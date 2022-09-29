ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, SC

Remains found in Georgetown are those of man missing since late July, coroner’s office says

By Dennis Bright
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3danlv_0iFMSJkt00

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — Skeletal remains found Sunday in Georgetown have been identified as those of a missing 31-year-old man.

Searchers looking for Wesley Blake, 31, found the remains on Sunday covered in an area of dense vegetation near 130 Ridge St. that required access using utility vehicles, Coroner Chase Ridgeway said Thursday in a Facebook post .

Authorities have not yet determined how Blake died. Currently, his cause of death and manner of death are listed as unknown, Ridgeway’s Office said.

The remains were found after a two-day search by Georgetown police and members of Community United Effort, a group that helps local authorities find missing people. He had been missing since July 29 when he was last seen near the St. Francis Animal Center, Ridgeway said.

Ridgeway said a forensic anthropologist and a forensic odontologist identified the remains after they were photographed and removed from the scene and taken to the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.

Officials also use “circumstantial evidence, physical evidence at the scene, medical records and the help of family” to identify the remains, Ridgeway said.

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

Count on News13 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
abcnews4.com

Georgetown Police searching for missing man

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — Georgetown Police are searching for a missing man last seen at 5 a.m. Sunday. Mackery Anton Blake, 38, was last seen walking on Emmanuel Street near Alex Alford Drive. Police said he was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket and blue jeans. He reportedly suffers...
GEORGETOWN, SC
WBTW News13

WATCH: Wreath-laying ceremony honors Myrtle Beach Police Officer Jacob Hancher on 2nd anniversary of his death

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach police officer shot and killed two years ago while responding to a domestic-violence call was remembered Monday morning during a wreath-laying ceremony at a memorial built in his honor. Patrolman Jacob Hancher, 23, had been a Myrtle Beach officer for only eight months when he was shot […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Coroner: Woman, teen dead after South Carolina apartment fire

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — A woman and a teenager died following a Thursday morning apartment fire in Summerville. Emergency crews responded to the Summerville Station Apartments at about 3:00 a.m. where officials said multiple people were reportedly trapped in the fire at the time of the call. “First crews arrived minutes later to find one […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Georgetown, SC
Georgetown, SC
Crime & Safety
WBTW News13

Coroner IDs victims in double murder-suicide in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C (WCBD) — The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has identified those involved in a double murder-suicide that happened Friday night in Andrews. According to GCCO, 44-year-old Natasha Middleton and her 23-year-old daughter Gucciyni Sylve were reportedly shot in their home Friday night. The coroner’s office says Middleton was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Florence County deputies seize thousands of doses of heroin, meth after man’s arrest

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Severe thousands of doses of heroin and methamphetamine were taken off the streets after deputies arrested a Florence man wanted on a drug charge, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Kevin Robert Demont Washington remained in the Florence County Detention Monday afternoon on charges of trafficking heroin and methamphetamine […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

‘Heroes Day’ lunch recognizes Florence County first responders on 4th anniversary of ambush that left 2 officers dead, 5 others hurt

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County first responders are being recognized Monday with a “Heroes Day” lunch on the four-year anniversary of an ambush that left two law-enforcement officers dead and five others injured. The family of Farrah Turner, a Florence County Sheriff’s Office investigator killed in the Oct. 3, 2018 ambush, and the […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wesley Blake
WMBF

3 dead in Andrews murder-suicide, coroner says

ANDREWS, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people were killed after a murder-suicide in the Andrews area Friday evening, according to an official. Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway said 44-year-old Natasha Middleton and her daughter, 23-year-old Gucciyni Sylve, were shot at their home by 41-year-old Franklyn Felder. MIddleton was pronounced dead at...
ANDREWS, SC
wpde.com

Georgetown police investigating shots fired near Buzz's Roost

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating after shots were fired near a restaurant in Georgetown Saturday night. The Georgetown Police Dept. said they responded to the 900 block of Front Street concerning shots fired in the alleyway of Buzz's Roost. According to a report, officers found approximately four...
GEORGETOWN, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Ridgeway S Office#Community United Effort#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
live5news.com

MUSC confirms death of employee in Charleston facility

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A care team member of The Medical University of South Carolina died within one of the hospital facilities in Charleston Friday. Heather Woolwine, Director of Public Affairs and Media Relations at MUSC, confirmed the information Sunday morning. “Our MUSC family is deeply saddened by this event,...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Troopers: Motorcyclist killed in head-on Berkeley Co. crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left one motorcyclist dead and another injured Saturday in the Cross area. It happened at 2:15 p.m. on SC 6 near the Hatchery Boat Ramp. Two Honda Motorcycles were traveling on SC 6 when a...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

80K+
Followers
7K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy