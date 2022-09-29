ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rob Menendez raising big money for House Democrats in tight races

Robert J. Menendez, who is nearly certain to win the open congressional seat in New Jersey’s 8th district next month, has raised $100,000 to help House Democrats retain their majority, a move that puts him on the radar of party leaders in Washington. Menendez has raised $70,000 directly for...
Star-Ledger endorses Malinowski for Congress in NJ-7

The Star-Ledger has endorsed Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-Ringoes) for re-election in New Jersey’s 7th district on Sunday, praising his record over four years as a congressman and mounting a blistering attack on the record of his Republican challenger, former Senate Minority Leader Thomas Kean, Jr. (R-Westfield) “This one is...
Malinowski has internal poll that shows him tied with Kean in NJ-7

An internal poll for Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski’s re-election campaign in New Jersey’s 7th district has him tied with Republican Tom Kean, Jr. at 48%-48%. The Greenberg Quinlan Rosner poll shows the generic ballot to be 50% Republican, 45% Democratic. Malinowski’ approvals in the internal poll are at...
National GOP ad slams Malinowski on stock probe

The National Republican Congressional Committee is airing a new TV ad smacking Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-Ringoes) for a House Ethics Committee probe into his personal stock transactions and his votes to increase federal government spending. The ad, “Out of Focus,” uses images under a microscope – including photos of the...
Scarinci: Is Amending the Second Amendment the Only Solution to Gun Safety?

Gun rights are shifting under the more conservative-leaning U.S. Supreme Court. The justices significantly expanded gun rights with their recent decision in New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen, leaving decades of jurisprudence and state gun restrictions with an uncertain future. In striking down New York’s concealed-carry law,...
When You Were a Football Star, They Let You Do It

Southern Democrats, Rockefeller Republicans, campaign-ending disasters: Some things that used to be staples of American politics don’t really exist anymore. That’s the result of an era in which nothing means as much as the letter next to a candidate’s name. With voters viewing the other party as an existential threat to their lives or the republic, they seem willing to overlook nearly any personal failing in the name of partisanship.
