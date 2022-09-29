Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war: Russian maps appear to show rapid withdrawals in east and south; US promises more weapons to Kyiv – live
Russian maps appear to show Putin’s forces pulling back under pressure from Ukrainian forces; Joe Biden offer $625 million in new security assistance
The AP Interview: Ukraine aims to restart occupied reactors
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine is considering restarting Europe’s largest nuclear plant, which is occupied by Russian troops, to ensure its safety just weeks after fears of a radiation disaster prompted its shutdown, the facility operator’s head said Tuesday. The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has emerged as one of the most worrying flashpoints in Russia’s occupation of Ukraine. It has been damaged in fighting, prompting international alarm, and its head was detained by occupying forces through the weekend before his release Monday. Ukrainian state nuclear company Energoatom shut down the last of the plant’s six reactors on Sept. 11 because Russian military activity had cut reliable external power supplies for cooling and other safety systems, threatening a potentially catastrophic meltdown. But now the company faces a different problem.
Liz Cheney Slams Trump For 'Despicable, Racist' Attack On Elaine Chao
Donald Trump's comments about Chao and Mitch McConnell "could well cause violence," the Wyoming Republican warned.
The American EV boom is about to begin. Does the US have the power to charge it?
States have plans to ban gas-powered cars and the White House wants chargers along highways, but implementation is a challenge
