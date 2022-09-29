Audit: La. Department of Insurance could do more to improve handling of claims complaints

Read full article on original website
Lake Charles American Press
Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program opens LC office
The Louisiana Office of Community Development is announcing the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program has opened an office in Lake Charles to provide in-person support to homeowners who need additional assistance or have questions about the application, survey or program process. “We are excited to provide this opportunity in Lake...
SW La. to get $46M for coastal hurricane protection
Southwest Louisiana will receive an additional $46 million for coastal hurricane protection through the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act co-authored by U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy. The funding will elevate about 200 structures in Calcasieu, Cameron and Vermillion parishes to the 100-year flood plain. Cassidy, who initially received criticism from...
Area’s feverish home-buying competition has slowed, according to local realtor
The cost of living is on the rise. The real estate market is shifting. After the pandemic and hurricanes, many described the Lake Charles housing situation as a crisis, a boon for sellers. Amanda Cox, REL, SRES, CRS, RENE, ABR, Latter & Blum, put the current state of the Southwest Louisiana real estate industry in perspective for those looking to get the best price.
Driftwood still a go, according to Tellurian
Tellurian, the company building the Driftwood LNG plant in Carlyss, lost two of its biggest potential customers after it withdrew a $1 billion high-yield bond sale earlier this week. Joi Lecznar, a spokesperson for the Houston-based company, said the change in the market made the debt of the bond sale...
Feds vow major aid for Ian victims amid rescues
FORT MYERS, Fla. — With the death toll from Hurricane Ian rising and hundreds of thousands of people without power in Florida and the Carolinas, U.S. officials vowed Sunday to unleash a massive amount of federal disaster aid as crews scrambled to rescue people stranded by the storm. Days...
