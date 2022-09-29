ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville Daily Record

1928 Cuban Bistro chooses Fernandina Beach for expansion

Owners of 1928 Cuban Bistro intend to open their fifth location in January on Amelia Island in Nassau County. The bistro will lease the former Amelia Island Tea House at 122 S. Eighth St. in Fernandina Beach’s historic district. The 2,292-square-foot space is represented by Amelia Coastal Realty of Fernandina Beach.
Jacksonville Daily Record

City reviewing civil plans for Twin Peaks Restaurant in East Arlington

Twin Peaks Restaurant is nearing development at southwest Kernan and Atlantic boulevards in the former Cinco de Mayo building that began as Johnny Carino’s. The city is reviewing civil engineering plans submitted Sept. 23 for conversion of the East Arlington restaurant for Twin Peaks at 11892 Atlantic Blvd. Cinco de Mayo moved to Harbour Place.
Jacksonville Daily Record

State of Downtown Report: $4.63 billion in projects in pipeline

There is $4.69 billion in Downtown projects under construction, in review or proposed for Downtown Jacksonville, according to the 2022 State of Downtown Report released Oct. 3 by Downtown Vision Inc. The Downtown Investment Authority and DVI produced the report. The report said 539,000 square feet of office space, 117,000...
News4Jax.com

Trash pickup, yard waste resumes in Jacksonville, Clay and St. Johns counties

Trash pickup will resume in Duval, Clay and St. Johns counties on Monday. People in Clay County can also drop off yard waste for free at the Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility until Oct. 11 during normal operating hours of Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Those interested must bring proof that they are a Clay County resident with a driver’s license, lease, or utility bill.
First Coast News

Jacksonville stop of 'The Night Tour' with Maxwell, Fantasia, Joe to benefit those impacted by Hurricane Ian

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Maxwell, Fantasia, and Joe will be touching down in Jacksonville two days later than planned, but the show will go on. Concert producer, Fifth Degree Tours II, has made the decision to reschedule the Sept. 30 tour date of “The Night Tour” at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena to Sunday, October 2, 2022 due to the safety of audience, bands, and venue crews.
WJHG-TV

Family left grieving after son falls of a balcony in PCB

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A family from Jacksonville trying to escape Hurricane Ian is now left grieving after their child died Thursday in a tragic accident. “Our officers responded to a 9-1-1 call in regards to what was reported to us as a balcony fall. When they arrived we discovered a very traumatic scene and it was discovered that an 11-year-old child had fallen from the 19th floor of the condo,” Chief J.R. Talamantez said.
Action News Jax

JFRD: Fire reported at abandoned school

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire Rescue has reported a fire at the former West Jacksonville Elementary School. Multiple fire trucks can be spotted at the scene using fire hoses. JFRD told Action News Jax that the fire was caused by hand sanitizer palettes spilling. They had to use a...
