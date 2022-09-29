Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Florida man uses 1-year-old as human shield during standoff at McDonald’s
A Florida man accused of kidnapping a toddler was arrested on Sept. 27 after deputies said he used the child as a human shield during a standoff.
Florida police rescue 32-year-old macaw after Hurricane Ian
Florida police officers helped rescue a 32-year-old macaw after Hurricane Ian caused significant damage to across the state.
click orlando
Fight over boyfriend leads to woman stabbing, killing sister, Orange County deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman accused of stabbing her sister to death said she did it because the victim was trying to steal her boyfriend, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest affidavit — released Monday — shows Fatiha Marzan, 21, stabbed the victim —...
Florida firefighter rescues little girl who was trapped in Hurricane Ian floodwaters
A Florida firefighter is being hailed a hero after a photo captured him rescuing a young girl who was trapped in floodwaters from Hurricane Ian, First Coast News reported.
First Coast News
'It kind of looks like a bomb went off here': Resident describes a stretch of Old A1A in Summer Haven
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — "That was a paved road!" Jerry Lutinski points in disbelief to the northern part of Old A1A in Summer Haven. Monday, days after Hurricane Ian whipped Southern St. Johns County, that stretch along the beach is not recognizable as a road. "It kind of looks...
850wftl.com
Florida teen dead, 2 critically injured after crashing stolen Maserati
(ST PETERSBURG, FLA) — A 15-year-old teen died and two others were critically injured after opting for a deadly getaway by driving a stolen Maserati at 80 mph, flying over a curb and flipping the vehicle, according to authorities. Three friends were attempting to burglarize luxury vehicles October 2...
click orlando
3 arrested in fatal shooting in Polk County, deputies say
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Three Orlando men were arrested in the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old in unincorporated Haines City, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said deputies found the 26-year-old victim shot in the area of Lake Marion Creek and Midway roads on Saturday, Sept. 24 around 12:35 a.m., after receiving calls of a man stumbling in the road and covered in blood.
Florida Man Makes His Television Debut Fleeing From Deputies On Patrol: LIVE
A Florida man made his television debut while On Patrol: LIVE was filming Friday night. Every Friday and Saturday night On Patrol: LIVE, a REELZ program, provides minute-by-minute live analysis as the series documents for viewers in real time the everyday work of police officers on
850wftl.com
Woman visiting Florida killed after being pulled into ocean by storm surge wave from Hurricane Ian
(ORMOND BEACH, FL) – A woman from Kentucky visiting family in Florida was killed after being pulled into the ocean by a big wave during Hurricane Ian this week. According to authorities, the woman was killed when she was hit by a storm surge wave at Ormond Beach and got pulled away. She was initially rescued by a family member but was pulled out a second time. She was rescued again by a family member and was on the shore when EMS arrived, but they were unable to save her.
click orlando
Motorcyclist thrown from vehicle in Lake County crash, hit and killed in second crash, FHP says
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist from Leesburg is dead after being thrown from his vehicle in a crash on Saturday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 57-year-old Leesburg man was driving his Harley Davidson northbound on County Road 473 when a Toyota Tacoma driven by a 59-year-old Leesburg man driving southbound on County Road 473 attempted to make a left turn into gas station parking lot, traveling into the path of the motorcycle, troopers said.
First Coast News
Report: Jacksonville police officer arrested, allegedly strangled girlfriend
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — First Coast News has not been permitted to provide a mugshot with this story, due to the suspect's affiliation with law enforcement. A Jacksonville Sheriff's officer was arrested in St. Johns County Thursday, a police report shows. He resigned at the time of his arrest, JSO confirmed.
VIDEO: Florida deputies form human chain to rescue woman from floodwaters
Deputies in Florida formed a human chain to rescue a woman whose car was swept away by an extreme current in floodwaters.
fox35orlando.com
Alligators, sharks spotted in Florida streets as neighbors band together in Hurricane Ian recovery
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The City of Edgewater is in recovery mode right now. The Edgewater Police Department and National Guard evacuated 75 people from their homes Friday. Crews worked to drain water, clear trees, and restore power. But it isn’t just the flooding the community has to worry about,...
National Guard urges Shingle Creek residents to evacuate because of flooding
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Residents at the Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee are being forced to leave. Osceola County leaders said there is too much flooding in Shingle Creek for them to stay. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Residents are trying to salvage what they can. Jennifer...
Florida man dies after going to drain pool during Hurricane Ian, authorities say
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida man in Deltona died after he went outside to drain his pool during Hurricane Ian, according to authorities. According to WESH 2 News and the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, a 72-year-old man in Deltona went outside during the storm. “Investigators believe he was using a hose to drain the […]
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — A man is dead after a shooting Sunday, Orlando police said. Police said officers responded to a shooting call at around 11:30 a.m. at the Kwik Stop at 5100 North Lane. Arriving officers found one man dead and another man injured. Investigators said the injured man...
First Coast News
St. Johns County Fire Rescue mourning passing of Engineer Brandon Estes
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Fire Rescue employees are mourning the loss of one of their own. SJCFR announced Monday that one of its engineers, Brandon Estes, has died. He worked at Station 14 in St. Augustine. In addition to his service with the fire department,...
villages-news.com
Stalking suspect with red rose in vase arrested after unwelcome visit to woman’s home
A stalking suspect with a red rose in a vase was arrested after paying an unwelcome visit to a woman’s home. Jason Jeremy Collier, 43, of Wildwood is facing charges of stalking and trespassing as a result of his arrest last week after he was caught on surveillance on the front porch of the woman’s residence, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Collier had been previously trespassed from the property.
67-Year-Old Man Died While Trying To Escape Flood Waters Of Ian In Florida
A Florida man lost his life Thursday night after he fell and was unable to escape rising floodwaters in his home, according to deputies. Deputies in a high-water vehicle responded to 1994 Lake Drive, New Smyrna Beach, around 10:30 p.m. Thursday as heavy floods saturated
Here's how SNAP recipients can replace spoiled or damaged food
TAMPA, Fla — Supplemental Nutrition Assistance recipients who suffered losses or damage of food items due to Hurricane Ian can now request to have them replaced. The Department of Children and Families (DCF) was approved to issue a mass replacement for those who did not receive an early release of benefits in Charlotte, Collier, Desoto, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Okeechobee, Orange, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole or Volusia counties.
