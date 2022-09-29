Read full article on original website
New Jersey Globe
Rob Menendez raising big money for House Democrats in tight races
Robert J. Menendez, who is nearly certain to win the open congressional seat in New Jersey’s 8th district next month, has raised $100,000 to help House Democrats retain their majority, a move that puts him on the radar of party leaders in Washington. Menendez has raised $70,000 directly for...
New Jersey Globe
Star-Ledger endorses Malinowski for Congress in NJ-7
The Star-Ledger has endorsed Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-Ringoes) for re-election in New Jersey’s 7th district on Sunday, praising his record over four years as a congressman and mounting a blistering attack on the record of his Republican challenger, former Senate Minority Leader Thomas Kean, Jr. (R-Westfield) “This one is...
New Jersey Globe
Malinowski has internal poll that shows him tied with Kean in NJ-7
An internal poll for Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski’s re-election campaign in New Jersey’s 7th district has him tied with Republican Tom Kean, Jr. at 48%-48%. The Greenberg Quinlan Rosner poll shows the generic ballot to be 50% Republican, 45% Democratic. Malinowski’ approvals in the internal poll are at...
New Jersey Globe
National GOP ad slams Malinowski on stock probe
The National Republican Congressional Committee is airing a new TV ad smacking Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-Ringoes) for a House Ethics Committee probe into his personal stock transactions and his votes to increase federal government spending. The ad, “Out of Focus,” uses images under a microscope – including photos of the...
New Jersey Globe
Scarinci: Is Amending the Second Amendment the Only Solution to Gun Safety?
Gun rights are shifting under the more conservative-leaning U.S. Supreme Court. The justices significantly expanded gun rights with their recent decision in New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen, leaving decades of jurisprudence and state gun restrictions with an uncertain future. In striking down New York’s concealed-carry law,...
New Jersey Globe
Cunningham undergoing tests at Jersey City hospital, creating uncertainty over political future
Senate President Pro-Tempore Sandra Cunningham was taken by ambulance to Jersey City Medical Center this morning for treatment of a non-life threatening health issue that presents a question as to whether she will be able to complete her current term in the New Jersey Senate. The New Jersey Globe has...
Biden boosts Democrat fundraising with James Murdoch event
WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden hits the road this week to raise more money for Democrats ahead of the Nov. 8 congressional elections and is expected to appear at an event in New York City at the home of James Murdoch, son of publisher Rupert Murdoch.
When You Were a Football Star, They Let You Do It
Southern Democrats, Rockefeller Republicans, campaign-ending disasters: Some things that used to be staples of American politics don’t really exist anymore. That’s the result of an era in which nothing means as much as the letter next to a candidate’s name. With voters viewing the other party as an existential threat to their lives or the republic, they seem willing to overlook nearly any personal failing in the name of partisanship.
