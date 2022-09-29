Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'Firefly Lane' to End With Season 2 on Netflix
Netflix has announced that Firefly Lane will not be renewed for future seasons, and that the upcoming second season will be the series’ last. The reason behind the decision to end the series still remains unknown, but the highly-anticipated season 2 is set to premiere on December 2, 2022.
Collider
‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Season 2 Begins Production
Prime Video brought us back to Middle-earth with its high-budget series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and it has been special to be back. Now, per The Hollywood Reporter, the second season of the show has begun filming. Rings of Power is focused on the Second...
Collider
‘House of the Dragon’ Trailer Shows Otto Hightower on the Iron Throne
The seventh episode of House of the Dragon titled Driftmark has aired and the mess Westeros finds itself in only seems to be deepening. A proper debacle, is it not? The episode began with the somber funeral of Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell) with all her family gathered around. Even the solemnity of a funeral didn’t mask the tension that exists between the warring parties in the family. As the episode progresses, Prince Aemond (Leo Ashton) bonds with Vhagar but loses an eye which leads to a stand-off between his step-sister, Rhaenyra (Emma D’ Arcy and his mother, Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke).
Collider
10 Most Oscar-Winning Netflix Original Movies
Every year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awards its coveted Oscar to bestow the highest honors in filmmaking. Netflix broke into the Best Picture race for the first time with 2018’s Roma and has since added six more titles to that coveted list of nominees, but has so far failed to secure a win, though Apple TV+ broke the barrier this year, becoming the first streaming service to take home Best Picture for CODA despite Netflix leading the pack in nominations for three years running.
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
Netflix: 10 Most Emmy-Awarded Original Shows, Ranked
The Primetime Emmy Awards are handed out annually by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences in recognition of the very best in American primetime television programming. And in 2013, Netflix became the first streaming service to win a Primetime Emmy Award when House of Cards scored nine nominations and won three.
Collider
Don Mancini Reveals His Inspiration For 'Chucky' Season 2 in New Featurette
Step behind the curtain in an interview with Chucky creator Don Mancini as he opens the box and unpacks his vision for the show’s sophomore season. With a franchise spanning over three decades, Mancini says that the next chapter in the story of the killer Good Guy doll, which will take place inside the walls of a Catholic reformatory, was a long time coming. The showrunner and creator explains that the “Catholic based horror movie” genre has been one of his favorites over the years, making it the obvious choice of where to continue the tale with a “new identity” as well as its “own unique feel and tone.”
Collider
Why Was Daemon Laughing During the Funeral in 'House of the Dragon'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-7 of House of the Dragon and Fire & Blood.While Episode 7 of House of the Dragon was full of culminating moments that the season has been building up to, from Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) finally butting heads and drawing battle lines to Daemon (Matt Smith) and Rhaenyra marrying to unite their power, one scene is perhaps a little less obvious and even a bit confusing. The event that brings the houses of Targaryen and Velaryon together at Driftmark is the funeral for Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell). After struggling to give birth while in Pentos with Daemon and her two daughters, the high potential of dying in childbirth leads her to run out into the sand and command her dragon, Vhagar, to burn her to death with dragon fire.
Collider
'Doctor Who': David Tennant Reveals How Russell T. Davies Brought Him Back
David Tennant has been discussing his return to Doctor Who ahead of the show's 60th anniversary, telling the BBC that his return hadn't been pre-planned. The Scotsman will reprise his star-making turn as the title character in the long-running sci-fi series for three specials in 2023 before Ncuti Gatwa, a fellow Scot, takes over the role in 2024, replacing the incumbent Thirteenth Doctor, Jodie Whittaker.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
New ‘Abominable and the Invisible City’ Footage Introduces the Mythical Chinese Phoenix, Fenghuang [Exclusive]
A new clip for Abominable and The Invisible City, a spinoff series of the 2019’s hit animated movie Abominable, introduces one of the new mythical creatures that will be present in the series, Fenghuang, also known as the Chinese Phoenix, which Collider can exclusively reveal. In the new clip,...
Collider
'Chucky' Summons an Army of Good Guy Dolls in Season 2 Trailer
Alright Chucky fans, we’re in the final push for the premiere of Season 2 of the SYFY and USA Network production. Dropping tomorrow, October 5, the wait will finally be over to see how the story from the gruesome and cliff hanging Season 1 will pick up. If you weren’t completely caught up, hopefully you spent the weekend binging SYFY’s presentation of several films from the Child’s Play universe and the debut season of Chucky, but if need be, the first season is currently streaming on Peacock, so get to it! For today’s latest bit of Chucky content, the series’ Twitter has released a message from the red-headed menace himself as well as a teaser containing some bits we haven’t seen before.
Collider
'A Friend of the Family' Review: Jake Lacy Terrifies in an Unsettling Yet Understated True Crime Tale
If you’ve ever been to the city in Idaho that is Pocatello, there is much that begins to feel distinctly unnerving about the new true crime series Friend of the Family. This is not because production actually took place there though it does a fine enough job approximating the setting. Instead, it is because of how it turns the banality of the familiar into something unsettlingly unfamiliar. While there has already been a fairly comprehensive documentary about this true story, this fictionalized retelling manages to tread new ground as it takes us into one community to uncover horrifying and heart-wrenching results. For every narrative frustration we have or moments that foster exasperation with the actions of the characters, there is the nauseating knowledge that much of this did indeed happen.
