald
Giants Have an Unlikely Group of Saviors Keeping the Offense Afloat
At the start of training camp, one could have hardly blamed the New York Giants coaching staff if they were just a little bit giddy over the thought of what the passing offense could be with receivers Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard, and Kadarius Toney leading a group that included Collin Johnson, rookie Wan’Dale Robinson, Richie James, David Sills V, and Darius Slayton.
Tri-City Herald
Former Oklahoma QB Says 2022 a ‘Failed Season Already’
View the original article to see embedded media. There was a fair amount of panic when Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma for USC this past offseason and some fans are already throwing in the towel after a 3–2 start to the year. Former Sooners quarterback Trevor Knight has joined in and was critical of new coach Brent Venables during a recent podcast appearance.
Tri-City Herald
Patriots Bill Belichick Bold Statement on Tua Tagovailoa Concussion Controversy
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is hinting that he might've dealt with the Tua Tagovailoa situation differently than the Dolphins did it. Belichick used his weekly appearance on WEEI to address the NFL's most pressing issue: Tagovailoa, the quarterback for New England's division rivals from Miami, was removed from his Thursday contest in Cincinnati on a stretcher five days after suffering what was reported as a back injury in another game against Buffalo. The Dolphins claimed that he passed the league-mandated concussion protocol but have been criticized for allowing Tagovailoa to play against the Bengals after he was noticeably off-balance during the Buffalo game.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tri-City Herald
Broncos Need to Shake Up O-Line Before it’s Too Late
The Denver Broncos' offensive line has struggled this season, especially with getting things going on the ground. Javonte Williams running the ball has helped hide the O-line's issues with his ability to break through tackles and make something from nothing, but he's out for the rest of the season. The...
Tri-City Herald
‘Déjà Vu’: Matthew Stafford’s Turnover Woes vs. 49ers Continue in Rams MNF Loss
The Los Angeles Rams likely cared little about their 1-6 record over the last seven meetings with the San Francisco 49ers heading into Monday night's matchup at Levi's Stadium. After all, that one win came in the NFC Championship last season, sending the Rams to Super Bowl LVI, where they...
Tri-City Herald
Ten Day-After Observations from Eagles’ Win over the Jaguars in Week 4
PHILADELPHIA – Here are my 10 day-after observations from the Eagles’ 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in monsoon-like weather at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday in Week 4:. THE COMEBACK. Truth be told, I had already begun writing the story I file at halftime of every game...
Tri-City Herald
Melvin Gordon Exits Presser in Tears After Raiders Fumble
The Denver Broncos fell to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, 32-23. It was Denver's fifth-straight loss to its hated division rival. It was another Broncos performance replete with self-inflicted wounds. Of those plays where the Broncos stepped on a rake, perhaps none were as glaring or detrimental as Melvin Gordon's second-quarter fumble that was scooped up by Amik Robertson, and returned to the house for a Raiders touchdown.
Tri-City Herald
General Manager Poll Poll Picks Miami Heat’s Erik Spoelstra As Top Coach In NBA
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has long been considered among the league's best at his position. On Tuesday, he was recognized for it. A poll of NBA general managers by NBA.com chose Spoelstra as the league's best coach. He received 52 percent of the votes. He was also the choice last season.
Tri-City Herald
The Seahawks’ defense was so bad Geno Smith had to beat it AND Detroit’s. Oh, the issues.
The only way the Seahawks’ defense could have been more absent and ineffective is if they had all stayed home. The defenders who played but did not perform Sunday at Ford Field in Michigan made Seattle history. Thanks to Geno Smith and the offense, the Seahawks allowed the most...
Tri-City Herald
Hornets Allow Qualifying Offer to Miles Bridges Expire
The Charlotte Hornets allowed Miles Bridges $7.9 million qualifying offer expire, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. What does this mean exactly? The Hornets can still work out a new deal with Bridges at a later date if they choose to and he will remain a restricted free agent.
NBA・
Tri-City Herald
Pelicans Have Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum On First Injury Report
The New Orleans Pelicans have listed Brandon Ingram (toe) and CJ McCollum (ankle) on the injury report leading into the team's first preseason game on the road against the Chicago Bulls. Regardless, ticket prices for the exhibition going for up to three times their face value due to the anticipation surrounding Zion Williamson's first NBA game in 519 days.
Tri-City Herald
Blake Griffin Shares His Initial Impressions of New Celtics’ Head Coach Joe Mazzulla
Blake Griffin and Joe Mazzulla crossed paths in college while starring at Oklahoma and West Virginia, respectively, squaring off in a double-overtime game that went the way of the Sooners. In case Mazzulla forgot about it, Griffin's already made it a point to remind him. View the original article to...
Tri-City Herald
Broncos List Two Starters as Inactive, Elevate OG Netane Muti
The Denver Broncos face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders sit at 0-3 on the season but currently own a four-game winning streak over the Broncos. If the Broncos are going to put this wounded animal out of its misery, they'll need as many of...
Comments / 0