Patriots Plan, Please: More Bailey, No Brian - Rookie Zappe Should Replace Mac Jones
Of Bailey Zappe. And, yes, of Brian Hoyer. When Mac Jones recovers from his sprained ankle, he's still the starting quarterback of the New England Patriots. But until that happens, the job should belong to not the 14-year veteran but rather the rookie with 10 drives of NFL experience. Hoyer...
Steelers Name Kenny Pickett As New Starting Quarterback
View the original article to see embedded media. On Tuesday, the Steelers officially announced that Kenny Pickett is the team’s new starting quarterback. Up to this point, Mitch Trubisky was the starter for Pittsburgh. Trubisky was pulled from Sunday’s game against the Jets and Pickett went on to rush...
Bailey Zappe Shares What Aaron Rodgers Told Him After Game
Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe was thrust into his NFL debut on Sunday after veteran Brian Hoyer left the game against the Packers with a head injury. Though the fourth-round pick in the 2022 draft took over in a difficult road environment at Lambeau Field, he acquitted himself well and nearly led New England to an upset victory over Green Bay.
Steelers WR Calvin Austin Eligible to Return From IR
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers could open the practice window for wide receiver Calvin Austin, who has been on Injured Reserve since the start of the regular season. Austin suffered a lisfranc injury the day before the Steelers' preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks. He has not practiced since and started the year on IR.
Patriots Bill Belichick Bold Statement on Tua Tagovailoa Concussion Controversy
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is hinting that he might've dealt with the Tua Tagovailoa situation differently than the Dolphins did it. Belichick used his weekly appearance on WEEI to address the NFL's most pressing issue: Tagovailoa, the quarterback for New England's division rivals from Miami, was removed from his Thursday contest in Cincinnati on a stretcher five days after suffering what was reported as a back injury in another game against Buffalo. The Dolphins claimed that he passed the league-mandated concussion protocol but have been criticized for allowing Tagovailoa to play against the Bengals after he was noticeably off-balance during the Buffalo game.
Josh Reynolds: Offense Is ‘Feeling Real Ramsy’
Through the first quarter of the 2022 season, the Detroit Lions' offense has been ultra productive. The team is averaging a league-best 35 points a game, and a large reason for that has been the play of veteran signal-caller Jared Goff. He's looked like a much different quarterback this year...
Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. Making Debut This Week vs. Titans?
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. is one step closer to returning to the field and making his NFL debut. The third-round pick from Alabama landed on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) List after being shot in late August. It's been a wild road for Robinson, but the Commanders revealed that they have a plan for him.
Cowboys Trending: A Rarity for Ezekiel Elliott and Running Game in Win Over Washington
There have been few, if any, certainties when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys in the new century, but the combined prescience of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard in the rushers' room often ensures at least a profitable day on the ground. Often for the Cowboys, that's a necessity rather...
Former Oklahoma QB Says 2022 a ‘Failed Season Already’
View the original article to see embedded media. There was a fair amount of panic when Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma for USC this past offseason and some fans are already throwing in the towel after a 3–2 start to the year. Former Sooners quarterback Trevor Knight has joined in and was critical of new coach Brent Venables during a recent podcast appearance.
Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Still The ‘One’ in Week 5 at Rams?
The good times continue to roll for the 2022 Dallas Cowboys. Though a hand injury to starting quarterback Dak Prescott could have derailed their season before it truly began, Dallas has secured three straight wins, including a 25-10 victory over their NFC East-rival Washington Commanders on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.
‘Déjà Vu’: Matthew Stafford’s Turnover Woes vs. 49ers Continue in Rams MNF Loss
The Los Angeles Rams likely cared little about their 1-6 record over the last seven meetings with the San Francisco 49ers heading into Monday night's matchup at Levi's Stadium. After all, that one win came in the NFC Championship last season, sending the Rams to Super Bowl LVI, where they...
Ten Day-After Observations from Eagles’ Win over the Jaguars in Week 4
PHILADELPHIA – Here are my 10 day-after observations from the Eagles’ 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in monsoon-like weather at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday in Week 4:. THE COMEBACK. Truth be told, I had already begun writing the story I file at halftime of every game...
Chargers at Browns Betting Odds: Week 5 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under
The Chargers improved to a record of 2-2 and will go on another road trip in Week 5 as they head to Cleveland to take on the Browns. Injuries have surrounded the Chargers early on this season, but the health of some players are improving. Center Corey Linsley (knee) and cornerback J.C. Jackson (ankle) played last week and came out of the game positive without any additional setbacks.
Sluggish Rams Trail 49ers 14-6 at Half
It might be hard to imagine that a team coming off of a Super Bowl win in the season prior would have an Achilles heel, but the Los Angeles Rams seemingly do. That Achilles heel?. The San Francisco 49ers. Yes, the Rams dispatched the 49ers in the NFC Championship en...
Melvin Gordon Exits Presser in Tears After Raiders Fumble
The Denver Broncos fell to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, 32-23. It was Denver's fifth-straight loss to its hated division rival. It was another Broncos performance replete with self-inflicted wounds. Of those plays where the Broncos stepped on a rake, perhaps none were as glaring or detrimental as Melvin Gordon's second-quarter fumble that was scooped up by Amik Robertson, and returned to the house for a Raiders touchdown.
The Seahawks’ defense was so bad Geno Smith had to beat it AND Detroit’s. Oh, the issues.
The only way the Seahawks’ defense could have been more absent and ineffective is if they had all stayed home. The defenders who played but did not perform Sunday at Ford Field in Michigan made Seattle history. Thanks to Geno Smith and the offense, the Seahawks allowed the most...
QB Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks Offense, Take Down Lions in Shootout
After two consecutive losses, the Seattle Seahawks were looking to bounce back in a big way on Sunday against the Detroit Lions. And thanks to an explosive offensive attack, they were able to do just that, getting back into the win column with a 48-45 shootout win at Ford Field in Detroit.
3 Sobering Takeaways from Broncos’ 32-23 Loss to Raiders
The Denver Broncos were man-handled by the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, falling 32-23. The heretofore winless Raiders were so motivated to play the Broncos, they took out three of their best players in the process, nearly. Broncos running back Javonte Williams is done for the year, rush linebacker Randy...
Broncos List Two Starters as Inactive, Elevate OG Netane Muti
The Denver Broncos face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders sit at 0-3 on the season but currently own a four-game winning streak over the Broncos. If the Broncos are going to put this wounded animal out of its misery, they'll need as many of...
