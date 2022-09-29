Read full article on original website
Related
The garage of a house was caught on fire by Blackfoot Trail South
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning, Jacksonville Fire Rescue went to a fire located at 3300 block of Blackfoot Trail South. JFRD told Action News Jax that the house was not a complete loss and more damage was done to the garage. No injuries were reported and the fire seems...
News4Jax.com
JSO Dive Team pulls body from pond after witnesses hear man screaming at complex on Jacksonville’s Southside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found dead in a pond on Jacksonville’s Southside Tuesday morning after witnesses called 911 when they heard screaming coming from the water, said Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit Sgt. James Hopely. Witnesses called 911 around 4:57 a.m. after they heard a...
Jacksonville community raising money to help friends who lost home in Hurricane Ian
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — Jacksonville missed the worst of Hurricane Ian, but many weren’t so lucky. Now, from near and far, the Jacksonville community is coming together to help friends whose lives have been turned upside down. DJ and Abby Adams moved to Englewood from Jacksonville for a new...
Runaway poles: Iconic Mayport Poles damaged by Hurricane Ian, float to Jacksonville Beach Pier
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Hurricane Ian’s impact continues to be felt all across the state, and here in the First Coast. Beachgoers at Jacksonville Beach Sunday may have stumbled upon some massive poles. Those poles were ripped up from the Mayport Naval Base by the hurricane and wound...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News4Jax.com
Woman says SUV was stolen in broad daylight in Five Points neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman says she was right in front of her home in the Five Points neighborhood and had just finishing jumping her battery when her car was stolen in broad daylight. The woman, who spoke to News4JAX on a condition of anonymity, said one man had...
Boy who evacuated from Ian falls from 19th floor balcony and dies
A family who left Jacksonville, Fla., to escape the wrath of Hurricane Ian was beset by an even worse tragedy. The family’s 11-year-old son fell from the 19th-floor balcony of a Panama City condominium where the family was taking shelter.
Body discovered in retention pond on Jacksonville’s Southside
JACKSONVILLE, FL. — A man is dead after what’s believed to be a drowning in a retention pond on Jacksonville’s Southside. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to an apartment complex in the area of Western Way off of Southside Boulevard early Tuesday morning after someone was heard screaming for help from the water.
Jacksonville Daily Record
1928 Cuban Bistro chooses Fernandina Beach for expansion
Owners of 1928 Cuban Bistro intend to open their fifth location in January on Amelia Island in Nassau County. The bistro will lease the former Amelia Island Tea House at 122 S. Eighth St. in Fernandina Beach’s historic district. The 2,292-square-foot space is represented by Amelia Coastal Realty of Fernandina Beach.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jacksonville Daily Record
City reviewing civil plans for Twin Peaks Restaurant in East Arlington
Twin Peaks Restaurant is nearing development at southwest Kernan and Atlantic boulevards in the former Cinco de Mayo building that began as Johnny Carino’s. The city is reviewing civil engineering plans submitted Sept. 23 for conversion of the East Arlington restaurant for Twin Peaks at 11892 Atlantic Blvd. Cinco de Mayo moved to Harbour Place.
Police: Neighbors try to save man drowning in retention pond in Jacksonville, later found dead
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Multiple people called 911 when they heard a man yelling for help, struggling to swim in a retention pond around 5 a.m. in the 8500 block of Southside Boulevard Tuesday morning. But he did not survive. A Good Samaritan jumped in the water to try to...
Jacksonville Daily Record
State of Downtown Report: $4.63 billion in projects in pipeline
There is $4.69 billion in Downtown projects under construction, in review or proposed for Downtown Jacksonville, according to the 2022 State of Downtown Report released Oct. 3 by Downtown Vision Inc. The Downtown Investment Authority and DVI produced the report. The report said 539,000 square feet of office space, 117,000...
'Worst wreck I've ever seen': Bibb coroner talks investigation, process of locating family in I-475 deadly crash
MACON, Ga. — A mother and her two kids are dead after a fiery crash on I-475 in Macon Sunday. Coroner Leon Jones says his office was able to confirm the identity of the victims and notify their family Monday. Jones says the family of three was from Jacksonville,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News4Jax.com
Trash pickup, yard waste resumes in Jacksonville, Clay and St. Johns counties
Trash pickup will resume in Duval, Clay and St. Johns counties on Monday. People in Clay County can also drop off yard waste for free at the Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility until Oct. 11 during normal operating hours of Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Those interested must bring proof that they are a Clay County resident with a driver’s license, lease, or utility bill.
First Coast News
Jacksonville stop of 'The Night Tour' with Maxwell, Fantasia, Joe to benefit those impacted by Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Maxwell, Fantasia, and Joe will be touching down in Jacksonville two days later than planned, but the show will go on. Concert producer, Fifth Degree Tours II, has made the decision to reschedule the Sept. 30 tour date of “The Night Tour” at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena to Sunday, October 2, 2022 due to the safety of audience, bands, and venue crews.
WJHG-TV
Family left grieving after son falls of a balcony in PCB
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A family from Jacksonville trying to escape Hurricane Ian is now left grieving after their child died Thursday in a tragic accident. “Our officers responded to a 9-1-1 call in regards to what was reported to us as a balcony fall. When they arrived we discovered a very traumatic scene and it was discovered that an 11-year-old child had fallen from the 19th floor of the condo,” Chief J.R. Talamantez said.
First Coast News
Report: Jacksonville police officer arrested, allegedly strangled girlfriend
Jacksonville Sheriff's officer Deke Brucker was arrested in St. Johns County. At the time of his arrest, he resigned from JSO.
Missing Lake City teen last seen near Haygood Loop
LAKE CITY, Fla. — Lake City Police are asking for the community’s help locating 16-year-old Maurice Rossin. Rossin was last seen at Haygood Loop wearing black sweatpants and a black sweatshirt. He’s described as being 6 feet, 1 inch tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. If...
JFRD: Fire reported at abandoned school
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire Rescue has reported a fire at the former West Jacksonville Elementary School. Multiple fire trucks can be spotted at the scene using fire hoses. JFRD told Action News Jax that the fire was caused by hand sanitizer palettes spilling. They had to use a...
News4Jax.com
Clay County Fairgrounds opens RV park to Southwest Floridians impacted by Ian
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – In an effort to support Southwest Florida residents affected by Ian’s wrath, the Clay County Fairgrounds opened its RV area to offer a place to stay for those rebuilding who have an RV. In an announcement on Facebook, fairground officials said they have...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Corner Lot, DLP Capital plan 1,400-acre community in Northwest Jacksonville
Real estate development firms Corner Lot and DLP Capital are partnering to develop a 1,400-acre mixed-use community in Northwest Jacksonville. Corner Lot said in a news release Sept. 22 the property is at southwest Old Kings and Thomas roads. According to the property deed, Thomas Road is named Acree Road.
Comments / 2