Collider
Cult Classics Galore and More: 10 Best Movies of the 1980s According to IMDb
The '80s were, to say the least, an interesting time. Pop culture expanded and matured, new and iconic technology was introduced, and the visual aesthetic of it all—from clothes to hairstyles—was wild. As one would expect, it was also a hell of a decade for cinema. These 10...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
Nicole Kidman's Iconic AMC Ad Becomes a Cult in New 'SNL' Sketch
Heartbreak really does feel good in a place like AMC. And that's because Nicole Kidman told us it does. By now if you've been to an AMC theater, you've seen the ad that has taken over all movie lovers. It features Kidman walking in the rain to the movies and talking about how much she loves going to see characters take on the biggest screen and it has, in some places, become something of a tradition to salute the ad or to applaud it when it comes on. (At least, that's what we do in New York City). And now Saturday Night Live has taken the time to make fun of just how much we all love it.
Collider
'Double Down South' Trailer Shows Lili Simmons as a Keno Savant [Exclusive]
Lili Simmons (Banshee) is taking on the world of keno pool gambling in Academy Award winner Tom Schulman's (Dead Poets Society) latest film Double Down South. Collider can exclusively unveil the trailer for the film ahead of its premiere at the Newport Beach Film Festival next month, which shows Simmons' character Diana rising through the world of keno only to get involved with some dangerous people. She found someone to take her under their wing in the keno veteran Nick (Kim Coates) but when they look to take on the world champion, things get dicier than either ever imagined.
Collider
'Amsterdam' Review: David O. Russell's Latest Film Is a Star-Studded Disaster
For a film ostensibly about the power of kindness, David O. Russell’s Amsterdam sure is damn cruel to its audience. Running at a punishing two-plus hours with a star-studded yet sleepy cast of typically strong actors, it is a slog of epic proportions that utterly wastes the talents of all involved. Completely lacking in cleverness and without any sense of direction, it is a cinematic drought of entertainment that only has any intrigue in how baffling an artifact it remains. It may not be the worst movie of the year, but it is certainly the most annoying.
Collider
'Moonlighting' Creator Glenn Gordon Caron Teases "Big Announcement" This Wednesday
The creator of Moonlighting has taken to social media to raise speculation that a reboot of the 1980s comedy-drama may be in the works. Glenn Gordon Caron revealed on Twitter that he'd met up with Disney and a big announcement was coming will be made on Wednesday. Rumors about a...
Collider
'House of the Dragon': Matthew Needham Reveals What Sets Larys Apart From Littlefinger
It would not be a Westerosi show without characters we all collectively loathe. The original show, Game of Thrones was packed full of these detestable individuals. In fact, many would argue that the show was simply overflowing with them. From King Joffrey (Jack Gleeson) to the truly revolting Ramsey Bolton (Iwan Rheon), then there was Walder Frey (David Bradley) and of course, the ever-scheming and conniving Lord Petyr Baelish (Aidan Gillen) a.k.a Littlefinger. The on-screen deaths of each brought smiles to many who watched and it would seem like the prequel series, House of the Dragon has introduced us to someone we can all collectively dislike. Lord Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) a.k.a Clubfoot.
Collider
'Star Trek: The Next Generation's "Cause and Effect" Is 'Groundhog Day' in Space
Star Trek: The Next Generation innovated several science fiction storylines, and their time loop episode is no exception. In “Cause and Effect”, Episode 18 of the show’s fifth season, the Enterprise crew finds themselves in a common sci-fi situation: the time loop. While the concept of repeating the same day was popularized for American audiences by Groundhog Day in 1993 and has since become a staple of cinema in movies like Edge of Tomorrow, Palm Springs, and the Happy Death Day franchise, Star Trek premiered their episode’s story in 1992, the year before Bill Murray suffered his famous holiday.
Collider
This Week in Horror: October 3 - October 9
Welcome to October! Are you scared yet? Well, you are about to be. The first week of the month is full of new titles of varying levels of frights. The lighter side includes a special from Solar Opposites, the new teen comedy series Reginald the Vampire, and Season 2 of Ghost Brothers: Lights Out. Damien Leone’s Terrifier 2, however, is no laughing matter, and neither is the reboot of Hellraiser. Plus, Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, a special Marvel presentation, and Season 2 of Chucky.
Collider
'House of the Dragon' Episode 7's Lighting Problem Did a Disservice to the Acting
Editor's note: The below contains mild spoilers for Episode 7 of House of the Dragon.After episodes that packed many stunning visuals that we could actually see in all their glory, the most recent episode of House of the Dragon, "Driftmark," was a major step down in quality when it came to visibility. For many who were trying to make sense of what was going on, there was a fear that something may have been wrong with the televisions on which we were watching the show. However, it was quickly understood that something was seriously off in the way all of this was constructed. While there have been similar concerns about lighting that had been raised about the original Game of Thrones series many years ago, this proved to be a rather unfortunate low point that hasn't been seen before in what has largely been a well-presented season. It is hard to think of a show in recent memory that was this hard to see.
Comments / 0