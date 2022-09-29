ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

click orlando

3 arrested in fatal shooting in Polk County, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Three Orlando men were arrested in the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old in unincorporated Haines City, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said deputies found the 26-year-old victim shot in the area of Lake Marion Creek and Midway roads on Saturday, Sept. 24 around 12:35 a.m., after receiving calls of a man stumbling in the road and covered in blood.
POLK COUNTY, FL
850wftl.com

Woman visiting Florida killed after being pulled into ocean by storm surge wave from Hurricane Ian

(ORMOND BEACH, FL) – A woman from Kentucky visiting family in Florida was killed after being pulled into the ocean by a big wave during Hurricane Ian this week. According to authorities, the woman was killed when she was hit by a storm surge wave at Ormond Beach and got pulled away. She was initially rescued by a family member but was pulled out a second time. She was rescued again by a family member and was on the shore when EMS arrived, but they were unable to save her.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
click orlando

Motorcyclist thrown from vehicle in Lake County crash, hit and killed in second crash, FHP says

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist from Leesburg is dead after being thrown from his vehicle in a crash on Saturday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 57-year-old Leesburg man was driving his Harley Davidson northbound on County Road 473 when a Toyota Tacoma driven by a 59-year-old Leesburg man driving southbound on County Road 473 attempted to make a left turn into gas station parking lot, traveling into the path of the motorcycle, troopers said.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Stalking suspect with red rose in vase arrested after unwelcome visit to woman’s home

A stalking suspect with a red rose in a vase was arrested after paying an unwelcome visit to a woman’s home. Jason Jeremy Collier, 43, of Wildwood is facing charges of stalking and trespassing as a result of his arrest last week after he was caught on surveillance on the front porch of the woman’s residence, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Collier had been previously trespassed from the property.
WILDWOOD, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Here's how SNAP recipients can replace spoiled or damaged food

TAMPA, Fla — Supplemental Nutrition Assistance recipients who suffered losses or damage of food items due to Hurricane Ian can now request to have them replaced. The Department of Children and Families (DCF) was approved to issue a mass replacement for those who did not receive an early release of benefits in Charlotte, Collier, Desoto, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Okeechobee, Orange, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole or Volusia counties.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL

