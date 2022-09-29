Read full article on original website
Related
KFYR-TV
“IT Security Incident” impacting patients at CHI St. Alexius
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - CHI’s computer systems are experiencing outages that is impacting patients. In a statement the health care provider said their parent company CommonSpirit Health was “managing an IT security incident”. They say as a precaution they have taken certain systems offline, one system specifically...
Gas prices in some North Dakota counties above the national average
Places like Ward County are already seeing cheaper gas prices with an average of $3.60 per gallon, the same as the east side of the state, thanks to more gasoline supplied to them.
If you need help paying your winter heating bills, relief may be here
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — North Dakota Health and Human Services is reminding North Dakotans who may need help paying their winter heating bills that they can now apply for the state’s home energy assistance program. Applications for the upcoming 2022-2023 heating season can be submitted now through May 31, 2023. “Home energy assistance can help […]
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
"Its just been an honor to serve" : District 41 Representative Michelle Strinden shares goals in re-election campaign
(Fargo, ND) -- A District 41 Incumbent is looking for your vote on November 8th for their re-election campaign. Michelle Strinden is a current representative with District 41. She spoke on her priorities over the first four years in office, and what she looks to bring to Bismarck if elected to another term.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFYR-TV
Bismarck man leads Minnesota and North Dakota law enforcement on chase
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Bismarck man lead law enforcement from Minnesota and North Dakota on a chase. A Minnesota state patrol trooper tried to pull over 34-year-old Joel Maye just after 2 p.m. for a suspected traffic violation. Maye fled to North Dakota where ND Highway Patrol...
Moose On The Loose In Bismarck
As of this morning (Monday, October 3rd), there have been multiple sightings of a moose roaming through Bismarck. Photos of the moose were posted to a Bismarck Facebook group. It was spotted around N. 7th St at approximately 1am. A woman and her husband captured a photo of the animal while walking their dog.
740thefan.com
Bismarck man jailed after two-state pursuit
FARGO (KFGO) – A Bismarck man is in the Cass County Jail following a weekend pursuit that started east of Moorhead and ended in Fargo. 34-year-old Joel Maye was driving a pickup with a van on a trailer. State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow says a trooper attempted to stop Maye for a traffic violation when he took off westbound on I-94 shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday.
KFYR-TV
Wachter Middle School discusses National Orange Shirt Day
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -Friday, Sept. 30, was Orange Shirt Day, established to acknowledge and honor the memory of Indigenous children who never returned home from residential schools. Speakers at Wachter Middle School’s pep rally explained why tribal flags are displayed in the cafeteria. Students painted orange handprints on a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Business Beat: New Bismarck drive-thru Caribou opens
The shop also has a patio and a walk-up window.
KFYR-TV
White Shield couple donates narcotics dogs to McLean County Sheriff’s Department in memory of grandsons they lost
WHITE SHIELD, N.D. - Sometimes, the bad things that happen in life inspire some of the greatest, unexpected outcomes. There’s a good example of that in McLean County. Grandparents mourning the loss of two young grandsons found a way to honor their memories and keep their county a little safer at the same time. What they did, is good news for the entire state of North Dakota.
Bismarck Grocery Store Has Hedge Balls. What Are They For?
I was strolling through Dan's Grocery Store in Bismarck the other day looking for some lunch when I came across these. Hedge Balls, in the produce section with a warning sign telling you not to eat them. This reminded me of going to my Grand Parents many years ago as they were big believers in dispencing hedge balls all over their rather big home down in Hopkins, Minnesota. I remember I tried to eat one, and I was reprimanded by my parents not to do so. They looked like green apples to me, and they certainly appeared edible.
valleynewslive.com
Search continues for Chase Hurdle through a Facebook group
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s been almost a year since Chase Hurdle was labeled a missing person. He was last seen on November 2nd in Bismarck. After he went missing, Lillia Arntz started the Facebook page Bring Chase Hurdle Home. Some of the page’s members got together to search for Chase, including Lisa Yellow Bird-Chase, an advocate for missing and murdered people.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Have No Fear BisMan – Big Boys Bob Will Be Back Tomorrow
This is the trend I have been talking about, sadly it seems to be hitting everywhere here in Bismarck, and Mandan. When I hear of all the businesses lately ( in like the last 3-4 months it seems ) that are having major difficulty staying open because of mainly one reason - they are understaffed, lacking enough employees to run a restaurant - to me it's quite surprising. I mean when you think back of all the times you have heard of friends you may know, that are out of work, struggling to find work. Now it seems that almost every business is having the same problem. Here is the one issue that people from time to time point out through social media - if this is becoming a real roadblock, then why are there still some places that are planning on opening their doors for the very first time?
Bismarck’s Gordmans Building Sits Empty, What’s Coming Next?
It continues to sit empty, but it's ripe with opportunity.
KFYR-TV
New restaurant coming to the Kirkwood Mall
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Shoppers at the Kirkwood Mall will have another new restaurant soon. Kirkwood Mall General Manager Jennifer Wilson said Suzzy’s Island Twist is the mall’s first authentic Jamaican eatery. “Every time a new tenant opens it’s like day one and a fresh start for someone...
North Dakota’s Deepest Lake Is Less Than An hour From BisMan
Some interesting local legends about this salty lake located in Kidder County.
Train hits and kills woman in Bismarck
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A 40-year-old Bakersfield, CA woman was found dead near the 2100 block of the train tracks in Bismarck around 3:45 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 27. According to the Bismarck Police Department, police received a call from BNSF employees regarding the train striking a woman while she was sitting on the train […]
Schlotzsky's In Bismarck Makes A Decision Concerning Their Future
The popular eatery in Bismarck is dealing with the same staffing shortages.
First day of Later Gator kids consignment sale
Starting Friday night, shoppers can find deals on supplies and clothes for their kids.
Comments / 1